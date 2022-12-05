ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Deputies led on 100 mph chase down the Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A “reckless driver” took authorities on a high speed chase through Evansville in the wee hours of Saturday morning, the Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office says. According to an affidavit, a deputy patrolling Red Bank Road noticed a white Dodge SUV drift across the center line. The deputy says they tried to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wkvi.com

North Judson Man Arrested Following Pursuit in Starke County

A North Judson man was arrested Friday, December 9 following a pursuit that ended in downtown Knox. Police say a North Judson Police Department officer observed a vehicle traveling more than 90 miles an hour through North Judson and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle reportedly did not stop and the driver led officers on a pursuit.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
ClickOnDetroit.com

MSP: Man discovered with drugs, guns during traffic stop in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich. – A 43-year-old Indiana man was arrested in Eaton County on Saturday after being discovered with drugs and guns during a speed enforcement stop. According to a tweet from Michigan State Police, a 43-year-old man from Indiana was arrested after troopers conducted a speed enforcement stop and discovered guns, ammunition and methamphetamine on Saturday.
EATON COUNTY, MI
KISS 106

Can You Get a Ticket for Flashing Your Headlights at Oncoming Cars in Indiana?

No matter how long you've been driving, chances are there has come a time when you've been heading down a dark road or two-lane highway and you see a vehicle coming toward you in the opposite lane with its brights on. At first, it's not a problem but in the back of your mind, you hope they'll turn them off as they get closer to you because you know it will make it hard for you to see in front of you as your eyes try to readjust once they pass. As they get closer, and the lights get brighter, you realize they're not going to turn them off because they either forgot they were on, or they just don't care. So, you give them a little, let's call it a "courtesy blink" with your brights as a way of saying, "Hey! Your brights are on and you're blinding me." But, are you breaking an Indiana law by doing that?
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

$180K of weed shipped to Evansville from California

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A discovery of several suspicious packages led to a massive drug bust in Evansville, police say. On Friday, officers with the Evansville Police Department responded after a mail carrier noticed ten packages that smelled like marijuana. The packages, which were sent from Rancho Cucamonga, California, were supposed to be delivered to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
95.3 MNC

Two same-day vehicle stops for infractions lead to arrests

If you have drugs, stolen guns or are wanted on a warrant, you’d better make sure you’re obeying the traffic laws in South Bend. It was around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, when an officer stopped a vehicle for an infraction near Olive and Roger Streets. The driver, Blake Kimbrough, 23, was arrested on charges including theft and possession of a controlled substance.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Reward offered for information on who cut Christmas lights

WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) shared that a reward is being offered for information that will help law enforcement officials find the person who cut some Christmas lights. Officials say on December 8, at 5:48 p.m., the Mt. Carmel Police Department (MCPD) responded to the 1200 block of Poplar […]
WABASH COUNTY, IL
abc57.com

Man accused of leading chase that killed two bystanders arrested

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of leading a police pursuit in Mishawaka that killed two teenagers in December 2020 has been arrested, according to court documents. Jesse Lottie, Jr. was arrested on Thursday on the following charges:. Two counts of felony resisting law enforcement. Two counts of...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of running from police, being in possession of machine gun

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly running from police and being found with a machine gun and illegal substances, according to the probable cause affidavit. Deontae Jackson, 22, was arrested on the following charges:. Possession of machine gun. Two counts of resisting law enforcement. Driving...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka pair arrested, accused of stealing mail

A man and a woman are in jail in St. Joseph County after being accused of stealing the mail of around 125 people between Indiana and Michigan. Sean Stoeckinger and Taylorann O’Banion were arrested last week in White County. The pair are from Mishawaka. They were caught when a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Outsider.com

Indiana Homeowners Shocked to See Duck Hunters Near Downtown Waterfront

Some residents in Indiana were alarmed recently when they spotted duck hunters waiting along the water edge on downtown area riverbanks. Sure, it’s a common sight to see duck hunters wading out in rivers and lakes. Some venture into the waters with just waders on, and others step onto kayaks or other boats as they track down their trophies. Few, however, venture into the downtown areas along a riverbank. This is why Indiana residents were shocked to see the duck hunters just outside their windows in the downtown area.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
regionnewssource.org

Hammond Police Investigating Homicide Of A Young Woman

On December 3, 2022, at approximately 3:45 PM, Hammond Police were dispatched to a home in the 6100 block of Noble Ave. in reference to a homicide, according to Lt. Steve Kellogg. Upon arrival, officers met with a female who stated that her daughter had been killed inside her home....
HAMMOND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Drug Related Arrest at Bar

(La Porte, IN) - A man arrested at a bar in La Porte could be looking at prison time. Jeremy Looney, 41, of Westville is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine. According to court documents, police went to Casey’s Lanes last week after...
LA PORTE, IN
fox32chicago.com

Woman killed in northwest Indiana house explosion identified

HOBART, Ind. - A woman who was killed in a house explosion in northwest Indiana last month has been identified. At about 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, police and fire officials responded to a home at 601 E. 29th Avenue in Hobart for a call of a house explosion. Upon...
HOBART, IN
KISS 106

KISS 106

