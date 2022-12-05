3. PayPal (PYPL)

Wells Fargo, which operates more than 4,700 branches throughout the U.S., has rolled out a small-dollar loan program that offers instant, automated loans received in minutes and with a fraction of the fees typically attached to payday loans. The bank joins a growing list of major financial institutions — U.S. Bank, Bank of America, Huntington and Trust, to name a few — offering an alternative to the 12 million people who use payday loans each year, many of whom belong to communities systematically denied access...

2 DAYS AGO