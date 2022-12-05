ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Garrett goes viral for his prediction about Cowboys

Despite firing him roughly three years ago, the Dallas Cowboys can still make Jason Garrett look good from time to time. The former Cowboys coach Garrett, who is now a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” went viral for his pregame prediction about the team, who were playing on the “SNF” slot for the week. Garrett predicted that the Cowboys would defeat the Indianapolis Colts “by 40.”
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Cowboys News: Veteran CB added, fallout from Beckham leak, rookie tops list

The Cowboys may have gotten a case of cold feet during their second day with Odell Beckham Jr. But now that the team’s “concerns” over his knee rehab are out there, what happens next? Some analysts are accusing Jerry Jones and the Cowboys of trying to save face, some are wondering if OBJ has a legal case, and one outlet is wondering what message the whole episode sends to the current Cowboys players.
