2022 Chicago Elite Classic presented great high school basketball
To kick off the 2022-23 high school season, the 11th Annual Chicago Elite Classic was held in Chicago at the “Credit Union 1 Arena” on Friday, December 2, through Sunday, December 4. The event, powered by Nike, featured some of the best teams in the nation. “To be...
Loyola football coach John Holecek steps down in wake of third state championship
A Loyola Academy legend is going out on top. John Holecek announced his resignation as head coach of Ramblers football during a banquet on Monday, Dec. 5, celebrating the Ramblers fourth state championship captured nine days earlier. According to a news release from the school Holecek tentatively will leave Loyola, where he also serves as […] The post Loyola football coach John Holecek steps down in wake of third state championship appeared first on The Record.
nwi.life
GCSC Athletics Department Shares Project Updates, Enters Winter Sports Seasons
The Gary Community School Corporation Athletics Department is in the throes of a busy season of competition and structural improvements. Athletic Director Robert Lee expressed his excitement over the various projects taking place across the district including the bleacher installation at West Side Leadership Academy, equipment upgrades, painting and other improvements.
Chicago Poll Hall Used in a Movie Was Spot for a Family Fight, Sends 7 to Hospital
A family fight at a famous Chicago pool hall used in the movie, "The Color of Money," sent seven family members to the hospital! ChicagoSuntimes. Family fights, usually are nothing more than harsh words, opinions, and colorful language. This family fight at Chris’s Billiards on Chicago sent this entire family to the hospital. Yikes!
blockclubchicago.org
Former Bears Player Part Of Team Bringing Hotel, Stores, Apartments To Motor Row Landmark Building
SOUTH LOOP — A historic Motor Row building owned by former Bears defensive end Israel Idonije is getting a tony makeover. The four-story, 38-unit complex in the storied Hudson Motor Building, 2222 S. Michigan Ave. received key city zoning approval in mid-November. It now awaits a full City Council vote before moving forward.
947wls.com
A Tree older than the City of Chicago will be removed from the Lincoln Park Zoo
A 300-year-old bur oak tree is set to be removed from Lincoln Park Zoo. Chicago is only 185 years old, so this tree is way older!. Officials say that the old tree is nearing the end of its long life. They will carefully remove the tree in spring 2023. Source:...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Statement from Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson on recent violence in the Austin community
Statement from Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson on recent violence in the Austin community (Chicag0, IL) – Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, a resident of the West Side community of Austin and representative of the 1st District, issued the following statement today regarding recent violent crime in his district – including three killed in a shooting last Friday night, and an attempted carjacking early Monday morning.
Eater
Soule, the Soul Food Smash Hit, Will Soon Open a Second Location
The second location of Soulé, the hip soul food restaurant that’s been a celebrity magnet for musicians and athletes in West Town, has an opening date. After nearly a year of hot anticipation, Soulé 2 will open on New Year’s Day at 3615 W. Roosevelt Road in chef and co-owner Bridgette Flagg’s childhood neighborhood of North Lawndale. The restaurant is in its hiring phase.
thelansingjournal.com
Thursday: Continued clouds
LANSING, Ill. (December 7, 2022) – Clouds are forecast to continue not only through Thursday, but also throughout most of the next two weeks. High temp: 41 degrees. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
For Chicago BBQ, Lem's Bar-B-Q Brings the Smoke
Nothing is more “Chicago BBQ” than Lem’s Bar-B-Q.
Black Owned Boutiques to Shop for the Kids this Holiday
Are you still shopping for the kids and stuck on where to find the perfect gifts? We are here to make your shopping a little easier this season. Have fun at these shops while finding the perfect and unique gift for all of the kids in your life. Cakewalk Chicago.
cwbchicago.com
Red Line killer charged after high school staff recognizes him as a former student, prosecutors say
Chicago — A 16-year-old has been charged with murdering another passenger on the Red Line this summer after police released surveillance images of the killer and three people identified him as a former Chicago Public Schools student. Charles Carter was ordered held without bail by Judge Mary Marubio during...
blockclubchicago.org
Meet The 7 Candidates Running To Replace Ald. Sophia King In South Side’s 4th Ward
BRONZEVILLE — With Ald. Sophia King (4th) challenging Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the mayoral election next year, up to seven candidates — including King’s longtime aide — are trying to fill her seat at City Council. Appointed by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel to replace former Ald. Will...
Richton Park barbers give students free haircuts ahead of holidays
PARK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) – We all know that when you look good, you feel good, and that's why one suburban school is teaming up with a team of barbers to help students look and feel their best ahead of the holidays.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the encouraging story from Park Forest.Shape ups, fades, and everything in between – they were all on the agenda at Illinois School in Park Forest as local barbers treated students to free holiday haircuts.For 12-year-old Malakhi Elmore, the trim translated to a buzz of confidence."It makes me feel better than everyone else," Elmore said.It's...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head, killed while outside residence on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Tuesday night in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 6:27 p.m., police say the male victim was near the front of a residence in the 1300 block of South Komensky Avenue when he was struck to the head by gunfire.
earnthenecklace.com
Rob Stafford Leaving NBC 5: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
The people of Chicago have always loved Rob Stafford for his excellent investigative reporting and anchoring. His calm voice and strong demeanor would make the most horrific news informative and empathetic. And now, after 40 years in the news industry, Rob Stafford is leaving NBC 5 at the end of 2022. NBC 5 viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
Amanda Seales Explains Situation With Unruly Audience Member At A Chicago-Area Comedy Club
While performing at the Chicago Improv a fan tried to hijack Amanda Seales' show and was kicked out in the process. Seales spills the tea.
WGNtv.com
WGN-TV Brings Home 8 Emmy Awards
GOVERNORS’ AWARD PRESENTED TO WGN-TV’S STEVE NOVAK. CHICAGO, December 5, 2022 – At Saturday’s 2022 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards, WGN-TV won eight Emmy® Awards. Outstanding Achievement for Hard News Report (No Production Time Limit) • A Night on the Street: Michael Lowe, Producer; Dana Ballard,...
Tar spill on I-65 near Gary causes backups for morning commuters: Indiana State Police
A ramp in northwest Indiana may be blocked for hours.
Get to know mayoral candidate Paul Vallas
Steve Dale is asking some big questions ahead of the Chicago mayoral election. Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas visits WGN Radio to talk about a wide range of topics pertaining to how our current administration is handling many glaring problems that Chicago residents are facing. The 2023 Chicago mayoral election will take place on February 28, 2023.
