Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Settles on 'Max' for Name of Its New SVOD Rollup, But It'll Have to Fight a Supplement Maker For the Domain

Read full article on original website
Related
nexttv.com
Warner Bros. Discovery Returns HBO Max to Amazon's Prime Video Channels
Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon announced that HBO Max has returned to Prime Video Channels in the United States. The move reverses a decision made when WarnerMedia was owned by AT&T to primarily offer HBO Max directly to consumers rather than through resellers like Amazon Prime Video. The decision was...
Ars Technica
When HBO Max and Discovery+ merge, they’ll have a new name
By now, you may have heard that the two major TV streaming services run by Warner Bros. Discovery (HBO Max and Discovery+) are set to merge soon. Thanks to a new report from CNBC, we now have a good inkling of what the new combined service will be called. The...
nexttv.com
Netflix's Sarandos Says Additional Ad-Supported Tier Options Are Coming ... Some Day
For all the hype surrounding Netflix's introduction of a cheaper ad-supported service tier, the $6.99-a-month "Basic with Ads" is, well, pretty basic. Speaking Tuesday at the UBS TMT conference, however, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said the streaming company will eventually add more tier options to its ad-supported portfolio. “We have...
nexttv.com
Video Biz Energy Use Trends Down ... But Will Soon Spike Anew Thanks to Unicast Streaming
Cord-cutting has reduced usage of power-hungry pay TV network infrastructure, but streaming is about to drive it to new heights, research company says. The good news: Cord-cutting has diminished the global use of power-hungry pay TV set-top boxes, as well as the grid-taxing network infrastructure these cable, satellite and telco video systems are based on.
HBO Max and Discovery’s Merge Has A New Streaming Name And It Looks Like No One Is Keeping Its Branding
We might know the new name of HBO Max and Discovery+'s merged libraries, and it's definitely not partial to either platform's legacy.
White-collar layoffs soar at brand-name companies amid broader economic slowdown
At the beginning of the pandemic, waves of layoffs hit retail, leisure and hospitality workers — anyone whose job depended on in-person interactions. But now that the pandemic has waned, it is those workers who are in shorter supply, and it's higher-paid employees who find themselves at the receiving end of layoff announcements.
James Gunn speaks out on Wonder Woman 3 and Man of Steel 2 cancellations: "We know we aren't going to make every single person happy"
"Some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not"
nexttv.com
Disney Plus Launches Ad-Supported Tier Sans Roku Support
Insiders say Disney is still trying to carve out a 'fair' revenue sharing deal with the No. 1 U.S. connected TV platform. The Walt Disney company on Thursday launched its much-anticipated ad-supported iteration of Disney Plus with more than 100 advertising partners offering support. One key entity not backing the...
nexttv.com
Lionsgate Promotes Sandra Stern to Vice Chairman of TV Group
Lionsgate said that Sandra Stern has been promoted to vice chairman of the company’s television group. Stern, who was COO, has been a key member of the television unit’s senior management team, helping to lead it to one if its most successful years in 2022. Stern continues to...
insideevs.com
Lucid Employees Reportedly Calling Canceling Clients Up To 14 Times
Lucid Motors is reportedly introducing a new protocol to slow customer order cancellations as it strives to sell more vehicles before the year ends. Insider has seen two internal emails sent over the past two months that appear to show Lucid is increasing pressure on its retail workers by requiring them to call customers up to 14 times to prevent cancellations.
9to5Mac
T-Mobile 5G Home Internet scores high for customer sat (and no one loves their legacy ISP)
T-Mobile is out with a report today on “The State of Fixed Wireless Access.” Using its own data and research from a number of independent third parties, the Uncarrier says it’s leading the rollout of 5G Home Internet by a wide margin over Verizon, offers one of the highest customer satisfaction ratings across all broadband providers, shares why customers are switching, and more.
nexttv.com
vMVPD Frndly TV Grows 40% To Top 700,000 Subs
Low-priced, G-rated streaming TV service Frndly TV said it surpassed 700,000 subscribers, an increase of 40% from the last time it released a subscriber number just over a year ago. The gains come at a time when people are cutting the cord and giving up pay-TV. virtual multichannel video programming...
nexttv.com
Syndication Ratings: 'Tamron Hall' Is Thankful for Thanksgiving Highs
Tamron Hall was the only syndicated strip to sidestep a holiday downtrend and deliver a new season high in the week ended November 27, which included the long Thanksgiving weekend. Disney's talk strip, now in season four, improved 14% for the week to a 0.8 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, Tamron Hall’s best number of the season so far and 33% ahead of last year at this time.
‘The clock has struck midnight in China’: Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says Apple needs a new plan after major iPhone supply-chain disruptions
By 2025, 50% of iPhone production could be in these two countries instead, according to Wedbush tech analyst Dan Ives.
dailyhodl.com
Algorithm Known for Outpacing Crypto Markets Goes Fully Risk On, Favoring Ethereum, Polygon and One ETH Rival
A trading robot with a reputation for outperforming the digital asset markets is sharing its newest portfolio allocations amid the ongoing bear market. Every week, the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys to compile algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The bot’s latest data reveals that...
nexttv.com
NBCU Claims Big Ad Impact Over Thanksgiving Weekend
NBCUniversal says its advertisers had hundreds of millions of reasons to be thankful over the Thanksgiving weekend — one of the busiest shopping periods of the year. NBCU itself seemed to be thankful that it has worked to find alternatives to Nielsen when it comes to measuring how many people watch its shows and engage with its commercials.
nexttv.com
TheGrio Sets 'Café Mocha TV' Travel Series
TheGrio network has teamed with Black female-targeted entertainment brand Café Mocha, to launch a new weekly series profiling the best in travel hot spots. The series, Café Mocha TV, showcases such travel destinations as Dubai, Paris, Barbados and South Africa as it takes viewers on a journey in search of finding and sharing the Black culture experience in each destination, according to the Allen Media Group-owned theGrio. Episodes feature influencers, celebrities, food and fashion experts, as well as a closing musical performance, according to the network.
nexttv.com
Innovid Adds Linear Ad Occurrence Data From Kinetiq to Innovid XP Platform
Innovid said it is integrating second-by-second linear ad-occurrence data from Kinetiq to its InnovidXP measurement platform. The combination provides advertisers cross-platform measurement of TV ad airings across linear and connected TV. "Integrating Kinetiq’s best-in-class technology and global ad catalog within InnovidXP is another step toward providing the most advanced, always-on...
Essence
Tech Companies Are Quietly Defunding Diversity Pledges And Industry Layoffs Are Hitting Black And Brown Workers Hardest—Experts Say The Message Is Clear
The industry's slowness to diversify its workforce in the best of times and its haste to cut promised diversity initiatives in the worst sends a clear message to communities of color. Two and a half years ago, George Floyd was murdered at a Minneapolis intersection after a white police officer...
nexttv.com
Paramount’s Bob Bakish Says Ad Market Weaker Than Expected
Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish provided more testimony that the advertising market is weaker heading into the end of the year. Speaking at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York Tuesday, Bakish noted that Paramount had forecast that fourth quarter ad sales would be in line with the third quarter performance.
Comments / 0