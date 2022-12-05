Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
WKRN
One injured in Antioch shooting
The shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Bell Road. The shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Bell Road. Details of the discovery of Jasmine Pace’s body revealed …. Details of the...
WKRN
Genesco fits 350 students for new shoes
A program is putting new shoes on the feet of hundreds of students in Nashville. A program is putting new shoes on the feet of hundreds of students in Nashville. Bedford County authorities seeking suspect after …. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation into a "strong armed...
WKRN
Spring Hill Police warn of vehicle burglaries, theft
In Spring Hill, police reported several vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft overnight. Spring Hill Police warn of vehicle burglaries, theft. In Spring Hill, police reported several vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft overnight. Picking up the pieces in Bowling Green one year after …. One year ago, a tornado...
WKRN
Over $5K raised for two Hendersonville officers facing life-threatening illnesses
Two Hendersonville police officers who devoted their lives to protecting the public are now facing their own battles. Over $5K raised for two Hendersonville officers facing …. Two Hendersonville police officers who devoted their lives to protecting the public are now facing their own battles. Picking up the pieces in...
WKRN
Airbag shrapnel kills person in Bowling Green
Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Picking up the pieces in Bowling Green one year after …. One year ago, a tornado devastated parts of Bowling Green. Seventeen...
WKRN
Search for driver in Nashville hit-and-run crash
Linemen were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash after a driver hit a power pole just before midnight Thursday. Linemen were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash after a driver hit a power pole just before midnight Thursday. Domestic violence safehouse reports influx of new …
WKRN
2 Gives Back: Rutherford County homeless youth
This week for News 2 Gives Back we are at Barfield Elementary School honoring ATLAS Program speaking with Jessica Johnson. This program generates food donations for Rutherford County Schools during the holidays so no student goes hungry. 2 Gives Back: Rutherford County homeless youth. This week for News 2 Gives...
WKRN
Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search
Multiple law enforcement agencies have taken a Cocke County fugitive considered armed and dangerous into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search. Multiple law enforcement agencies have taken a Cocke County fugitive considered armed and dangerous into custody Friday after a search...
WKRN
VIDEO: Ruptured gas main fire in Nashville, TN
Nashville Fire Department said the gas is burning off at California Avenue and Centennial Blvd. in downtown Nashville. Nashville Fire Department said the gas is burning off at California Avenue and Centennial Blvd. in downtown Nashville. Domestic violence safehouse reports influx of new …. Domestic violence safehouse reports influx of...
fox17.com
Man steals electricity to play video games in Nashville, fires shots at three people
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man who was allegedly using power from a business in Nashville in order to use a TV and gaming console is currently at trial in court. He is also accused of firing shots at three people. Deangelo Terrell Eason was sitting at a Bass...
WKRN
Man accused in deadly shooting of teen sought by Metro Police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two weeks after the deadly shooting of a teenager in North Nashville, Metro Police have identified a suspect in the case. Investigators said they are looking for Joe DeLeon, 21. He is accused in the shooting death of Antonio Rudolfo, 19. Metro Police responded to...
WKRN
Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged with child neglect
Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday morning. Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged …. Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday morning.
WKRN
Father of murdered Ft. Campbell soldier reacts to husband’s guilty verdict
“She was always a fun person,” said Rod Hughes. “She would bring joy to the party.” Four years after the murder of his daughter, Hughes said a guilty verdict brings him a step closer to closure. Father of murdered Ft. Campbell soldier reacts to …. “She was...
WSMV
Man shot by car thieves in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Antioch where a man was severely injured in what appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to MNPD, a man pulled into the parking lot...
WKRN
Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say
The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from local gas stations. Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, …. The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the...
WKRN
Shots fired near Cole Elementary School
Nashville Fire Department said the gas is burning off at California Avenue and Centennial Blvd. in downtown Nashville. Newsmaker: The Ugly Sweater Christmas Parade in Millersville. If you are looking for something fun to do with the whole family this weekend, Millersville is holding its annual Ugly Sweater Christmas Parade!...
WKRN
Nashville families honor homicide victims during Season to Remember
Homicides are up again in Nashville, and on Thursday night, the families left behind paused for the Season to Remember. Nashville families honor homicide victims during …. Homicides are up again in Nashville, and on Thursday night, the families left behind paused for the Season to Remember. Domestic violence safehouse...
Woman charged with burglary after found in Antioch resident’s bed with no pants on
Metro police responded to a call in Antioch about a suspicious person Thursday afternoon, only to find a woman who reportedly broke into a house and made herself at home.
WKRN
Memorial service honors tornado victims in Marshall County
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was in Marshall County for a memorial service honoring the victims of last year's tornado outbreak. Memorial service honors tornado victims in Marshall …. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was in Marshall County for a memorial service honoring the victims of last year's tornado outbreak. Picking up...
WKRN
Another East Bank development reveals renderings for high-rise community
A major project planned for Nashville's East Bank is taking a big step forward as developers release the renderings for an 18-acre mixed-use community. Another East Bank development reveals renderings …. A major project planned for Nashville's East Bank is taking a big step forward as developers release the renderings...
Comments / 0