(The Center Square) - Declining gas prices are good news for consumers but not so good for the state of Oklahoma. November's gross receipt collections were at a record high for the sixth-consecutive month, up more than $17 billion from November 2021, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Friday. But oil and gas tax collections dropped below $160 million. That's the first time it's happened since April, according to McDaniel's report.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO