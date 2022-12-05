PARK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) – We all know that when you look good, you feel good, and that's why one suburban school is teaming up with a team of barbers to help students look and feel their best ahead of the holidays.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the encouraging story from Park Forest.Shape ups, fades, and everything in between – they were all on the agenda at Illinois School in Park Forest as local barbers treated students to free holiday haircuts.For 12-year-old Malakhi Elmore, the trim translated to a buzz of confidence."It makes me feel better than everyone else," Elmore said.It's...

PARK FOREST, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO