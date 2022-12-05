Read full article on original website
Opinion: Romney has succeeded in the Senate. So he should pass the baton in 2024
Mitt Romney has achieved many of his goals in the U.S. Senate. Some believe he should retire in 2024 and let someone younger run.
Schumer skips over Feinstein, 89, for Senate president pro tem, third in presidential line of succession
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is picking Sen. Patty Murray to be the next Senate president pro tempore in 2023 after Sen. Patrick Leahy retires.
Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police
As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico. Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.
Top U.S. Congressman Dies
Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA) died Monday after a battle with cancer, according to Mediaite. He was 61. In a statement posted to social media, McEachin's Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said, "we are all devasted at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.
Pelosi orders Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), who died Monday night after a long battle with cancer. “Speaker Pelosi has ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the passing...
Results: Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski defeated Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska's Senate election
Tshibaka was endorsed by Donald Trump, while Murkowski had the endorsements of several high-profile Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin.
As Herschel Walker Loses Georgia Runoff Election, Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames "Strategies, Messaging and Missteps"
Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Donald TrumpPhoto byShutterstock. Late on December 6 it emerged that the Democratic incumbent in Georgia's Senate race - Raphael Warnock - had secured another term in office after winning the state's runoff election with at over 51% of the vote.
Herschel Walker Party Video Shows Moment They Found Out He'd Lost
Raphael Warnock's supporters are seen shouting and cheering when the race is called whereas Herschel Walker's supporters are more reserved.
Rashida Tlaib, Ro Khanna join protests against expedited oil lease permitting
Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ro Khanna joined climate activists on Capitol Hill Tuesday to protest against Sen. Joe Manchin's deal with party leadership.
Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military would be rescinded under the annual defense bill heading for a vote this week in Congress, ending a directive that helped ensure the vast majority of troops were vaccinated but also raised concerns that it harmed recruitment and retention.
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a moderate Democrat from the battleground state of Virginia, won against first-time House hopeful Yesli Vega in 2022's congressional election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Yesli Vega in Virginia's 7th Congressional District. Though Joe Biden clinched Virginia in 2020, Donald Trump carried Spanberger's district twice. A Vega win would have helped House Republicans in their quest to reclaim power. Election 2022 Virginia Results Explore more...
Herschel Walker extremely confused about election
As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Congress on track to scrap Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in defense bill
WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. military would no longer be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine under a proposal Congress could pass as soon as this week. The provision eliminating the vaccine mandate is tucked into the massive National Defense Authorization Act, the annual defense policy bill that Congress has passed each year for […] The post Congress on track to scrap Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in defense bill appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Republican Reps. Steil, Gallagher join Dems in supporting same-sex marriage bill
Wisconsin Republican Congressmen Bryan Steil and Mike Gallagher are joining Democrats in supporting a bill protecting same-sex nationwide.
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Pentagon worries repealing COVID vaccine mandate will affect readiness
Pentagon leaders on Wednesday voiced continued support for their decision to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for service members in the face of a proposed law that would force the Defense Department to repeal the policy. During a briefing with reporters, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said vaccination is still a military...
House January 6 committee considering criminal referrals for Trump, sources tell CNN
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack is weighing criminal referrals for former President Donald Trump and a number of his closest allies, multiple sources tell CNN. The sources would not elaborate on who besides Trump is being considered. Criminal referrals would largely be symbolic...
