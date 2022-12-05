ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

One injured in Antioch shooting

The shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Bell Road. The shooting happened just after 10:00 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Bell Road. Details of the discovery of Jasmine Pace’s body revealed …. Details of the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Genesco fits 350 students for new shoes

A program is putting new shoes on the feet of hundreds of students in Nashville. A program is putting new shoes on the feet of hundreds of students in Nashville. Bedford County authorities seeking suspect after …. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation into a "strong armed...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Spring Hill Police warn of vehicle burglaries, theft

In Spring Hill, police reported several vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft overnight. Spring Hill Police warn of vehicle burglaries, theft. In Spring Hill, police reported several vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft overnight. Picking up the pieces in Bowling Green one year after …. One year ago, a tornado...
SPRING HILL, TN
WKRN

Airbag shrapnel kills person in Bowling Green

Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Picking up the pieces in Bowling Green one year after …. One year ago, a tornado devastated parts of Bowling Green. Seventeen...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKRN

Search for driver in Nashville hit-and-run crash

Linemen were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash after a driver hit a power pole just before midnight Thursday. Linemen were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash after a driver hit a power pole just before midnight Thursday. Domestic violence safehouse reports influx of new …
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

2 Gives Back: Rutherford County homeless youth

This week for News 2 Gives Back we are at Barfield Elementary School honoring ATLAS Program speaking with Jessica Johnson. This program generates food donations for Rutherford County Schools during the holidays so no student goes hungry. 2 Gives Back: Rutherford County homeless youth. This week for News 2 Gives...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search

Multiple law enforcement agencies have taken a Cocke County fugitive considered armed and dangerous into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search. Multiple law enforcement agencies have taken a Cocke County fugitive considered armed and dangerous into custody Friday after a search...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WKRN

VIDEO: Ruptured gas main fire in Nashville, TN

Nashville Fire Department said the gas is burning off at California Avenue and Centennial Blvd. in downtown Nashville. Nashville Fire Department said the gas is burning off at California Avenue and Centennial Blvd. in downtown Nashville. Domestic violence safehouse reports influx of new …. Domestic violence safehouse reports influx of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man accused in deadly shooting of teen sought by Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two weeks after the deadly shooting of a teenager in North Nashville, Metro Police have identified a suspect in the case. Investigators said they are looking for Joe DeLeon, 21. He is accused in the shooting death of Antonio Rudolfo, 19. Metro Police responded to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged with child neglect

Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday morning. Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged …. Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday morning.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man shot by car thieves in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Antioch where a man was severely injured in what appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to MNPD, a man pulled into the parking lot...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say

The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from local gas stations. Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, …. The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Shots fired near Cole Elementary School

Nashville Fire Department said the gas is burning off at California Avenue and Centennial Blvd. in downtown Nashville. Newsmaker: The Ugly Sweater Christmas Parade in Millersville. If you are looking for something fun to do with the whole family this weekend, Millersville is holding its annual Ugly Sweater Christmas Parade!...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville families honor homicide victims during Season to Remember

Homicides are up again in Nashville, and on Thursday night, the families left behind paused for the Season to Remember. Nashville families honor homicide victims during …. Homicides are up again in Nashville, and on Thursday night, the families left behind paused for the Season to Remember. Domestic violence safehouse...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Memorial service honors tornado victims in Marshall County

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was in Marshall County for a memorial service honoring the victims of last year's tornado outbreak. Memorial service honors tornado victims in Marshall …. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was in Marshall County for a memorial service honoring the victims of last year's tornado outbreak. Picking up...
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Another East Bank development reveals renderings for high-rise community

A major project planned for Nashville's East Bank is taking a big step forward as developers release the renderings for an 18-acre mixed-use community. Another East Bank development reveals renderings …. A major project planned for Nashville's East Bank is taking a big step forward as developers release the renderings...
NASHVILLE, TN

