Warriors starting Draymond Green (hip) on Saturday, JaMychal Green to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (hip) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Boston Celtics. Green will make his return after the veteran was held out one game with left hip tightness. In 31.7 expected minutes, our models project Green to score 32.9 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 8.7...
Trent Forrest starting for Hawks on Sunday; Aaron Holiday to bench
Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. With the return of De'Andre Hunter to the court, head coach Nate McMillan is making another change. Starting in the backcourt alongside Trae Young will be Forrest, and Aaron Holiday is reverting to the bench.
Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving (adductor) on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Sumner will make his ninth start for the Nets after Kyrie Irving was held out with eft adductor tightness. In 31.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sumner to score 29.4 FanDuel points. Sumner's projection includes 16.0...
Jalen Johnson coming off Hawks' bench Sunday evening
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. De'Andre Hunter is making his return to the court following an absence due to a right hip flexor strain. He'll immediately start in his first game back, sending Johnson back to the bench.
Jazz starting Nickeil Alexander-Walker for inactive Collin Sexton (hamstring) on Friday
Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is starting in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Alexander-Walker will make his first start this season after Collin Sexton was ruled out with a right hamstring strain. In 21.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alexander-Walker to score 18.7 FanDuel points. Alexander-Walker's projection includes 10.1...
Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. coming off the bench on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hardaway will move to the bench on Saturday with Christian Wood getting the start. Our models expect Hardaway to play 32.6 minutes against the Bulls. Hardaway's Saturday projection includes 18.4...
Josh Hart (ankle) available for Portland on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hart has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Minnesota on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 33.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Hart's Saturday projection includes 10.7 points, 7.2...
JaMychal Green playing with Golden State's second unit on Saturday night
Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green is not starting in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Green will come off the bench after Draymond Green was announced as Saturday's starter. In 10.0 expected minutes, our models project Green to record 3.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
De'Andre Hunter (hip) starting for Hawks on Sunday; Jalen Johnson back to bench
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hunter is making his return to the court following an absence due to a right hip flexor strain. He'll immediately start in his first game back, sending AJ Griffin back to the bench. Our...
Marvin Bagley coming off Detroit's bench on Friday night
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Bagley will play a second unit role after Jalen Duren was chosen as Detroit's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 331.5 minutes this season, Bagley is averaging 0.97 FanDuel points per minute.
Anthony Davis (back) will play Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Davis was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the low back tightness he's dealing with currently. Our models project Davis for 27.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and...
Utah's Mike Conley (knee) available for Friday's game against Minnesota
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (knee) is available for Friday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Conley will return on Friday night after the veteran was inactive for nine games with a left popliteus strain. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Conley to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Conley's projection...
Monte Morris (groin) questionable Saturday for Washington
Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Morris is dealing with left groin soreness. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff. If Morris is forced to sit due to his ailment, Jordan Goodwin might enter the starting five.
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (foot) will not play Monday
The San Antonio Spurs have ruled out Keita Bates-Diop (foot) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bates-Diop will miss his third straight game while he recovers from his foot injury. Bates-Diop is averaging 18.1 minutes, 7.9 points, 3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game with the Spurs this season.
Alex Caruso (back) questionable to return for Bulls Saturday night
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is considered questionable to return Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Early in the second quarter, the Bulls have announced that Caruso is questionable to return due to a lower back contusion. Expect more work for Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White at point guard in Caruso's absence.
Suns list Devin Booker (hamstring) as questionable on Sunday
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (hamstring) is questionable to play in Sunday's game versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker is questionable for Phoenix's rematch against the Pelicans due to left hamstring tightness. Expect Damion Lee to see an uptick in playing time if Booker is inactive on Sunday. Booker's projection...
Lauri Markkanen (illness) out again Saturday for Utah
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Markkanen is still dealing with the non-COVID illness that kept him sidelined Friday night. He'll remain out through the weekend, so expect Malik Beasley to get another start on the wing. In 26...
Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat on Saturday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Robinson continues to be listed probable due to a sprained left ankle, and he keeps suiting up despite it. Expect that to continue on Saturday. In 18 games this season,...
Victor Oladipo (knee) will play Saturday for Miami
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Oladipo was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left knee tendinosis he's been nursing. Our models project Oladipo for 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 21.3...
