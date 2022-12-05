A former Bradenton student has filed a lawsuit against his school over allegations that a former teacher sexually abused him on four separate occasions. A.R. attended the Broach School, a K-12 private Christian school for special needs students at 2615 St. W. The school notified Bradenton Police in April 2019 about an inappropriate relationship between teacher Kassandra Moore, 34, and a 15-year-old student, identified in court papers only as A.R. The former student is suing Children's Education Services, the school's parent company, for not ensuring his safety, care and wellbeing while he was a student.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO