Lansing, IL

The Record North Shore

Loyola football coach John Holecek steps down in wake of third state championship

A Loyola Academy legend is going out on top. John Holecek announced his resignation as head coach of Ramblers football during a banquet on Monday, Dec. 5, celebrating the Ramblers fourth state championship captured nine days earlier. According to a news release from the school Holecek tentatively will leave Loyola, where he also serves as […] The post Loyola football coach John Holecek steps down in wake of third state championship appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
nwi.life

GCSC Athletics Department Shares Project Updates, Enters Winter Sports Seasons

The Gary Community School Corporation Athletics Department is in the throes of a busy season of competition and structural improvements. Athletic Director Robert Lee expressed his excitement over the various projects taking place across the district including the bleacher installation at West Side Leadership Academy, equipment upgrades, painting and other improvements.
GARY, IN
thesouthlandjournal.com

Statement from Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson on recent violence in the Austin community

Statement from Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson on recent violence in the Austin community (Chicag0, IL) – Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, a resident of the West Side community of Austin and representative of the 1st District, issued the following statement today regarding recent violent crime in his district – including three killed in a shooting last Friday night, and an attempted carjacking early Monday morning.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Eater

Soule, the Soul Food Smash Hit, Will Soon Open a Second Location

The second location of Soulé, the hip soul food restaurant that’s been a celebrity magnet for musicians and athletes in West Town, has an opening date. After nearly a year of hot anticipation, Soulé 2 will open on New Year’s Day at 3615 W. Roosevelt Road in chef and co-owner Bridgette Flagg’s childhood neighborhood of North Lawndale. The restaurant is in its hiring phase.
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Thursday: Continued clouds

LANSING, Ill. (December 7, 2022) – Clouds are forecast to continue not only through Thursday, but also throughout most of the next two weeks. High temp: 41 degrees. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
LANSING, IL
CBS Chicago

Richton Park barbers give students free haircuts ahead of holidays

PARK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) – We all know that when you look good, you feel good, and that's why one suburban school is teaming up with a team of barbers to help students look and feel their best ahead of the holidays.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the encouraging story from Park Forest.Shape ups, fades, and everything in between – they were all on the agenda at Illinois School in Park Forest as local barbers treated students to free holiday haircuts.For 12-year-old Malakhi Elmore, the trim translated to a buzz of confidence."It makes me feel better than everyone else," Elmore said.It's...
PARK FOREST, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Rob Stafford Leaving NBC 5: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?

The people of Chicago have always loved Rob Stafford for his excellent investigative reporting and anchoring. His calm voice and strong demeanor would make the most horrific news informative and empathetic. And now, after 40 years in the news industry, Rob Stafford is leaving NBC 5 at the end of 2022. NBC 5 viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

WGN-TV Brings Home 8 Emmy Awards

GOVERNORS’ AWARD PRESENTED TO WGN-TV’S STEVE NOVAK. CHICAGO, December 5, 2022 – At Saturday’s 2022 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards, WGN-TV won eight Emmy® Awards. Outstanding Achievement for Hard News Report (No Production Time Limit) • A Night on the Street: Michael Lowe, Producer; Dana Ballard,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Get to know mayoral candidate Paul Vallas

Steve Dale is asking some big questions ahead of the Chicago mayoral election. Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas visits WGN Radio to talk about a wide range of topics pertaining to how our current administration is handling many glaring problems that Chicago residents are facing. The 2023 Chicago mayoral election will take place on February 28, 2023.
CHICAGO, IL

