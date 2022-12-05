Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
What exactly is the ACC? And what do they do for the Dayton, Ohio community?Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Heidi Matheny: preliminary hearing delayed for woman who allegedly drowned grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
Authorities asking help in Preble County missing person investigation
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Preble County Sheriff's Office is looking for information from the public in connection with a missing person investigation. Sheriff deputies began an investigation after receiving a call from the missing person's mother this Spring, according to a news release. 32-year-old Tiffany Orona was last seen...
dayton247now.com
Fairfield Township Police find human remains, possibly linked to missing man
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WKRC) - Police made a shocking discovery that may be connected to a man reported missing two years ago. Fairfield Township Police found human remains around the Hueston Woods State Park at the Butler County/Preble County border on Wednesday. Michael Allen McKenney was reported missing on June...
dayton247now.com
Xenia Police investigate shooting on Church Street
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Officers from the Xenia Police Division responded to what was initially described as an accident shooting at 467 E. Church St on Wednesday afternoon. 32-year-old Tercel Falson was inside the house when police arrived, suffering from an abdominal gunshot wound. Officers attended to Falson's injuries until the Xenia Fire Division arrived.
dayton247now.com
Dayton man charged in Riverside murder appears in court
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man charged with a Nov. 27 homicide made a court appearance in Montgomery County Wednesday afternoon. Cornelius Davon Brogan, 29, of Dayton entered "not guilty" pleas to nine counts of charges involving aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, and aggravated burglary, according to court records. Brogan...
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County detectives release photo of vehicle in suspected abduction attempt
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the report of an attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl. Detectives with the Washington Township Substation said the girl, who was walking her dog, was approached by an older white man with a gray beard about 6 p.m. Dec. 4. He reportedly tried to entice her to get into his vehicle, described as a gray four-door sedan, with dark tinted windows. That incident happened on Spindletop Lane in Washington Township.
dayton247now.com
Dayton car thefts up 110%, mostly teens arrested
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Police Department has seen a 110% increase in car thefts this year on the west side of Dayton. Citywide that increase is up 68%. Police said the majority of those committing the crimes are teens. When it's dark out, in the night or in...
dayton247now.com
Xenia man faces up to 43 years in prison for drug charges
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- 38-year-old Adam Norris II has been found guilty of four counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and four counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs in Greene County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, December 7. Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes announced the guilty verdicts in court...
dayton247now.com
'We cannot celebrate any holidays right now' family sues DPD for wrongful death
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton and Dayton Police Department are facing a wrongful death lawsuit after the murder of a mother and child. Aisha Nelson and her 6-year-old daughter, Harper Monroe, were tragically murdered in June of this year, following a domestic dispute and the family wants justice.
dayton247now.com
Huber Heights man arrested after meth and handgun found in home
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Targeted Enforcement Unit of the Huber Heights Police Department responded to a tip on Tuesday, December 6, regarding a person wanted on a felony warrant who was allegedly involved in drug sales. 27-year-old Dustin Jennings was entering his home in the 6100 Block of...
dayton247now.com
Family of man slain while driving for Lyft files lawsuit against company
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The family of a man killed while driving for Lyft in Dayton announced a lawsuit Wednesday against the ride-sharing app. Brandon Cooper, 35, was shot and killed Jan. 26, 2022. Five teens faced charged related to ride-share robberies at the time and four teens faced charges related to Cooper's murder.
dayton247now.com
Teen will be tried as adult in killing of Lyft driver, family files suit against company
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) –- Brandon Cooper was murdered almost a year ago while working as a Lyft driver in Dayton. His family is now demanding justice and accountability. One of the four teens accused of killing Cooper will be tried as an adult. 15-year-old Da'trayvon Mitchell is facing more than a dozen charges, and his case will go before a grand jury.
dayton247now.com
Former Clark County Prosecutor nominated for Director of Ohio Department of Public Safety
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement that Andy Wilson will be his choice to lead the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Wilson, formerly the prosecutor for Clark County, now works as the governor's senior advisor on criminal justice policy. “Andy Wilson has been an...
dayton247now.com
Champaign County Sheriff's Office identifies woman who died in head-on crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Champaign County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in Tuesday's crash on Clark Road. Chief Deputy Eric Holmes said on Wednesday that Lisa M. Courter, 57, of Urbana was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened about 10:28 a.m. Dec. 6. Courter was reportedly pulled from her burning vehicle and people who were on scene at the time attempted lifesaving measures but she died there.
dayton247now.com
Dayton 24/7 Now Investigates: DPD's history with differently-abled persons
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --- In a story you’ll only see here, Dayton 24/7 Now’s Mamie Bah sits down with Jack Runser and his legal team. Hiking, kayaking, and bodybuilding are just some of the many hobbies Jack Runser said he once enjoyed, despite having cerebral palsy and being deaf and non-verbal.
dayton247now.com
UPDATE: Gonzo the service dog has been found and returned to elderly woman
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A short time after the information was released to the news, Dayton police say Gonzo was found and returned to the owner. Dayton Police ask for help finding stolen service dog, suspect. DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton police are asking for help finding an elderly woman's...
dayton247now.com
Man identified in Brookville fatal crash
BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio State Highway Patrol have identified a man who died in a single vehicle accident Monday evening. Troopers responded to the crash at about 5 p.m. on Upper Lewisburg -Salem Road near Arlington Road in Brookville. An preliminary investigation shows that Walter Kellison, 85,of Brookville, was...
dayton247now.com
Two separate crashes on I-75 North and South near Benchwood cause traffic delays
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The right and middle lanes of I-75 northbound near the Benchwood exit are shut down due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Three people were injured in the crash and have been transported to Grandview Medical Center....
dayton247now.com
Movie shoot to close portion of US 35 temporarily on Saturday
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Shooting for a movie production will prompt short-term, full closures of US 35 on Saturday. The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the closures on Thursday and said the "various, short-term, full closures will be in effect in either direction on US 35 between North Bickett Road (Exit 55) and Old US 35 (Exit 62) while film crews record segments for an upcoming movie."
dayton247now.com
Local man with autism critically missing
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Dozens of people in a local community were searching the woods and the streets for a 71-year-old man with autism. Thomas Mills was last seen Tuesday morning near his Clermont County home, but has not been seen since. There are people who go missing just...
Comments / 0