numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Steven Adams (shoulder) available on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Detroit on Friday. Our models expect him to play 30.7 minutes against the Pistons. Adams' Friday projection includes 9.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.8...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Lauri Markkanen (illness) ruled out again Friday for Utah

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will not play Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Markkanen entered the day questionable due to a non-COVID illness after sitting out Wednesday for it. Now, he has once again been ruled out of action. Expect Malik Beasley to get another start on the wing with Markkanen sidelined.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat Monday

The Miami Heat listed Duncan Robinson (ankle) as probable for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Robinson will head into Monday with a probable designation, giving him a good chance to suit up against the Pacers. Robinson is averaging 10 fantasy points per game with the Heat this season.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Minnesota

Bulldog men remain undefeated after beating Gophers 69-51

MINNEAPOLIS - Tolu Smith scored 20 points to lead a balanced offense that complemented No. 23 Mississippi State's smothering defense in a 69-51 victory over Minnesota Sunday night to say undefeated.Mississippi State (9-0) is one of seven Division I programs still unbeaten. It's the Bulldogs' best start to a season since they won their first 13 games in 2003-04.Mississippi State - allowing 49.7 points per game, second fewest in the country - held the Gophers (4-6) to 28.8% shooting and a season-low in points. Minnesota had 15 turned overs.The Bulldogs had four double-digit scorers. Shakeel Moore scored 17 points, Cameron Matthews...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Jalen Johnson coming off Hawks' bench Sunday evening

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. De'Andre Hunter is making his return to the court following an absence due to a right hip flexor strain. He'll immediately start in his first game back, sending Johnson back to the bench.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (foot) will not play Monday

The San Antonio Spurs have ruled out Keita Bates-Diop (foot) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bates-Diop will miss his third straight game while he recovers from his foot injury. Bates-Diop is averaging 18.1 minutes, 7.9 points, 3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game with the Spurs this season.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Javonte Green (knee) available for Bulls Sunday evening

Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green will play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Green is making his return after an absence due to right knee soreness. He'll come off the bench for Billy Donovan's crew. Our models project Green for 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Trent Forrest starting for Hawks on Sunday; Aaron Holiday to bench

Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. With the return of De'Andre Hunter to the court, head coach Nate McMillan is making another change. Starting in the backcourt alongside Trae Young will be Forrest, and Aaron Holiday is reverting to the bench.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Suns list Devin Booker (hamstring) as questionable on Sunday

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (hamstring) is questionable to play in Sunday's game versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker is questionable for Phoenix's rematch against the Pelicans due to left hamstring tightness. Expect Damion Lee to see an uptick in playing time if Booker is inactive on Sunday. Booker's projection...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Alex Caruso (back) out Sunday for Chicago

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso left Saturday's game and did not return. Now, head coach Billy Donovan says the veteran will not even travel with the team to Atlanta for Sunday's tilt due to a tailbone contusion. Expect Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White to lead the charge at the point.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Jazz starting Nickeil Alexander-Walker for inactive Collin Sexton (hamstring) on Friday

Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is starting in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Alexander-Walker will make his first start this season after Collin Sexton was ruled out with a right hamstring strain. In 21.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alexander-Walker to score 18.7 FanDuel points. Alexander-Walker's projection includes 10.1...
numberfire.com

Isaiah Jackson (knee) questionable for Pacers on Saturday

Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jackson is dealing with left knee soreness. As a result, he has been listed questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Gary Trent Jr. starting for Raptors Sunday in place of injured OG Anunoby

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will start Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Anunoby is missing his first game of the season due to left hip soreness. In his absence, Trent is getting the nod on the wing alongside Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes. Our models...
numberfire.com

Victor Oladipo (knee) will play Saturday for Miami

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Oladipo was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left knee tendinosis he's been nursing. Our models project Oladipo for 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 21.3...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

OG Anunoby (hip) ruled out for Raptors on Sunday

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Anunoby is dealing with left hip soreness. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been ruled out for his first game this season. Expect more work for Gary Trent Jr. and Dalano Banton.

