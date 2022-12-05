Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
The XFL's Arlington Renegades Released Uniforms for 2023 SeasonLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Rental Scooters Expected to Return to Dallas In WeeksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas Announced Plans for Affordable Housing At a Cost of $25 MillionTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
Yardbarker
Jason Garrett goes viral for his prediction about Cowboys
Despite firing him roughly three years ago, the Dallas Cowboys can still make Jason Garrett look good from time to time. The former Cowboys coach Garrett, who is now a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” went viral for his pregame prediction about the team, who were playing on the “SNF” slot for the week. Garrett predicted that the Cowboys would defeat the Indianapolis Colts “by 40.”
Yardbarker
Odell OUT for the Year?! Cowboys Jerry on Signing OBJ: 'Not Close; No Timetable'
When Dallas Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs accompanied coveted free-agent target Odell Beckham Jr. to the Dallas Mavericks game Monday night, Jerry Jones was peculiarly absent. Joked Jones, "They didn't have a seat for me." The owner didn't have a spot alongside Beckham, nor does he have a...
Jerry Jones breaks silence on Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. meeting
Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to pick a team by the middle of this week, but after meeting with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, owner Jerry Jones is not confident he will play again this season. Jones spoke about the meeting Tuesday, expressing his reservations that OBJ will be back...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Cowboys-Odell Beckham Jr. pairing held back by 1 obvious factor
The Dallas Cowboys met with Odell Beckham Jr. early this week, and appeared close to signing him — until they weren’t. Jerry Jones initially stated that Odell’s visit to Dallas went well, and Beckham Jr. was even seen at a Dallas Mavericks game courtside with several Cowboys players.
Cowboys liked Texans QB Davis Mills during 2021 NFL draft process
Davis Mills’ 1-8-1 record as the Houston Texans’ starter in 2022, along with his 3-17-1 record for his career, has buried how well thought of the Stanford product was when he entered the 2021 NFL draft. Some of the opinions on Mills were that he would have been...
Cowboys News: Veteran CB added, fallout from Beckham leak, rookie tops list
The Cowboys may have gotten a case of cold feet during their second day with Odell Beckham Jr. But now that the team’s “concerns” over his knee rehab are out there, what happens next? Some analysts are accusing Jerry Jones and the Cowboys of trying to save face, some are wondering if OBJ has a legal case, and one outlet is wondering what message the whole episode sends to the current Cowboys players.
Week 14 Injury Report: Cowboys newest starter misses practice
The Dallas Cowboys are fresh off a fourth-quarter explosion that reminded the NFL universe just how dominant they can be on both sides of the ball. Sitting at 9-3, the Cowboys now turn their attention to their in-state rivals, the Houston Texans. Houston has been pretty non-competitive this season, losing their last seven games with just one win for the year.
Comments / 0