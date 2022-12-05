Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Deputies led on 100 mph chase down the Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A “reckless driver” took authorities on a high speed chase through Evansville in the wee hours of Saturday morning, the Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office says. According to an affidavit, a deputy patrolling Red Bank Road noticed a white Dodge SUV drift across the center line. The deputy says they tried to […]
WANE-TV
State police arrest accountant, accomplice who stole over $500K from Indiana company
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 5-month investigation by Indiana State Police uncovered a money laundering scheme at an Indiana company. Now, two suspects- one being the office manager and accountant- are accused of stealing more than $500,000 over the course of five years. In July, state police began...
witzamfm.com
Indiana State Police Release Names, Provide Update on Fatal Thursday Morning Crash
Dubois Co. - The Indiana State Police have issued an update on this morning's fatal Dubois County crash. "Troopers with the Indiana State Police, Dubois County Sheriff's Office, and numerous first responders from various fire departments have concluded their efforts at the crash scene. "The Dubois County Coroner's Office has...
wkvi.com
North Judson Man Arrested Following Pursuit in Starke County
A North Judson man was arrested Friday, December 9 following a pursuit that ended in downtown Knox. Police say a North Judson Police Department officer observed a vehicle traveling more than 90 miles an hour through North Judson and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle reportedly did not stop and the driver led officers on a pursuit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
MSP: Man discovered with drugs, guns during traffic stop in Eaton County
EATON COUNTY, Mich. – A 43-year-old Indiana man was arrested in Eaton County on Saturday after being discovered with drugs and guns during a speed enforcement stop. According to a tweet from Michigan State Police, a 43-year-old man from Indiana was arrested after troopers conducted a speed enforcement stop and discovered guns, ammunition and methamphetamine on Saturday.
Can You Get a Ticket for Flashing Your Headlights at Oncoming Cars in Indiana?
No matter how long you've been driving, chances are there has come a time when you've been heading down a dark road or two-lane highway and you see a vehicle coming toward you in the opposite lane with its brights on. At first, it's not a problem but in the back of your mind, you hope they'll turn them off as they get closer to you because you know it will make it hard for you to see in front of you as your eyes try to readjust once they pass. As they get closer, and the lights get brighter, you realize they're not going to turn them off because they either forgot they were on, or they just don't care. So, you give them a little, let's call it a "courtesy blink" with your brights as a way of saying, "Hey! Your brights are on and you're blinding me." But, are you breaking an Indiana law by doing that?
$180K of weed shipped to Evansville from California
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A discovery of several suspicious packages led to a massive drug bust in Evansville, police say. On Friday, officers with the Evansville Police Department responded after a mail carrier noticed ten packages that smelled like marijuana. The packages, which were sent from Rancho Cucamonga, California, were supposed to be delivered to […]
95.3 MNC
Two same-day vehicle stops for infractions lead to arrests
If you have drugs, stolen guns or are wanted on a warrant, you’d better make sure you’re obeying the traffic laws in South Bend. It was around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, when an officer stopped a vehicle for an infraction near Olive and Roger Streets. The driver, Blake Kimbrough, 23, was arrested on charges including theft and possession of a controlled substance.
Reward offered for information on who cut Christmas lights
WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) shared that a reward is being offered for information that will help law enforcement officials find the person who cut some Christmas lights. Officials say on December 8, at 5:48 p.m., the Mt. Carmel Police Department (MCPD) responded to the 1200 block of Poplar […]
abc57.com
Man accused of leading chase that killed two bystanders arrested
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of leading a police pursuit in Mishawaka that killed two teenagers in December 2020 has been arrested, according to court documents. Jesse Lottie, Jr. was arrested on Thursday on the following charges:. Two counts of felony resisting law enforcement. Two counts of...
14news.com
Perry County officials reporting poor, no cell phone service in area
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Some cell phone users are having trouble in Perry County this morning. According to the county’s EMA director, AT&T First Net went out Thursday morning and there’s still on an estimated time for repair. Officials say there could be no or poor cell...
WLKY.com
Woman convicted of deadly DUI crash in southern Indiana asks for early release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman convicted of a deadly DUI crash in 2020 is seeking to be released from prison early. Taylor Barefoot went before a Floyd County judge on Thursday to get her 12-year sentence modified. In 2020, she pled guilty to causing a wrong-way crash on...
abc57.com
Man accused of running from police, being in possession of machine gun
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly running from police and being found with a machine gun and illegal substances, according to the probable cause affidavit. Deontae Jackson, 22, was arrested on the following charges:. Possession of machine gun. Two counts of resisting law enforcement. Driving...
Man charged after Northwest Indiana couple finds him sleeping on couch
PORTAGE, Ind. — A suburban man was arrested after being accused of sleeping on a couple’s couch after drinking. On Sunday morning at around 5:10 a.m., police responded to a home on Central Avenue in Portage on the report of an unknown man on a couch. On the way to the call, an officer located […]
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka pair arrested, accused of stealing mail
A man and a woman are in jail in St. Joseph County after being accused of stealing the mail of around 125 people between Indiana and Michigan. Sean Stoeckinger and Taylorann O’Banion were arrested last week in White County. The pair are from Mishawaka. They were caught when a...
Indiana Homeowners Shocked to See Duck Hunters Near Downtown Waterfront
Some residents in Indiana were alarmed recently when they spotted duck hunters waiting along the water edge on downtown area riverbanks. Sure, it’s a common sight to see duck hunters wading out in rivers and lakes. Some venture into the waters with just waders on, and others step onto kayaks or other boats as they track down their trophies. Few, however, venture into the downtown areas along a riverbank. This is why Indiana residents were shocked to see the duck hunters just outside their windows in the downtown area.
regionnewssource.org
Hammond Police Investigating Homicide Of A Young Woman
On December 3, 2022, at approximately 3:45 PM, Hammond Police were dispatched to a home in the 6100 block of Noble Ave. in reference to a homicide, according to Lt. Steve Kellogg. Upon arrival, officers met with a female who stated that her daughter had been killed inside her home....
hometownnewsnow.com
Drug Related Arrest at Bar
(La Porte, IN) - A man arrested at a bar in La Porte could be looking at prison time. Jeremy Looney, 41, of Westville is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine. According to court documents, police went to Casey’s Lanes last week after...
wevv.com
Police: Six people charged after meth, other drugs found in Evansville home
Six people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was served at a home on Coker Avenue in Evansville. Six people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was served at a home on Coker Avenue in Evansville.
fox32chicago.com
Woman killed in northwest Indiana house explosion identified
HOBART, Ind. - A woman who was killed in a house explosion in northwest Indiana last month has been identified. At about 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, police and fire officials responded to a home at 601 E. 29th Avenue in Hobart for a call of a house explosion. Upon...
