4. Charles River Laboratories (CRL)

Melanoma patients who fail standard meds may have new option. An experimental therapy that uses the body's own immune system cells may beat a standard treatment for patients with advanced melanoma, a new trial finds. Statins may lower risk of deadly 'bleeding strokes.' These strokes, called intracerebral hemorrhages, involve bleeding in the brain and comprises about 15% to 30% of strokes, researchers noted. Lasik procedures should come with warning. Double vision, dry eyes, difficulty driving at night and, in rare cases, persistent eye pain can all accompany the procedure, according to a newly proposed FDA guidance.

3 DAYS AGO