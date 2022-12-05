Read full article on original website
Warrant: Man admitted he owns gun fired in Fuquay-Varina classroom
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — It's a Willow Spring man who faces criminal charges after a boy fired a gun in a Fuquay-Varina classroom on Thursday. It's not clear how the man, Seth Lanterman-Schneider, 39, is connected to the 12-year-old who fired the shot. But it is Lanterman-Schneider who was arrested within hours of the school scare and charged with failure to secure his weapon.
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FLINT, MICH. — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor counts...
Saturday rally in downtown Raleigh will protest death penalty
RALEIGH, N.C. — A rally protesting the death penalty in downtown Raleigh on Saturday is expected to be North Carolina's largest gathering against executions in over a decade. People against the death penalty are expected to march from Central Prison to the N.C. Governor's Mansion at noon. In attendance...
No food in 9 days for 19 Nevada prisoners on hunger strike
LAS VEGAS — Through stifled sobs, Nina Fernandez described on Friday a vastly different version of events than those shared by Nevada prison officials as to why her son and dozens of others have been on hunger strike at a maximum-security prison for more than a week. The Nevada...
POINT OF VIEW: Case from N.C. should never have made it to the Supreme Court
EDITOR'S NOTE: The New York Times editorial board is a group of opinion journalists whose views are informed by expertise, research, debate and certain longstanding values. It is separate from the newsroom. “The most important case for American democracy” in the nation’s history — that’s how former appeals court Judge...
Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues
FRANKFORT, KY. — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas, after spending much of the past year in a camper with her family. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs, leaving her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.
'People are fed up': As NC Democrats reflect on election missteps, a party shake-up is underway
North Carolina Democrats were optimistic about their chances in the midterm elections. But following disappointing results, party insiders are dwelling on missed opportunities, and a party shake-up is underway. Meredith Cuomo, who had served as the North Carolina Democratic Party’s executive director since 2019, said Saturday in an email to...
How they voted: NC congressional votes for the week ending Dec. 8
WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted over the previous week. HOME VISITS FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: The House has passed the Jackie Walorski Maternal and Child Home Visiting Reauthorization Act (H.R. 8876), sponsored by Rep. Danny K. Davis, D-Ill., to reauthorize through fiscal 2027, and make changes, including an increase in funding, for the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program. Davis said the bill, by increasing home visit resources for expectant parents at risk for poor maternal and child health, would "make a real difference for children and families across America." The vote, on Dec. 2, was 390 yeas to 26 nays.
USDA: Florida orange crop down 36% after twin hurricanes
ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Production of oranges in Florida this season is forecast to be down 36% from earlier estimates, in part a reflection of twin hurricanes that battered growing regions, according to U.S. Agriculture Department figures released Friday. The latest forecast calls for about 18 million boxes of...
House advances giant Texas storm surge project in water bill
HOUSTON — Fourteen years after Hurricane Ike ripped through thousands of homes and businesses near Galveston, Texas — but mostly spared the region’s oil refineries and chemical plants — the U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to authorize the most expensive project ever recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to protect against the next raging storm.
Foreclosures surge 187% in Durham, 33% in Raleigh – is worst over?
RALEIGH – Some cracks are appearing in North Carolina’s housing markets as a new report shows that foreclosures have risen by nearly 60% compared to a year ago. The Triangle’s not immune with the number of cases increasing in both markets. The latest foreclosure data from ATTOM...
Chick-fil-A, Wendy's, Bojangles' are NC's favorite restaurants
A recent study revealed North Carolina's favorite chain restaurants. Food Service Direct, which sells bulk goods and food for restaurants nationwide, used GPS data from 100 restaurants to determine the most popular places to eat in each state. Here are the most popular restaurants in N.C. Chick-fil-A Wendy's. Bojangles'. Taco...
Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles (400...
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
TOPEKA, KAN. — A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
Scientists lower alert for Mauna Loa, say eruption could end
HONOLULU — Scientists lowered the alert level for the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii's Big Island from a warning to a watch on Saturday and said the mountain's first eruption in nearly 40 years may soon end. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a bulletin that...
ALLI GOLD ROBERTS: Major NC employers say state regulators must adopt stronger plan for power sector
EDITOR'S NOTE: Alli Gold Roberts is senior director for state policy programs at Ceres, a nonprofit that works with major capital market leaders to solve national and global sustainability challenges. Businesses throughout North Carolina are leading the transition to a clean economy. They are setting ambitious goals to invest in...
Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano continues to ease
HONOLULU — The eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island continues to ease, scientists said Sunday, reinforcing an earlier pronouncement that the mountain’s first flare-up in nearly 40 years might soon end. “We have good news to report,” Ken Hon, the scientist in charge...
1A Championship Preview: Mount Airy vs. Tarboro
Raleigh, N.C. — Tarboro, the team with the longest active state championship streak in North Carolina, will take on Mount Airy in the 1A state championship game on Saturday. The game will be played at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium at 3:00 p.m. The Vikings won the 1AA championship over...
Strong winds, up to 4 feet of snow forecast in Sierra Nevada
RENO, NEV. — Another winter storm packing heavy snow and powerful winds was moving into the northern Sierra Nevada late Friday where as much as 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow is forecast in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe over the weekend. The National Weather Service issued a...
