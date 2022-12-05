ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Warrant: Man admitted he owns gun fired in Fuquay-Varina classroom

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — It's a Willow Spring man who faces criminal charges after a boy fired a gun in a Fuquay-Varina classroom on Thursday. It's not clear how the man, Seth Lanterman-Schneider, 39, is connected to the 12-year-old who fired the shot. But it is Lanterman-Schneider who was arrested within hours of the school scare and charged with failure to secure his weapon.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder

FLINT, MICH. — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor counts...
FLINT, MI
Saturday rally in downtown Raleigh will protest death penalty

RALEIGH, N.C. — A rally protesting the death penalty in downtown Raleigh on Saturday is expected to be North Carolina's largest gathering against executions in over a decade. People against the death penalty are expected to march from Central Prison to the N.C. Governor's Mansion at noon. In attendance...
RALEIGH, NC
Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues

FRANKFORT, KY. — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas, after spending much of the past year in a camper with her family. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs, leaving her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.
KENTUCKY STATE
How they voted: NC congressional votes for the week ending Dec. 8

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted over the previous week. HOME VISITS FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: The House has passed the Jackie Walorski Maternal and Child Home Visiting Reauthorization Act (H.R. 8876), sponsored by Rep. Danny K. Davis, D-Ill., to reauthorize through fiscal 2027, and make changes, including an increase in funding, for the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program. Davis said the bill, by increasing home visit resources for expectant parents at risk for poor maternal and child health, would "make a real difference for children and families across America." The vote, on Dec. 2, was 390 yeas to 26 nays.
INDIANA STATE
USDA: Florida orange crop down 36% after twin hurricanes

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Production of oranges in Florida this season is forecast to be down 36% from earlier estimates, in part a reflection of twin hurricanes that battered growing regions, according to U.S. Agriculture Department figures released Friday. The latest forecast calls for about 18 million boxes of...
FLORIDA STATE
House advances giant Texas storm surge project in water bill

HOUSTON — Fourteen years after Hurricane Ike ripped through thousands of homes and businesses near Galveston, Texas — but mostly spared the region’s oil refineries and chemical plants — the U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to authorize the most expensive project ever recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to protect against the next raging storm.
GALVESTON, TX
Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles (400...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano continues to ease

HONOLULU — The eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island continues to ease, scientists said Sunday, reinforcing an earlier pronouncement that the mountain’s first flare-up in nearly 40 years might soon end. “We have good news to report,” Ken Hon, the scientist in charge...
HAWAII STATE
1A Championship Preview: Mount Airy vs. Tarboro

Raleigh, N.C. — Tarboro, the team with the longest active state championship streak in North Carolina, will take on Mount Airy in the 1A state championship game on Saturday. The game will be played at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium at 3:00 p.m. The Vikings won the 1AA championship over...
TARBORO, NC
Strong winds, up to 4 feet of snow forecast in Sierra Nevada

RENO, NEV. — Another winter storm packing heavy snow and powerful winds was moving into the northern Sierra Nevada late Friday where as much as 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow is forecast in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe over the weekend. The National Weather Service issued a...
RENO, NV
