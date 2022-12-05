Read full article on original website
Related
ucsf.edu
A Blueprint for More Equitable Care in Public Health Crises
A testing lab set up within eight days, teams focused on testing and treating COVID-19 in the Black and Latinx communities, and the launch of one of the largest testing studies in the nation – these are a few examples of how UC San Francisco partnered with government and community groups to address racial, economic and cultural barriers with the goal of providing equitable care to vulnerable people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ucsf.edu
UCSF Radiology's Duygu Tosun-Turgut, PhD, Wins Distinguished Investigator Award
UC San Francisco Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging is proud to announce that Duygu Tosun-Turgut, PhD, has been named a Distinguished Investigator by the Academy for Radiology & Biomedical Imaging Research. The award ceremony was held on November 29th during the Radiology Society of North America 2022 Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting.
ucsf.edu
Genentech-UCSF School of Pharmacy Diversity Fellowship opens doors for PhD careers in industry
Emerging scientists from underrepresented backgrounds at UC San Francisco will soon be able to supplement their training with exclusive internships at Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. Considered the founder of the biotech industry, Genentech is dedicated to pursuing groundbreaking science to discover and develop medicines for people with serious and life-threatening diseases.
ucsf.edu
UCSF Radiology's Highlights from the 2022 RSNA Annual Meeting
Each year, the UC San Francisco Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging looks forward to the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting. This year was especially exciting as we were all able to return to Chicago in person. Our team enjoyed the camaraderie of discussing important topics with colleagues face to face.
Comments / 0