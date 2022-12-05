A testing lab set up within eight days, teams focused on testing and treating COVID-19 in the Black and Latinx communities, and the launch of one of the largest testing studies in the nation – these are a few examples of how UC San Francisco partnered with government and community groups to address racial, economic and cultural barriers with the goal of providing equitable care to vulnerable people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

