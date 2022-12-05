Read full article on original website
Don’t Pay $300, Get the Flexispot EG1 55″ Essential Standing Desk for $149.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Flexispot EG1 55″ Essential Standing Desk is great for both work and gaming sessions with plenty of room for your accessories, all for $149.99 shipped after clipping the on-page $75 off coupon as well as entering promotion code: FLEXISPOT, today only, originally $299.99. You can easily go from sitting to standing at the tough of a button. Product page – be sure to clip the on-page coupon and entering promotion code: FLEXISPOT during final checkout for the additional discounts.
Don’t Pay $20, Get a Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200 with Wi-Fi for $12.99 – Today Only
The Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200 comes equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, which means full Alexa and Google Home compatibility, all for $12.99, today only, originally $19.99. When you’re away on vacation or just for the day, activate ‘Away Mode’ to turn connected fixtures on and off at set intervals to give the appearance of someone being home. Product page.
Turning an iPad Mini 6 Into a Laptop is Possible with Lots of Acrylic and Laser Cutting
There are plenty of accessories that turn tablets into portable game consoles, but the Magic Keyboard just wasn’t going to do it for iPad Mini owner Dhruv Shan. So, he decided to do something about it, starting with lots of acrylic and a laser cutter. Friction hinges keep the three-piece bracket together, while the magnetic mounts were sourced from a folio case.
Recently Approved Apple Patent Leaks Possible Smart Ring with Health Features
Photo credit: Patently Apple | Konstantin Milenin | The Apple Stack. Aside from the rumored VR headset, a recently approved Apple patent hints at a possible smart ring with health-focused features. This accessory could have several inputs including buttons, switches, voice, and even a small touchscreen. Force sensors would be used to measure compression, force, strain and load.
Gamer Hacks Fisher Price Controller Toy, Turns it Into a Functional Bluetooth Gamepad
We know it’s possible to play Elden Ring with one of these toys, and apparently, there are many more uses for the Fisher Price controller, including turning it into a functional Bluetooth gamepad. This game controller comes loaded with learning songs and lights, which means all of that needed to be removed first for this conversion.
Slightly Creepy HuggieBot 3.0 Robot was Designed for Hugging Humans
Some people may need an M-81 robotic dog equipped with an RPG-26 rocket launcher, while others just want a hug. Meet HuggieBot 3.0. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems, ETH Zurich, and the University of Copenhagen created slightly creepy autonomous robot capable of intra-hug gestures to improve mood.
Chevrolet Double Dually with 1,425HP and Escalade Front Might be Strangest Custom Pickup Truck Yet
While not as refined as this six-wheeled Volvo XC60, this custom Chevrolet Double Dually pickup truck definitely looks stranger. Power comes from a twin-turbocharged 529 CID V8 engine making 1,425 hp and 1,671 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission. What some may notice first is the Cadillac...
1,653-Pound Donkervoort F22 Supercar Packs a 492HP Audi Engine
For a fraction of the cost of Ferrari’s SP51, you could get a 1,653-pound Donkervoort F22, which is touted as the world’s lightest supercar. Power comes from an Audi-sourced turbocharged 2.5L 5-cylinder engine making 492 hp and 472 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, enabling it to hit 60 mph in just 2.5-seconds, while topping out at 180 mph.
Inventor Uses Random Parts to Build a Functional Electric Hovercraft at Home
There’s this $190K flying hovercraft, and then this DIY version built by inventor James Whomsley, better known as ProjectAir online. Before even starting on the full-sized version Whomsley made a small model powered by an R/C airplane electric motor for the blower, while propulsion required a second one. To...
Forget Bulky Input Devices, TypeAnywhere Transforms Nearly Any Surface Into a Keyboard
MIT’s KnittedKeyboard II just isn’t practical enough to use everyday, and TypeAnywhere, developed by researchers at the University of Washington, is the complete opposite. Put simply, the system consists of sensors you wear on each finger capable of detecting tap-actions on nearly any surface. A decoder then converts these tap sequences into text on-screen.
Google Researchers Demonstrate How OLED-Based Hidden Interfaces Can Work on Everyday Surfaces
Google researchers demonstrate how OLED-based hidden interfaces can work on everyday surfaces, whether it be in the mirror or on the wood paneling of a home appliance. This means they are embedded directly beneath the materials, thus making high-brightness, low-cost displays touch-based interaction a possibility underneath various materials like textile, acrylic, wood or even one-way mirrors.
