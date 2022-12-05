ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
CoinDesk

BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
dailyhodl.com

Digital Asset Lender Genesis Owes $900,000,000 to Customers of Crypto Exchange Gemini: Report

Crypto lender Genesis reportedly owes nearly $1 billion to the customers of crypto exchange Gemini due to the collapse of FTX. According to a new report by the Financial Times, anonymous sources familiar with the matter say that Gemini is attempting to recover the funds from Genesis after the crypto broker was affected by FTX, a crypto exchange that declared bankruptcy last month.
crypto-economy.com

Serious Plan from Goldman Sachs to Buy Crypto Companies After FTX Crash

After the FTX fiasco, Goldman Sachs has been searching for bargain crypto firms to buy after its search for crypto stocks failed, according to Reuters. Although the collapse of the FTX exchange has impacted valuations and dampened investor interest, Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on buying and investing in crypto companies.

