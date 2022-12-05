Read full article on original website
Economist says falling gas prices could foreshadow tough economic times
(St. Cloud, MN)--St. Cloud State University economist King Banaian says dramatically falling gas prices we're seeing could foreshadow tough economic times in the near future. Banaian says low prices at the pump could be the result of a massive increase in supply -- or indicate the onset of a recession. He says he thinks it's the latter.
Noem wants review of state holdings for possible security threats
(The Center Square) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday she wants to make sure the state is not investing in companies that pose a threat to national security. She is asking the South Dakota Investment Council to review all of the companies that have received state funds. “South...
Gov. Kim Reynolds, Le Mars Mayor, Siouxland Chamber President respond to news of Wells Enterprises sale
SIOUX CITY — Upon hearing the news of Wells Enterprises being acquired by Ferrero, business leaders and political figures from across the region were uniformly positive. "I want to express my gratitude to Mike Wells and his family for insisting that Iowa remain the home of Wells Enterprises including its facilities, products, and people as the business begins this new chapter," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement. "I appreciate Mike’s continued dedication to the community of Le Mars and look forward to meeting the new leadership soon."
Bird flu found in two more Iowa turkey flocks
A highly pathogenic avian influenza has infected two commercial turkey flocks in northwest Iowa with a total of 140,000 birds, according to an Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship report on Tuesday. The affected flocks were about 100,000 turkeys in Cherokee County and about 40,000 in Sac County, IDALS...
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, December 8th, 2022
(Parma, MO) -- A former city clerk in the Missouri Bootheel was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to a felony charge of stealing from the city of Parma in New Madrid County. Helen Frye was ordered to pay restitution of just under $38,000 to the city and was sentenced to seven years behind bars. Audits from the Missouri Auditor’s Office found that more than $115,000 was fraudulently taken over a four-year period through payroll overpayments and improper payments and purchases. Frye will serve 120 days in prison and then be placed on probation.
Nurses reach tentative deals with most Twin Cities and Duluth-area hospitals, averting strike
Abbott Northwestern Hospital. Photo courtesy of Allina Health. Union nurses and six Twin Cities and Duluth-area health systems announced tentative agreements, likely averting another costly strike as hospitals confront a surge of patients with RSV, flu and COVID-19. St. Luke’s Duluth announced a tentative agreement on Monday night, which was...
Wood prepares for legislative stint
(New Market) -- Reality is sinking in for one of KMAland's newest lawmakers. The Iowa Legislature's 2023 session begins next month. And, one of the new faces entering the Statehouse is Devon Wood. The New Market Republican was elected to the Iowa House's 17th District seat in last month's general elections. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Wood says she's still catching her breath over her victory.
Iowa social workers accused of improper relationships with clients
A social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges are pending. (Photo by the Iowa Capital Dispatch) An Iowa social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges against...
