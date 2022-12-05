ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Aaron Holiday coming off Hawks' bench on Sunday

Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. With the return of De'Andre Hunter to the court, head coach Nate McMillan is making another change. Starting in the backcourt alongside Trae Young will be Trent Forrest, and Holiday is reverting to the bench.
ATLANTA, GA
Celtics' Al Horford (health protocols) out on Saturday

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (health protocols) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Horford will remain sidelined due to health protocols and will not be available to face the Warriors on Saturday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.
BOSTON, MA
Kevin Love (back) questionable Monday for Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Love is dealing with low back soreness, the reason he's been sitting as of late. Now, the team has once again listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
CLEVELAND, OH
Gary Trent Jr. starting for Raptors Sunday in place of injured OG Anunoby

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will start Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Anunoby is missing his first game of the season due to left hip soreness. In his absence, Trent is getting the nod on the wing alongside Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes. Our models...
Monte Morris (groin) questionable Saturday for Washington

Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Morris is dealing with left groin soreness. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff. If Morris is forced to sit due to his ailment, Jordan Goodwin might enter the starting five.
WASHINGTON, DC
Jazz starting Nickeil Alexander-Walker for inactive Collin Sexton (hamstring) on Friday

Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is starting in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Alexander-Walker will make his first start this season after Collin Sexton was ruled out with a right hamstring strain. In 21.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alexander-Walker to score 18.7 FanDuel points. Alexander-Walker's projection includes 10.1...
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (foot) will not play Monday

The San Antonio Spurs have ruled out Keita Bates-Diop (foot) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bates-Diop will miss his third straight game while he recovers from his foot injury. Bates-Diop is averaging 18.1 minutes, 7.9 points, 3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game with the Spurs this season.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Alex Caruso (back) questionable to return for Bulls Saturday night

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is considered questionable to return Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Early in the second quarter, the Bulls have announced that Caruso is questionable to return due to a lower back contusion. Expect more work for Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White at point guard in Caruso's absence.
CHICAGO, IL
Will Barton (foot) out for Wizards' Friday matchup versus Pacers

Washington Wizards guard Will Barton (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Barton will not be available after experiencing recent foot soreness. Expect Jordan Goodwin to see more minutes off the bench on Friday night. Goodwin's current projection includes 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.
WASHINGTON, DC
Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat Monday

The Miami Heat listed Duncan Robinson (ankle) as probable for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Robinson will head into Monday with a probable designation, giving him a good chance to suit up against the Pacers. Robinson is averaging 10 fantasy points per game with the Heat this season.
MIAMI, FL
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Grizzlies' Steven Adams (shoulder) available on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Detroit on Friday. Our models expect him to play 30.7 minutes against the Pistons. Adams' Friday projection includes 9.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.8...
MEMPHIS, TN
Javonte Green (knee) available for Bulls Sunday evening

Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green will play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Green is making his return after an absence due to right knee soreness. He'll come off the bench for Billy Donovan's crew. Our models project Green for 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and...
CHICAGO, IL
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Monday

The Miami Heat listed Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) as questionable for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Dedmon draws another questionable tag as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. If Dedmon is cleared to play, our models project him for 10.6 fantasy points against the Pacers, with 4.3 points,...
MIAMI, FL
Josh Hart (ankle) available for Portland on Saturday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hart has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Minnesota on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 33.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Hart's Saturday projection includes 10.7 points, 7.2...
PORTLAND, OR

