Read full article on original website
Related
pryorinfopub.com
Oklahoma gross receipts at record high but expected to fall
(The Center Square) - Declining gas prices are good news for consumers but not so good for the state of Oklahoma. November's gross receipt collections were at a record high for the sixth-consecutive month, up more than $17 billion from November 2021, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Friday. But oil and gas tax collections dropped below $160 million. That's the first time it's happened since April, according to McDaniel's report.
pryorinfopub.com
Oklahoma House of Representatives Page Program Opens Aplications
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives High School Page Program is now accepting applications for the First Regular Session of the 59th Legislature, announced Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang. Every year, hundreds of students from across the state have the opportunity to take part in the House High...
Comments / 0