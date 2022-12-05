ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton, OH

Authorities asking help in Preble County missing person investigation

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Preble County Sheriff's Office is looking for information from the public in connection with a missing person investigation. Sheriff deputies began an investigation after receiving a call from the missing person's mother this Spring, according to a news release. 32-year-old Tiffany Orona was last seen...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
Xenia Police investigate shooting on Church Street

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Officers from the Xenia Police Division responded to what was initially described as an accident shooting at 467 E. Church St on Wednesday afternoon. 32-year-old Tercel Falson was inside the house when police arrived, suffering from an abdominal gunshot wound. Officers attended to Falson's injuries until the Xenia Fire Division arrived.
XENIA, OH
Dayton man charged in Riverside murder appears in court

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man charged with a Nov. 27 homicide made a court appearance in Montgomery County Wednesday afternoon. Cornelius Davon Brogan, 29, of Dayton entered "not guilty" pleas to nine counts of charges involving aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, and aggravated burglary, according to court records. Brogan...
DAYTON, OH
Montgomery County detectives release photo of vehicle in suspected abduction attempt

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the report of an attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl. Detectives with the Washington Township Substation said the girl, who was walking her dog, was approached by an older white man with a gray beard about 6 p.m. Dec. 4. He reportedly tried to entice her to get into his vehicle, described as a gray four-door sedan, with dark tinted windows. That incident happened on Spindletop Lane in Washington Township.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Dayton car thefts up 110%, mostly teens arrested

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Police Department has seen a 110% increase in car thefts this year on the west side of Dayton. Citywide that increase is up 68%. Police said the majority of those committing the crimes are teens. When it's dark out, in the night or in...
DAYTON, OH
Xenia man faces up to 43 years in prison for drug charges

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- 38-year-old Adam Norris II has been found guilty of four counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and four counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs in Greene County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, December 7. Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes announced the guilty verdicts in court...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
Huber Heights man arrested after meth and handgun found in home

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Targeted Enforcement Unit of the Huber Heights Police Department responded to a tip on Tuesday, December 6, regarding a person wanted on a felony warrant who was allegedly involved in drug sales. 27-year-old Dustin Jennings was entering his home in the 6100 Block of...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
Family of man slain while driving for Lyft files lawsuit against company

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The family of a man killed while driving for Lyft in Dayton announced a lawsuit Wednesday against the ride-sharing app. Brandon Cooper, 35, was shot and killed Jan. 26, 2022. Five teens faced charged related to ride-share robberies at the time and four teens faced charges related to Cooper's murder.
DAYTON, OH
Teen will be tried as adult in killing of Lyft driver, family files suit against company

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) –- Brandon Cooper was murdered almost a year ago while working as a Lyft driver in Dayton. His family is now demanding justice and accountability. One of the four teens accused of killing Cooper will be tried as an adult. 15-year-old Da'trayvon Mitchell is facing more than a dozen charges, and his case will go before a grand jury.
DAYTON, OH
Champaign County Sheriff's Office identifies woman who died in head-on crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Champaign County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in Tuesday's crash on Clark Road. Chief Deputy Eric Holmes said on Wednesday that Lisa M. Courter, 57, of Urbana was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened about 10:28 a.m. Dec. 6. Courter was reportedly pulled from her burning vehicle and people who were on scene at the time attempted lifesaving measures but she died there.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Dayton 24/7 Now Investigates: DPD's history with differently-abled persons

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --- In a story you’ll only see here, Dayton 24/7 Now’s Mamie Bah sits down with Jack Runser and his legal team. Hiking, kayaking, and bodybuilding are just some of the many hobbies Jack Runser said he once enjoyed, despite having cerebral palsy and being deaf and non-verbal.
DAYTON, OH
UPDATE: Gonzo the service dog has been found and returned to elderly woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A short time after the information was released to the news, Dayton police say Gonzo was found and returned to the owner. Dayton Police ask for help finding stolen service dog, suspect. DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton police are asking for help finding an elderly woman's...
DAYTON, OH
Man identified in Brookville fatal crash

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio State Highway Patrol have identified a man who died in a single vehicle accident Monday evening. Troopers responded to the crash at about 5 p.m. on Upper Lewisburg -Salem Road near Arlington Road in Brookville. An preliminary investigation shows that Walter Kellison, 85,of Brookville, was...
BROOKVILLE, OH
Movie shoot to close portion of US 35 temporarily on Saturday

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Shooting for a movie production will prompt short-term, full closures of US 35 on Saturday. The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the closures on Thursday and said the "various, short-term, full closures will be in effect in either direction on US 35 between North Bickett Road (Exit 55) and Old US 35 (Exit 62) while film crews record segments for an upcoming movie."
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Local man with autism critically missing

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Dozens of people in a local community were searching the woods and the streets for a 71-year-old man with autism. Thomas Mills was last seen Tuesday morning near his Clermont County home, but has not been seen since. There are people who go missing just...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

