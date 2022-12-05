ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.  “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.”  Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico. Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.
News Breaking LIVE

Top U.S. Congressman Dies

Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA) died Monday after a battle with cancer, according to Mediaite. He was 61. In a statement posted to social media, McEachin's Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said, "we are all devasted at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military would be rescinded under the annual defense bill heading for a vote this week in Congress, ending a directive that helped ensure the vast majority of troops were vaccinated but also raised concerns that it harmed recruitment and retention.
ALABAMA STATE
Business Insider

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a moderate Democrat from the battleground state of Virginia, won against first-time House hopeful Yesli Vega in 2022's congressional election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Yesli Vega in Virginia's 7th Congressional District. Though Joe Biden clinched Virginia in 2020, Donald Trump carried Spanberger's district twice. A Vega win would have helped House Republicans in their quest to reclaim power. Election 2022 Virginia Results Explore more...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Comeback

Herschel Walker extremely confused about election

As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Congress on track to scrap Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in defense bill

WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. military would no longer be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine under a proposal Congress could pass as soon as this week.  The provision eliminating the vaccine mandate is tucked into the massive National Defense Authorization Act, the annual defense policy bill that Congress has passed each year for […] The post Congress on track to scrap Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in defense bill appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
IOWA STATE
Army Times

Pentagon worries repealing COVID vaccine mandate will affect readiness

Pentagon leaders on Wednesday voiced continued support for their decision to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for service members in the face of a proposed law that would force the Defense Department to repeal the policy. During a briefing with reporters, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said vaccination is still a military...

Comments / 0

Community Policy