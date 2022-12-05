Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Related
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Draymond Green (hip) on Saturday, JaMychal Green to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (hip) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Boston Celtics. Green will make his return after the veteran was held out one game with left hip tightness. In 31.7 expected minutes, our models project Green to score 32.9 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 8.7...
numberfire.com
JaMychal Green playing with Golden State's second unit on Saturday night
Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green is not starting in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Green will come off the bench after Draymond Green was announced as Saturday's starter. In 10.0 expected minutes, our models project Green to record 3.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
numberfire.com
Aaron Holiday coming off Hawks' bench on Sunday
Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. With the return of De'Andre Hunter to the court, head coach Nate McMillan is making another change. Starting in the backcourt alongside Trae Young will be Trent Forrest, and Holiday is reverting to the bench.
Embiid scores 53, leads 76ers to 131-113 win over Hornets
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 53 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 131-113 win over the Charlotte Hornets on
numberfire.com
Celtics' Al Horford (health protocols) out on Saturday
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (health protocols) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Horford will remain sidelined due to health protocols and will not be available to face the Warriors on Saturday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.
numberfire.com
Kevin Love (back) questionable Monday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Love is dealing with low back soreness, the reason he's been sitting as of late. Now, the team has once again listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Gary Trent Jr. starting for Raptors Sunday in place of injured OG Anunoby
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will start Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Anunoby is missing his first game of the season due to left hip soreness. In his absence, Trent is getting the nod on the wing alongside Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes. Our models...
numberfire.com
Monte Morris (groin) questionable Saturday for Washington
Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Morris is dealing with left groin soreness. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff. If Morris is forced to sit due to his ailment, Jordan Goodwin might enter the starting five.
numberfire.com
Jazz starting Nickeil Alexander-Walker for inactive Collin Sexton (hamstring) on Friday
Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is starting in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Alexander-Walker will make his first start this season after Collin Sexton was ruled out with a right hamstring strain. In 21.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alexander-Walker to score 18.7 FanDuel points. Alexander-Walker's projection includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (foot) will not play Monday
The San Antonio Spurs have ruled out Keita Bates-Diop (foot) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bates-Diop will miss his third straight game while he recovers from his foot injury. Bates-Diop is averaging 18.1 minutes, 7.9 points, 3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game with the Spurs this season.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (back) questionable to return for Bulls Saturday night
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is considered questionable to return Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Early in the second quarter, the Bulls have announced that Caruso is questionable to return due to a lower back contusion. Expect more work for Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White at point guard in Caruso's absence.
numberfire.com
Will Barton (foot) out for Wizards' Friday matchup versus Pacers
Washington Wizards guard Will Barton (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Barton will not be available after experiencing recent foot soreness. Expect Jordan Goodwin to see more minutes off the bench on Friday night. Goodwin's current projection includes 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat Monday
The Miami Heat listed Duncan Robinson (ankle) as probable for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Robinson will head into Monday with a probable designation, giving him a good chance to suit up against the Pacers. Robinson is averaging 10 fantasy points per game with the Heat this season.
numberfire.com
De'Andre Hunter (hip) starting for Hawks on Sunday; Jalen Johnson back to bench
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hunter is making his return to the court following an absence due to a right hip flexor strain. He'll immediately start in his first game back, sending AJ Griffin back to the bench. Our...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Steven Adams (shoulder) available on Friday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Detroit on Friday. Our models expect him to play 30.7 minutes against the Pistons. Adams' Friday projection includes 9.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.8...
numberfire.com
Javonte Green (knee) available for Bulls Sunday evening
Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green will play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Green is making his return after an absence due to right knee soreness. He'll come off the bench for Billy Donovan's crew. Our models project Green for 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and...
numberfire.com
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Monday
The Miami Heat listed Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) as questionable for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Dedmon draws another questionable tag as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. If Dedmon is cleared to play, our models project him for 10.6 fantasy points against the Pacers, with 4.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (ankle) available for Portland on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hart has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Minnesota on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 33.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Hart's Saturday projection includes 10.7 points, 7.2...
numberfire.com
Christian Wood starting for Dallas on Saturday, Tim Hardaway Jr. coming off the bench
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Wood will get the start on Saturday with Tim Hardaway Jr. moving to the bench. Our models expect Wood to play 27.6 minutes against Chicago. Wood's Saturday projection includes 15.4 points, 8.0 rebounds,...
Comments / 0