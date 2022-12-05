3. PayPal (PYPL)

Related
Microsoft to buy about 4% stake in LSEG as part of partnership
Dec 12 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L) has launched a 10-year partnership with Microsoft (MSFT.O) that will see the U.S. tech giant buy an about 4% equity stake in the British company.
Another Big Bank Gets Into Small-Dollar Loans
Wells Fargo, which operates more than 4,700 branches throughout the U.S., has rolled out a small-dollar loan program that offers instant, automated loans received in minutes and with a fraction of the fees typically attached to payday loans. The bank joins a growing list of major financial institutions — U.S. Bank, Bank of America, Huntington and Trust, to name a few — offering an alternative to the 12 million people who use payday loans each year, many of whom belong to communities systematically denied access...
Federal Trade Commission sues Microsoft to block Activision Blizzard deal
(The Center Square) – The Federal Trade Commission filed suit Thursday against Microsoft Corp. to block it from acquiring Activision Blizzard Inc., publisher of the "Call of Duty" games. The FTC alleges the largest acquisition in the video gaming industry would allow Microsoft to suppress competitors to its Xbox gaming consoles and its subscription content and cloud-gaming business. "Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from...
