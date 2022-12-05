Read full article on original website
Chicago Fire boss explains decision to bring back controversial character in season 11 fall finale
Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9 spoilers follow. Season 11 of Chicago Fire has ended with a bang this year, quite literally, as a grenade went off leaving Carver and Stella's lives in the balance. But before that, we saw the similarly explosive return of Emma, the disgraced paramedic played...
EastEnders boss explains Sonia Fowler focus in Dot Branning's death storyline
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw has spoken about the decision for Sonia Fowler to play the central role in Dot Branning's death storyline. Sonia has taken centre stage in emotional scenes this month following the sad news that her beloved grandmother Dot had passed away in Ireland.
EastEnders airs Zack update after exit scenes
EastEnders spoilers follow. Thursday's (December 8) EastEnders instalment started with a bang, with Whitney telling her housemates Finlay and Felix about her pregnancy, and confirming to them that Zack is the father. However, when the mother-to-be starts questioning why Zack is unreachable after the heated revelation, her flatmates opt to...
EastEnders producer addresses missing characters in Dot Branning's funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw has spoken about the big returns – and notable absences – in Dot Branning's funeral episodes. Some familiar faces will head back to Walford next week as the local community gathers to pay its respects to Dot following her sad death.
EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy promises new direction for Sonia Fowler
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy has promised happier times for her character Sonia Fowler. The fan favourite has been tipped for a new romance storyline when Dot Branning's great-nephew Reiss Colwell arrives in Albert Square next week. Reiss arrives in Walford to pay his last respects to Dot...
EastEnders' Dot Branning to get special ending theme in funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will air a new version of the soap's ending theme next week as a tribute to June Brown's iconic character Dot Branning. A special episode next week will see Walford residents past and present gather to pay their respects to Dot following the sad news that she has died.
Letitia Wright opens up about dealing with the "heavy topic" of The Silent Twins
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright has opened up about dealing with the "heavy topic" of her new film The Silent Twins. Inspired by Marjorie Wallace's book of the same name, the film tells the true story of twins June (played by Wright) and Jennifer Gibbons (Tamara Lawrance), who later earned the moniker The Silent Twins due to their refusal to communicate with anyone but each other.
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle and Amy Wyatt face police shock over Kyle
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Amy Wyatt and Moira Dingle will face mounting pressure as they try to hide the truth about Al Chapman's death from the police. Cain Dingle is currently in prison charged with Al's murder but, as viewers already know, his killer was actually Cain and Amy's son Kyle – with Cain instead planning to take the blame for Al's death. The revelation caused Amy, Kyle and Moira to briefly flee the village as they struggled to deal with the fallout and Kyle struggled to adjust back to normal life.
EastEnders cameos for June Brown's real-life children in Dot's funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders bosses have revealed that three of June Brown's real-life children will play a role in Dot Branning's funeral episode next week. The BBC soap has prepared an emotional tribute to June's iconic character, which airs in a specially-extended edition on Monday (December 12). June passed away...
Coronation Street airs Griff’s shocking move in alt-right storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Griff has pulled a vile move in his extremism storyline, continuing spreading racist misinformation in Weatherfield. In tonight's (December 8) double bill, Griff (Michael Condron) confronted councillor Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) in the street over her proposal to help refugees. She stood in stunned...
Emmerdale airs sad Arthur Thomas scenes after Noah run-in
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has aired sad scenes for Arthur Thomas after a run-in with Noah Dingle. The teen has been struggling with the realisation that long-time friend April has a crush on him since he doesn't feel the same way. Friday's episode saw Cathy apologise to April for trying...
Hollyoaks star Ela-May Demircan addresses change in Leah's storylines
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Ela-May Demircan has opened up about the changes in her character Leah Barnes' storylines, as she grows into her rebellious teenage years. In an upcoming episode, Leah gets drunk at Charlie's house party and after a few too many passes out. Mason Chen-Williams, who is...
Coronation Street reveals outcome of horror accident in Stephen Reid story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid will fear being caught out in a tense New Year storyline. Stephen worries about his future after Teddy Thompkins survives a freak accident on the cobbles – which keeps him around as a potential threat. As we recently revealed, this...
Glee documentary promises to unpack the scandals behind hit musical series
A new Discovery+ documentary will unveil the behind-the-scenes scandals and tragedies of feel-good musical show Glee. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, the series ran for six seasons between 2009 and 2015. Glee catapulted its young cast into TV stardom as well as providing many iconic musical numbers and one-liners, but its legacy has been somewhat marred by rumoured feuds.
Coronation Street's Griff Reynolds hints at sinister plan in racism storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Griff Reynolds has hinted at a sinister plan in Coronation Street's racism storyline. Earlier this week, the racist agitator enacted a sinister plot to fool his followers after a confrontation with Alya Nazir. Alya had objected to Griff's bullying of councillor Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) and...
Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley feared bosses were trying to replace Cain Dingle
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley has admitted that he was nervous when he first heard about Cain Dingle's newest storyline. Show bosses have cast former Waterloo Road actor Will Ash as newcomer Caleb, who'll be revealed as Cain's long-lost brother in a big Christmas plot. The soap's hour-long...
Netflix's Bastard Son and the Devil Himself has been cancelled after just one season
Netflix won't be making a second season of The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself. Premiering close to Halloween on the streaming platform, this fantasy drama originated from Sally Green's Half Bad book series, starring Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parkes and Emilien Vekemans as witches Nathan, Annalise and Gabriel. Despite a...
Emmerdale confirms new romance story for Gabby Thomas
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Gabby Thomas is set to embark on a new romance soon, although in typical soap fashion, it looks as though things won't be straightforward. Speaking to Digital Spy and other press outlets, the soap's executive producer Jane Hudson explained that they are bringing in a new...
Waterloo Road reveals first look at Coronation Street stars in new roles
Waterloo Road has revealed its first look at Coronation Street stars Kym Marsh, Sonia Ibrahim and Ryan Clayton in their roles for the show’s revival. The trio, who played Michelle Connor, Mel Maguire and Josh Tucker respectively on the ITV soap, were all announced to be appearing in the reboot of the BBC drama, which was commissioned last year.
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies confirms Christmas special plans
Returning showrunner Russell T Davies has announced that he is working on a Christmas special for the fourteenth season of Doctor Who. The It's A Sin creator revealed the exciting news in a new interview for Doctor Who Magazine. Davies explained: "For the first time ever, I'm writing a Christmas Special... at Christmas!"
