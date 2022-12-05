The U.S. Postal Service employee who was shot and killed Friday while delivering mail on the north side of Milwaukee has been identified as Aundre Cross. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service out of Chicago confirmed Cross' identity to the Journal Sentinel. The agency said Saturday it is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the homicide.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO