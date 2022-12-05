Sean Decatur, the president of Ohio’s Kenyon College, will be the next director of New York’s American Museum of Natural History (AMNH), making him the first Black person to lead the institution. In April, Decatur will take over from Ellen Futter, who has been at the helm of the AMNH since 1993, a role that made her the first woman to lead a major New York City museum.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO