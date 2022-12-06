Read full article on original website
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Knowing the business and its needs/problems can help you to grow faster. If you don’t know WHAT and WHY, you can’t think of HOW. For any organization/customer, you are not just writing code but contributing toward the business and helping it grow. In that case, knowing the business needs; problems of the organization/customer is very important.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 98. Forty capital K’s to the minute is a fair rate. Pupils should not lose sight of the fact that motion determines form. Take care of the motion and the forms of the letters will develop easily and naturally. A careful study of the movement as applied to capital K will be helpful. After making the first part of the letter, the hand (with the pen in the air) should swing below the base line, describing an oval and returning upward to the beginning point of the last part of the letter. Be sure to connect the parts with a loop, as shown in the copy. Drop the finishing part below the base line. Don’t forget the word practice; about twelve words to the minute is a fair rate of speed.
Read/write splitting is a technique to route reads and writes to multiple database servers, allowing you to perform query-based load balancing. Implementing this at the application level is hard because it couples code or configuration parameters to the underlying database topology. For example, you might have to define different connection pools for each server in the database cluster.
You will require coding skills if you want to work in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). How do you begin? and Which programming language is ideal for AI? How about starting with these programming languages? I will list high-level overview of the top programming languages for artificial intelligence in this article, along with an explanation of their salient characteristics.
My book on debugging is already on preorder and I’m super thrilled to announce I’m doing a full online course to go along with it. The course website isn’t ready yet but I already have the full outline and a lot of recorded material. I will try to drop videos at a rate of two per week in the next few months until the full course will be online. It’s shaping up to be a very detailed course. I recorded the first module and half of the second module and I’m already close to 3 hours of dense recorded material!
This post will talk about my (very) u̶n̶biased opinion about the future of finance built on top of open source and AI. Current monopolies spend an enormous amount of cash on financial data licensing. There are dozens of different asset classes (stocks, options, crypto, NFTs, currencies, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, …) and these often vary based on geography.
A Pivotal Moment in Open Source History
Free as in Freedom, by Sam Williams, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. OPEN SOURCE. In November , 1995, Peter Salus, a member of the Free Software Foundation and author of the 1994 book, A Quarter Century of Unix , issued a call for papers to members of the GNU Project's "system-discuss" mailing list. Salus, the conference's scheduled chairman, wanted to tip off fellow hackers about the upcoming Conference on Freely Redistributable Software in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Slated for February, 1996 and sponsored by the Free Software Foundation, the event promised to be the first engineering conference solely dedicated to free software and, in a show of unity with other free software programmers, welcomed papers on "any aspect of GNU, Linux, NetBSD, 386BSD, FreeBSD, Perl, Tcl/tk, and other tools for which the code is accessible and redistributable." Salus wrote: Over the past 15 years, free and low-cost software has become ubiquitous. This conference will bring together implementers of several different types of freely redistributable software and publishers of such software (on various media). There will be tutorials and refereed papers, as well as keynotes by Linus Torvalds and Richard Stallman.See Peter Salus, "FYI-Conference on Freely Redistributable Software, 2/2, Cambridge" (1995) (archived by Terry Winograd).
