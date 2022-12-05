Read full article on original website
The El Paso couple giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Illegally and There is No Border Patrol in SightTom HandyEl Paso, TX
This City in West Texas is Running Out of Space Holding MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Former El Paso DA Jaime Esparza confirmed as U.S. attorney for Western District of Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, announced Tuesday night that the Senate has confirmed El Paso’s former District Attorney Jaime Esparza as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Texas. “I am proud to announce that El Pasoan Jaime Esparza has been officially confirmed as the U.S. Attorney for […]
El Paso native nominated to be part of National Recording Registry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Florencia Vincenta de Casillas-Martinez Cardona was born in El Paso on July 19, 1940. But the Grammy Award-winning singer is best known by her stage name: Vikki Carr. She moved to Southern California as a child and went on to have a huge career...
UTEP engineering professor selected to lead El Paso’s Public Service Board
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dr. Ivonne Santiago has been selected to be the new chair of the Public Service Board, which oversees El Paso Water. Santiago, a clinical professor at the College of Engineering at the University of Texas at El Paso, was elected by her fellow board members at their Nov. 9 meeting. […]
The El Paso couple giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers.
The Buzz on a Bee Invasion Happening at a Dutch Bros in El Paso
While purchasing my afternoon pick-me-up at Dutch Bros on Mesa street, I drove up to the pick-up window to find a new sign. It wasn't for the latest flavor that was released by Dutch Bros but to warn those picking up a drink about bees. Yes, the bees in El...
California Based Black Bear Diner, Cracker Barrel Open in Far East El Paso
Want to feed your inner bear a huge plateful of pancakes or a massive chicken fried steak? There’s a place for that now on the Far East side. The California-based Black Bear Diner, known for serving up big portions of home-style comfort food classics for breakfast, lunch and dinner, has moved into the Petro Travel Center on Horizon Blvd in the space that was previously occupied by Iron Skillet for almost five decades.
New Mexico winery bistro featured in Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants 2022
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp released its “Top 100 US Restaurants 2022” list, and one New Mexico restaurant made it. The 9th annual list is based on Yelpers the website reached out to for their favorite dining spots. Rankings were then determined by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, according to Yelp’s website.
Anti-drunk driving campaign makes a stop in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Celebrating the holidays with friends and family should be a joyous time of year for everyone. Too often, however, the holiday season turns tragic because someone chooses to get behind the wheel after drinking. TxDOT is bringing its “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign to El Paso, with an event and […]
El Paso sees more record 22K migrants released onto streets in November
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso saw more than 22,000 migrants released out on its streets in November, the highest number since the releases began back in September. That is according to an update received by the El Paso County City Council Monday, Dec. 5. Daily releases in November ranged from […]
Two women use El Paso roots to inspire, uplift and educate others through Latino nonprofit
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — For Wednesday’s Breaking the Bias segment, CBS4 On Your side introduces you to Dr. Patricia Delgado and Adriana Acosta, two successful, educated women using their El Paso roots to inspire, uplift and educate others. “As a doctor in psychology, I knew I had...
USMNT Are Out, And Everyone Missed El Paso’s Pepi
It's the end of the road for the USMNT in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They lost 3-1 to the Netherlands in the Round of 16. And while they weren't expected to win, the U.S. had it's chances. Yeah, that one was just two minutes in from the team’s best...
Angel in the Spotlight: Elisa Camacho
Elisa Camacho is a senior at Loretto Academy High School and is the creator of De Colores Designs. As a freshman, she founded De Colores Designs during the beginning of the Covid pandemic in 2020 when she decided to revisit an old hobby of creating clay figures and designs. Since...
El Paso Restaurant Makes List Of Best Tamales In Texas
A list of the best tamales in Texas was recently released and an El Paso restaurant made the cut. Tamales are a necessity in El Paso, especially at Christmas. Just in case you don't already know, tamales are a Mexican staple made out of masa, (which is a corn based dough), that is steamed in a corn husk and filled with a mix of chicken, beef or pork, along with cheese and/or veggies in a spicy sauce mix.
So Much Christmas, So Little Weekend: 8 Christmassy Things to Do This Weekend in El Paso
It's officially the season to be merry, so bring on the weekend Christmas fun. From light displays to free Christmas movies, here are 8 fun and festive things to do from Friday, December 9 to Sunday, December 11 that will get even the Grinch in the Christmas spirit. Winterfest. So....
Lower Valley residents say migrants come up to their houses asking for help
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A neighborhood next to the Border Highway off Fonseca is seeing an increase in migrants. On Wednesday night, KTSM 9 News crews witnessed a group of about 15 migrants climbing through a hole in the fence into a neighborhood after running across the Cesar Chavez Border Highway, which runs along […]
Mylar Balloon Mural #14 Goes Up In Downtown El Paso
Another day, another amazing piece of work from local artist Tino Ortega!. Tino is on a mission to paint 23 murals across El Paso to honor the victims of the Walmart shooting. Every mural he creates pays tribute to El Paso’s culture through words or phrases. Most recently, Tino...
