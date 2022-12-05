Read full article on original website
I’m a Celeb star Scarlette Douglas reveals plans for surprise career move
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Scarlette Douglas has revealed that she wants to take her career in a new direction after her time in the jungle. The A Place in the Sun presenter told The Sun that she is looking to move into music, having written songs for years and having dance experience.
Britney Spears Praises Sister Jamie Lynn Following Heated Feud: 'So Brave & Inspiring'
Making amends?Britney Spears praised her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on Friday, December 2 — the same day the pop star turned 41. "It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show 🎉 !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it 🤧🤧🤧 My baby sister !!! I love you !!!" she captioned a photo of Jamie Lynn, 31, playing a guitar and sitting down near a counter top via Instagram. Of course, fans were confused...
Fans Beg For Britney Spears To Receive A 'Welfare Check' After Ellen DeGeneres Reminisces On Pop Star's Early Days
Oops, fans did it again. Britney Spears’ supporters were left distraught after Ellen DeGeneres took to Instagram with a stunning throwback clip of the pop star. Although the comedian meant for the Friday, December 2, post to be a sweet birthday tribute, fans couldn't help but reminisce on the icon's natural beauty before she faced her downward spiral. Seeing the “Toxic” singer’s 2003 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show also caused social media users to rethink Spears’ current mental health status, as the singer they know now is nearly unrecognizable in comparison to the blonde babe that sat beside the...
EastEnders airs Zack update after exit scenes
EastEnders spoilers follow. Thursday's (December 8) EastEnders instalment started with a bang, with Whitney telling her housemates Finlay and Felix about her pregnancy, and confirming to them that Zack is the father. However, when the mother-to-be starts questioning why Zack is unreachable after the heated revelation, her flatmates opt to...
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Ashton Kutcher Calls Wife Mila Kunis 'The Best' After Being By His Side While Fighting Life-Threatening Disease
Ashton Kutcher is giving more details about the time he fought a life-threatening disease, but there was one person who was vital during his recovery process: his wife, Mila Kunis. While chatting in Paramount+'s new series, The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old revealed the disease popped up suddenly and attacked his blood vessels. "I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see," he told Agus in a new clip. "Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk.""I will say, your wife was amazing," Agus said the actress,...
Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired
Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist. "Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GIVES KELLY CLARKSON HER BEST ADVICE ON LEARNING HOW TO 'UNLOVE' SOMEONE AFTER A BREAKUPLuckily this time,...
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star David Robinson Dies Suddenly
Duane "Dog" Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter is mourning the passing of David Robinson today. The famous bounty hunter and reality TV star called Robinson his "right-hand man of many years". The circumstances around Robinson's death are still being investigated but initial reports suggest Robinson suffered an undisclosed medical emergency on Wednesday.
John Travolta Gushes Over Late Pal Kirstie Alley Following Her Tragic Death: 'One Of The Most Special Relationships I've Ever Had'
In mourning: John Travolta couldn't help but say kind words about Kirstie Alley following her tragic death. "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had.I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again," the actor, 68, captioned a throwback photo of the actress via Instagram. Of course, people sent well-wishes to the Grease star. One person wrote, "I’m so sorry buddy I know you loved her," while another added, "My heart is broken for you 💔. Too much loss in your life in such a short time. Look Who’s Talking is where my love...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Winner Revealed: Who Won the Mirrorball?
We have a winner! The four couples remaining on Dancing With the Stars faced off in the Monday, November 21, finale — but only one duo could take home the mirrorball trophy. Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas narrowly beat Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy in what cohost Tyra Banks called "one of the closest finales […]
Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip
Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
Former Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig shares health update after cancelling tour
Sandi Toksvig is waiting to fly back to the UK after leaving Australian hospital. Earlier this week, the comedian and former Great British Bake Off co-host was diagnosed with bronchial pneumonia while out on tour in the Southern Hemisphere, forcing her to cancel the New Zealand leg of it. Now,...
Chicago Fire boss explains decision to bring back controversial character in season 11 fall finale
Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9 spoilers follow. Season 11 of Chicago Fire has ended with a bang this year, quite literally, as a grenade went off leaving Carver and Stella's lives in the balance. But before that, we saw the similarly explosive return of Emma, the disgraced paramedic played...
Kirstie Alley Dies at 71, Tim Allen Offers Condolences After ‘Cheers’ Star’s Passing
Tim Allen is joining the litany of celebrities and fans who are sharing their condolences after actress Kirstie Alley died. Alley’s children revealed that the Cheers and Look Who’s Talking actress died on Monday at 71 years old. She had a brief battle with cancer. Allen offered up a brief-yet-touching tribute to Alley on Twitter on Monday night.
Sam Asghari catches Britney Spears off guard with bizarre Instagram Live in bed
Don’t let her be the last to know. Sam Asghari went live on Instagram while in bed with Britney Spears on Wednesday night, catching the pop star off guard. “Can I show you or no?” the actor asked his wife while sitting in the dark. “Huh? Show me...
Dancing With the Stars says goodbye to a judge and 2 couples in dramatic semifinals double elimination
It's double trouble — two full routines for each couple and another night of double eliminations brought plenty of drama (and tears) to the ballroom on the semifinal of season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. Entertainer Wayne Brady and partner Witney Carson brought a high energy paso doble...
