2. Costco (COST)

New listings, pending sales, and prices are all on the decline after a two-year frenzy in the market. In October 2022, home sales fell to 439,596—a year-over-year decline of nearly 30%—while the median time spent on the market is now 35 days, versus just 15 in June and July of 2021. Few places have escaped the slowing of the market, but some locations are experiencing especially stark drops in activity. Researchers calculated the percentage change in home sales from October 2021 to October 2022, then ranked metros and states accordingly.

3 DAYS AGO