Read full article on original website
Related
couponingwithrachel.com
Gourmia Toaster Oven Air Fryer Combo 7-in-1 cooking functions ~ Save 52%
Hurry over to Amazon where you’ll save 52% on the Gourmia Toaster Oven Air Fryer Combo 7-in-1 cooking functions! Large enough to fit an entire 12″ pizza or 6 slices of bread. It’s an air fryer toaster oven combo, roaster oven, dehydrator, rotisserie oven and more with a...
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days
If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
Easy 'Christmas Morning Breakfast Casserole' Is a Serious Crowd-Pleaser
You can even put it together ahead of time.
Southern Tea Cakes Recipe
A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
couponingwithrachel.com
Arm & Hammer Liquid Laundry Detergent, Clean Burst Dual HE, 144.5oz 107 Loads
Amazon is offering up a 144.5oz. container of Arm & Hammer Liquid Laundry Detergent, Clean Burst Dual HE, 107 Loads at a nice savings to you when you clip the $1.50 digital coupon (available at posting) and choose Subscribe and Save for additional savings and free shipping. CONCENTRATED WITH 2X...
couponingwithrachel.com
Harry Potter Paperback Complete Boxed Set Just $38.86 Shipped
**Want more deals? Find me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter!**. For a limited time, Amazon has dropped the price on this paperback Harry Potter Complete Boxed Set that features all SEVEN books to only $38.86 shipped (regularly $86.93). The Harry Potter complete boxed set would make a great gift for...
couponingwithrachel.com
50% Off Rainbow Scratch Books – Great Gift Idea
Zoom over to Amazon where for a LIMITED time there is a 50% savings on the ZMLM Scratch Paper Book Set!! Kids love them!. ✍️Amazing 2 Scratch Art Paper Combo: Include 20 spiral-bound pages (24*17cm/10*7inch) & 4 styluses (14cm/5.5inch) with extra gift 2pcs 3D stickers + 1 cleaning cloth in scratch art sets. Large rainbow scratch paper create a full size creation and your favorite patterns freely.
Reindeer Chow 🦌
We make reindeer chow (Aka: Puppy Chow or Muddy Buddies) every year during the holidays, and every year I ask myself, why are we not making this year round? It’s what you crave in a perfect snack: mostly sweet, a little salty, nice crunch, and once you start snacking, it’s impossible to stop. Then I realize I have absolutely no self control when it comes to this delicious, chocolatey, peanut butter, powdered sugar crusted little gems from the reindeer heavens ... and hence, this is why I don't make reindeer chow all year long, it's dangerous in my household!
couponingwithrachel.com
Novelty Axe Pizza Cutters in Black or Red $11.99 Shipped
Hurry over to Jane where you’ll find these 8.5″ x 3.9″ x 0.7″ Novelty Axe pizza Cutters in your choice of black or red for just $11.99 shipped. Made of wood & stainless steel, they’re dishwasher friendly and make cutting up your pizza so much more fun!
thecountrycook.net
Christmas Cake Batter Fudge
This Christmas Cake Batter Fudge is an easy, tasty and colorful holiday dessert recipe that tastes like red velvet cake! No cooking required!. I love a good fudge recipe, especially if I don't even need to cook it on the stovetop! With white and red velvet cake mixes added to the fudge mixture, you get a fun, colorful and tasty fudge recipe. This Christmas Cake Batter Fudge is the perfectly easy holiday treat! A wonderful addition to any holiday cookie tray! If you want a new fun fudge recipe, you have to make a batch of this delicious Christmas Cake Batter Fudge!
gordonramsayclub.com
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
thecountrycook.net
Ritz Cracker Christmas Ornament Cookies
These Ritz Cracker Christmas Ornament Cookies are a quick and easy holiday sweet treat that are perfect for your holiday cookie trays!. These Ritz Cracker Christmas Ornament Cookies are not only easy but they are so tasty! Peanut butter crackers are dipped in melted chocolate and covered with sprinkles and topped with mini Reese's Cups! I love adding these to my holiday cookie trays because I know it's something everyone will love and because they look so pretty! If you are a peanut butter and chocolate lover, then you will absolutely love these Ritz Cracker Christmas Ornament Cookies!
Peel and Stick Stone Wall Sheets Exist and They Can Totally Transform a Room
Looks upscale but for a much lower price point!
fitfoodiefinds.com
Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies
It’s the most wonderful time of the year to make peanut butter kiss cookies! These peanut butter cookies are rolled in sugar, and topped with a chocolate kiss. Holiday baking is in full swing, and we’re so excited about these perfect peanut butter kiss cookies! They’re perfectly chewy with just the right amount of chocolate from a Hershey’s kiss on the top.
General Tso chicken: a simple dinner idea
This is the busiest time of the year and as someone who cooks almost daily, I am always looking for new and easy recipes especially for those days when I don't have hours to spend in the kitchen. Crock Pot recipes are some of my favorites because after just a little prep time, it allows me to cook while doing other things around the house or even run errands, without being stuck standing over a stove. This General Tso chicken recipe makes a great meal in the Crock Pot, when you are craving something different and delicious for dinner but are crunched for time.
mamalikestocook.com
Chocolate Dry Roasted Peanut Clusters
Easiest 2 Ingredient Chocolate Peanut Clusters Recipe. It is quick and easy to make chocolate dry roasted peanut clusters, when you follow my 2 ingredient recipe and simple instructions. To make the delicious clusters the only ingredients you need are dry roasted peanuts and chocolate chips – that’s it!...
getbusygardening.com
Onion Jam Recipe
This homemade onion jam recipe is the perfect mix of sweet and tangy. You can whip up a batch very quickly with a few common ingredients. It’s delicious on burgers or brats, on crackers, or create some fun appetizers with it. Prep Time 15 minutes. Cook Time 25 minutes.
Campbell’s Sees Packaged Meal Growth as Consumers Seek Restaurant Alternatives
Inflation has caused consumers to reconsider their spending, which has lifted Campbell’s prepared food sales. This, as the food company announced Wednesday (Dec. 7) in a presentation accompanying its first quarter FY2023 earnings report that consumption of its ready-to-serve soups is up 9% year over year and 18% relative to 2019. The news comes as consumers seek more affordable alternatives to restaurant meals for the times when they do not want to cook from scratch.
ZDNet
What are the best cheap video doorbells, and are subscriptions required?
Home burglaries are all too common these days, so it's important you do everything possible to protect your family from the perils that could be lurking just outside your door. One major way to protect yourself is to install a video doorbell camera, so you can make sure none of...
Comments / 0