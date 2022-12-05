Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Fortnite Chapter 4 leak reveals Titanfall feature coming in future update
According to a recent leak, a future Fortnite update may add wall running and other Titanfall-like movement mechanics to the battle royale. To the delight of many a player, Epic Games has experimented with movement quite a bit in past Fortnite updates. The advent of Chapter 3, for example, introduced...
dexerto.com
League of Legends Season 13 ranked changes add two-split system, new rewards
League of Legends Season 13 ranked is getting a two-split system as well as brand-new rewards for players who grind the ranked ladder. Season 13 is shaping up to be one of the most significant in the history of League of Legends as developer Riot Games pushes a rework of jungle items, new items for tanks and mages, the reintroduction of old items, brand-new champions, and much more.
progameguides.com
All Fortnite Chapter 4 Codes and Coordinates
Waiting for a new chapter to launch in Fortnite once you have cleared the battle pass and unlocked all can be frustrating. Epic Games played a game with fans so they can hunt out coordinates while the servers were busy with maintenance, and it was a great way to keep us distracted. Each coordinate found gave a teaser into what was coming in the future. Here are all of the Fortnite Chapter 4 coordinates.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
dexerto.com
Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022: All challenges and rewards for Season of the Seraph
Destiny 2’s Moments of Triumph 2022 event is here, and it’s full of items to check off ahead of Lightfall. Here’s every Destiny 2 Moment of Triumph challenge and reward. Destiny 2‘s final season of the Witch Queen era, Season of the Seraph, is finally here, and it seems like Bungie is closing off the year with a bang.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players call for simple change to Mei’s Ice Wall ability
Overwatch 2 players are calling for a simple tweak that could revamp Mei’s Ice Wall ability, as Season 2 of the game drops around the world. The latest batch of content for Overwatch 2 is here, with Season 2 bringing players a wealth of improvements to the game. However,...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players blast “inconsistent” ranked reset for Season 2
Overwatch 2 Season 2 just kicked off, with players’ ranks being reset in some capacity. However many are not happy with the severity and inconsistency of the ranked reset. Ranked resets are a typical occurrence in competitive games, where the players’ ranks are decreased at the beginning of a new season. This allows for a fresh grind, providing more competitive edge alongside incentive to keep playing the game.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 team vow to fix ranked system after ‘confusing’ competitive issues
The Overwatch 2 developers are promising to fix issues with the game’s ranked system after the start of Season 2’s Competitive mode left players completely baffled. The new rank system in Overwatch 2 has been panned by many since its introduction. In addition to uneven matchmaking, the new mode has even allegedly caused players to go down in rank despite winning many games.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players blown away by new weather effects on Blizzard World
The Overwatch 2 developers just teased new weather effects for the game, specifically for the Blizzard World map, and players are absolutely blown away. Overwatch 2’s recent update introduced brand new weather effects in Blizzard World. And though this doesn’t directly affect the gameplay, players are delighted by the improvement in visuals and general care to aesthetics.
dexerto.com
How to unlock Overwatch 2 Monk Ramattra skin with Twitch drops
Players can unlock exclusive loot for Overwatch 2 by participating in limited-time Twitch drops. Here is everything to know regarding the loot, including how to unlock the new Legendary skin, Traveling Monk Ramattra. Every so often, Twitch holds collaborative events with Blizzard, rewarding players with exclusive loot for watching streams...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players slam “greedy” Collection Event bundles: “Awful value”
Apex Legends players have slammed the “greedy” Christmas-themed skins in the store that are locked behind bundles. Apex Legends’ Wintertide Collection Event arrived on December 6 and introduced the Winter Express LTM, the mythic Wraith Prestige skin, and a set of fresh badges to unlock. Despite these...
Epic Games Launches 'Cabined' Accounts To Protect Younger Fortnite, Rocket League, And Fall Guys Players
Epic Games has just severely limited the range of features that are available to younger gamers. To do so, it's now introducing "Cabined Accounts," which is an interesting name for a set of strong parental controls. Seeing as Epic Games owns titles like "Fortnite" and "Fall Guys," it's probably not a bad idea to look out for the children and young teens who love these games. Here's what's changing with this new update.
dexerto.com
Where to find Croagunk & Toxicroak in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has plenty of strong Fighting-type Pokemon to choose from, including Generation 4’s Croagunk and Toxicroak. Here’s how players can find the poison frog Pokemon in Generation 9. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have a ton of new and returning Fighting-type Pokemon that would be excellent...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players gets an early holiday gift with incredible perfect Shiny
Pokemon Go player FleeceKing has had a particularly lucky encounter to kick off the Mythic Blade event that is part of the festive December season. The player says “Christmas came early” as they scored the rare catch. The holiday season has kicked off in Pokemon Go, and players...
Destiny 2 Season 19 guide to get new Seraph loot
Season of the Seraph has arrived in Destiny 2, bringing new and old Warmind-themed gear found in Rasputin’s bunkers.
dexerto.com
Amnesia: The Bunker – Release window, trailer, gameplay & more
Amnesia: The Bunker is the next chapter in the survival horror series, but this game is set to radically shake up the formula. Here’s everything we know. While not as well known as horror franchises like Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and others, every game in the Amnesia series is a masterclass in tension-building and pure terror. The first Amnesia game, the Dark Descent is considered the scariest game of all time many and went on to inspire a new wave of first-person survival horror games.
dexerto.com
Need for Speed: Unbound review – Back to basics in best NFS in years
Need for Speed: Unbound is a surprising addition to the franchise that takes things back to basics, and while not perfect, offers the best Need for Speed game in years as a result. Has any racing franchise had as much of an identity crisis as Need for Speed has over...
dexerto.com
Chamber no longer a must-pick, Valorant pros say
Chamber received some heavy nerfs in Valorant Patch 5.12 with changes to his core abilities. Pros that spoke to Dexerto say the changes have made him less viable across the board. Chamber has been a top pick in professional Valorant in 2022. The agent has been an almost ever-present part...
Epic Games adds Unreal Engine 5.1 graphical fidelity to Fortnite
Why it matters: Epic Games just launched Fortnite Chapter 4, and with it comes Luman and Nanite support. Considered pillars of Unreal Engine 5, Lumen and Nanite add graphical fidelity to Fortnite that makes a remarkable difference. As you might recall, Nanite vastly expands the number of polygons developers can...
