Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Amy Wyatt and Moira Dingle will face mounting pressure as they try to hide the truth about Al Chapman's death from the police. Cain Dingle is currently in prison charged with Al's murder but, as viewers already know, his killer was actually Cain and Amy's son Kyle – with Cain instead planning to take the blame for Al's death. The revelation caused Amy, Kyle and Moira to briefly flee the village as they struggled to deal with the fallout and Kyle struggled to adjust back to normal life.

1 DAY AGO