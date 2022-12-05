Read full article on original website
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards...
Free Retirement Money: Robinhood Offers 1% Match on New IRA Contributions
One of the most important financial strategies you'll ever undertake is saving for retirement, but too few people are saving enough to retire comfortably. Retail brokerage and stock-trading app...
Robinhood wants to be your retirement fund, offering a 1% match
Robinhood, a stock-trading app that became a favorite of the "meme-stock" crowd during the pandemic, has a new proposition: Open an Individual Retirement Account with the service and it will match 1% of the funds customers contribute. The company, which is rolling out its new retirement savings program on Tuesday,...
Early 401(k) Withdrawals: How To Cash Out and Avoid Penalties
If you need to take cash out of your 401(k) early, you'll want to find out whether you qualify for penalty-free withdrawals. Here are the steps to get started.
KXLY
Will the Age for Required IRA Withdrawals Go Up in 2023?
Tens of millions of Americans use IRAs to help them save for retirement. Traditional IRAs allow many taxpayers to deduct the amount that they initially contribute, and then they get tax-deferred treatment on income and gains on their investments, as long as they remain within the IRA. Unfortunately, all good...
Year-End Tax & Financial Planning Opportunities
In 2021 there was a significant amount of uncertainty about tax law – would President Biden’s sweeping tax proposal pass? As we sit down to gather our thoughts for year-end planning, it strikes us how much of last year’s proposed changes did not come to pass. The reality right now is we continue to have historically low federal tax rates and various planning opportunities available.
KXLY
Social Security: 3 Ways to Pay Less Income Tax on Your Benefits
Most people collecting Social Security rely on the program for a big part of their retirement income. So it’s not surprising that when many hear that the IRS might be in line to take back a portion of their monthly Social Security checks, they’re pretty unhappy and ready to do just about anything they can to avoid it.
10 Retirement Tax Surprises To Prepare For
A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you...
5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work
Generating income from your portfolio is a great way to fund your retirement. There are lots of options, each with varying degrees of risk. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
4 Ways Taxes Could Burst Your Retirement Bubble (and What to Do About Them)
When people think about retirement planning, they tend to put their focus on saving and investing so they have a nice nest egg when they quit working. And that’s a great place to start. But it’s also important to pay attention to how taxes affect your retirement savings and any other sources of income you’ll tap into once you reach retirement.
KTEN.com
Alternatives to Annuities for Retirement Income
Annuities are a popular choice for retirees concerned they might outlive their retirement savings. These retirement savings vehicles work a bit differently than traditional or Roth retirement accounts. Instead, annuities are a type of contract you enter into with an insurance company and in exchange for paying premiums, you receive guaranteed payments down the line. You can also work with a financial advisor to help you determine the right asset allocation for your retirement accounts.
Year-End Tax and Retirement Planning Strategies
In this Retirement Daily Learning Center video, John Nersesian, head of advisor education at PIMCO, reviews year-end actionable strategies pertaining to income taxes, investment portfolios, retirement planning, and wealth transfer and legacy planning. Topics covered in this Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar:. Income Tax. Manage income tax brackets. Ensure appropriate...
Liz Weston: Make the most of new rules for charitable giving
Most people no longer get a tax deduction when they donate to charity. That shouldn’t keep you from making donations, but you may want to change your approach.Typically, only taxpayers who itemize deductions can write off charitable contributions. The vast majority of taxpayers instead take the standard deduction, which was nearly doubled by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. (Temporary provisions in pandemic relief legislation allowed taxpayers to deduct $300 of their donations in 2020 and 2021 without itemizing, but those provisions have expired.)It has never made sense to donate solely to get a deduction. If you’re in...
Big ideas that could generate lifetime retirement income
The financial services industry, boosted by federal and state programs, has made strides in getting workers to save for retirement. But after workers retire – then what? How can retirees create a sustainable stream of lifetime income to support them during a retirement that could last three decades?. A...
15 Most Important Assets That Will Increase Your Net Worth
Your net worth is more than just the balance in your bank account. It's a measure of your financial health. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money Explore: Your Biggest Money...
How to Tax Plan During Retirement
Tax planning throughout the entirety of your retirement can lead to different conclusions compared to tax planning for one year at a time. Instead of asking “how can we lower taxes today,” we ask, “how can we minimize taxes throughout the next 20-30 years?”. Five to Ten...
Income investing: A strategy of building a portfolio of dividend-paying assets
Dividend stocks, bonds, money market accounts, and real estate are common choices for those seeking investment income. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. A thoughtfully created investment portfolio can accomplish multiple financial goals. In addition to creating a retirement nest egg, for instance, your investment portfolio can...
Roth 401k vs 401k for high earners
Roth 401k vs 401k for high earners – what is the difference between the two and when should you worry about it?. I remember the day when I finally made enough money and had paid off enough debt to fully maximize both my wife’s and my’s 401k contributions. I then started to wonder how much should I put into a Roth 401k or if should I leave it as a Traditional 401k.
How to Calculate Your Annuity Payments
Annuities provide periodic payments for an agreed-upon period of time, either now or in the future, for the annuitant or beneficiary. You can annuitize the annuity by making monthly, semiannual,...
