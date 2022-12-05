ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Driver found, arrested, in fatal Treasure Island hit-and-run, deputies say

Deputies on Saturday charged a Madeira Beach man in connection with a Treasure Island hit-and-run crash that killed a woman earlier this week. John Mackinnon Dennelly, 62, was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a deadly crash, according to a news release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into Pinellas County Jail early Saturday afternoon, records show, but bond information was not yet available.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
YAHOO!

Former Bradenton student sues school for alleged teacher abuse

A former Bradenton student has filed a lawsuit against his school over allegations that a former teacher sexually abused him on four separate occasions. A.R. attended the Broach School, a K-12 private Christian school for special needs students at 2615 St. W. The school notified Bradenton Police in April 2019 about an inappropriate relationship between teacher Kassandra Moore, 34, and a 15-year-old student, identified in court papers only as A.R. The former student is suing Children's Education Services, the school's parent company, for not ensuring his safety, care and wellbeing while he was a student.
BRADENTON, FL
YAHOO!

Pinellas husband and wife who smoked in Capitol during riot sentenced to jail

A married couple from Largo who admitted entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot was sentenced to jail time Friday. Marilyn Fassell, 59, a nursing assistant who gained notoriety through a selfie she took while smoking a cigarette inside the building, was sentenced to 30 days and three years probation.
LARGO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy