Manhattan, NY

Hyperallergic

SVA’s Practice-Focused MA in Curatorial Studies Is for Professionals

Applications are now open for the MA Curatorial Practice program at the School of Visual Arts (SVA) in New York City, where students have two years of intense training toward careers as professional curators in the art world. The program includes hands-on exhibition-making; seminars in exhibition history and art history; theory and philosophy courses; writing and professional practice workshops; dozens of sessions with museum curators, directors, and artists; a sponsored trip abroad; and an internship at a major international art institution.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hyperallergic

Sean Decatur to Lead NYC’s American Museum of Natural History

Sean Decatur, the president of Ohio’s Kenyon College, will be the next director of New York’s American Museum of Natural History (AMNH), making him the first Black person to lead the institution. In April, Decatur will take over from Ellen Futter, who has been at the helm of the AMNH since 1993, a role that made her the first woman to lead a major New York City museum.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hyperallergic

Pioneers Go East Collective Presents Out-FRONT! Fest.

Launched in partnership with The LGBT Community Center, Pioneers Go East Collective’s Out-FRONT! Fest. is a dance, film, and cross-disciplinary festival championing the voices of LGBTQ and feminist artists for a lively exchange of art and culture. Curated by Gian Marco Riccardo Lo Forte, Hilary Brown-Istrefi, and Philip Treviño, witness different generations of artists exploring bold performance modes each evening.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

