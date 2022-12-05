ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Settles on 'Max' for Name of Its New SVOD Rollup, But It'll Have to Fight a Supplement Maker For the Domain

By Daniel Frankel
nexttv.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
nexttv.com

Warner Bros. Discovery Returns HBO Max to Amazon's Prime Video Channels

Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon announced that HBO Max has returned to Prime Video Channels in the United States. The move reverses a decision made when WarnerMedia was owned by AT&T to primarily offer HBO Max directly to consumers rather than through resellers like Amazon Prime Video. The decision was...
Ars Technica

When HBO Max and Discovery+ merge, they’ll have a new name

By now, you may have heard that the two major TV streaming services run by Warner Bros. Discovery (HBO Max and Discovery+) are set to merge soon. Thanks to a new report from CNBC, we now have a good inkling of what the new combined service will be called. The...
nexttv.com

Netflix's Sarandos Says Additional Ad-Supported Tier Options Are Coming ... Some Day

For all the hype surrounding Netflix's introduction of a cheaper ad-supported service tier, the $6.99-a-month "Basic with Ads" is, well, pretty basic. Speaking Tuesday at the UBS TMT conference, however, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said the streaming company will eventually add more tier options to its ad-supported portfolio. “We have...
nexttv.com

Video Biz Energy Use Trends Down ... But Will Soon Spike Anew Thanks to Unicast Streaming

Cord-cutting has reduced usage of power-hungry pay TV network infrastructure, but streaming is about to drive it to new heights, research company says. The good news: Cord-cutting has diminished the global use of power-hungry pay TV set-top boxes, as well as the grid-taxing network infrastructure these cable, satellite and telco video systems are based on.
nexttv.com

Disney Plus Launches Ad-Supported Tier Sans Roku Support

Insiders say Disney is still trying to carve out a 'fair' revenue sharing deal with the No. 1 U.S. connected TV platform. The Walt Disney company on Thursday launched its much-anticipated ad-supported iteration of Disney Plus with more than 100 advertising partners offering support. One key entity not backing the...
nexttv.com

Lionsgate Promotes Sandra Stern to Vice Chairman of TV Group

Lionsgate said that Sandra Stern has been promoted to vice chairman of the company’s television group. Stern, who was COO, has been a key member of the television unit’s senior management team, helping to lead it to one if its most successful years in 2022. Stern continues to...
insideevs.com

Lucid Employees Reportedly Calling Canceling Clients Up To 14 Times

Lucid Motors is reportedly introducing a new protocol to slow customer order cancellations as it strives to sell more vehicles before the year ends. Insider has seen two internal emails sent over the past two months that appear to show Lucid is increasing pressure on its retail workers by requiring them to call customers up to 14 times to prevent cancellations.
9to5Mac

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet scores high for customer sat (and no one loves their legacy ISP)

T-Mobile is out with a report today on “The State of Fixed Wireless Access.” Using its own data and research from a number of independent third parties, the Uncarrier says it’s leading the rollout of 5G Home Internet by a wide margin over Verizon, offers one of the highest customer satisfaction ratings across all broadband providers, shares why customers are switching, and more.
nexttv.com

vMVPD Frndly TV Grows 40% To Top 700,000 Subs

Low-priced, G-rated streaming TV service Frndly TV said it surpassed 700,000 subscribers, an increase of 40% from the last time it released a subscriber number just over a year ago. The gains come at a time when people are cutting the cord and giving up pay-TV. virtual multichannel video programming...
nexttv.com

Syndication Ratings: 'Tamron Hall' Is Thankful for Thanksgiving Highs

Tamron Hall was the only syndicated strip to sidestep a holiday downtrend and deliver a new season high in the week ended November 27, which included the long Thanksgiving weekend. Disney's talk strip, now in season four, improved 14% for the week to a 0.8 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, Tamron Hall’s best number of the season so far and 33% ahead of last year at this time.
nexttv.com

NBCU Claims Big Ad Impact Over Thanksgiving Weekend

NBCUniversal says its advertisers had hundreds of millions of reasons to be thankful over the Thanksgiving weekend — one of the busiest shopping periods of the year. NBCU itself seemed to be thankful that it has worked to find alternatives to Nielsen when it comes to measuring how many people watch its shows and engage with its commercials.
nexttv.com

TheGrio Sets 'Café Mocha TV' Travel Series

TheGrio network has teamed with Black female-targeted entertainment brand Café Mocha, to launch a new weekly series profiling the best in travel hot spots. The series, Café Mocha TV, showcases such travel destinations as Dubai, Paris, Barbados and South Africa as it takes viewers on a journey in search of finding and sharing the Black culture experience in each destination, according to the Allen Media Group-owned theGrio. Episodes feature influencers, celebrities, food and fashion experts, as well as a closing musical performance, according to the network.
nexttv.com

Innovid Adds Linear Ad Occurrence Data From Kinetiq to Innovid XP Platform

Innovid said it is integrating second-by-second linear ad-occurrence data from Kinetiq to its InnovidXP measurement platform. The combination provides advertisers cross-platform measurement of TV ad airings across linear and connected TV. "Integrating Kinetiq’s best-in-class technology and global ad catalog within InnovidXP is another step toward providing the most advanced, always-on...
nexttv.com

Paramount’s Bob Bakish Says Ad Market Weaker Than Expected

Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish provided more testimony that the advertising market is weaker heading into the end of the year. Speaking at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York Tuesday, Bakish noted that Paramount had forecast that fourth quarter ad sales would be in line with the third quarter performance.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy