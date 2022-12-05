Read full article on original website
Letitia Wright opens up about dealing with the "heavy topic" of The Silent Twins
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright has opened up about dealing with the "heavy topic" of her new film The Silent Twins. Inspired by Marjorie Wallace's book of the same name, the film tells the true story of twins June (played by Wright) and Jennifer Gibbons (Tamara Lawrance), who later earned the moniker The Silent Twins due to their refusal to communicate with anyone but each other.
The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito teases "off the chain" season 3
The Mandalorian has confirmed that it will return for its third season on Disney+ on March 1, 2023, and it sounds like it'll be well worth the wait. Using his violent mastermind tactics previously learned as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad, Giancarlo Esposito stars as the menacing Moff Gideon in the show.
‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Teases Jon Snow Spinoff Series: “He’s Not OK”
Kit Harington made an appearance at the Game of Thrones convention in L.A. where he was inevitably asked about the Jon Snow sequel series that was announced earlier this year. Although Harington couldn’t say much about the development of the show, he did talk about how Jon Snow ended in the series and what could be happening to him after his character killed Daenerys. “I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly,” Harington said during the panel at the convention Sunday night, according to Entertainment Weekly. “At the end of the show when we find him in...
Mean Girls movie musical adds Marvel and Disney stars
The upcoming Mean Girls musical has announced its first cast members, recruiting Marvel and Disney stars for the movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp are all set to take on leading roles in the adaption of the 2004 cult classic, which is set to premiere on Paramount+.
Wicked movies add Silent Witness and SNL stars
The Wicked movies have rounded out their star studded cast by adding three more actors onto their rosters, and this time it is Bronwyn James of Silent Witness, Bowen Yang of Saturday Night Live and Fire Island, and Marissa Bode. According to Deadline, Bode is set to play Elphaba’s sister...
Finale recap: "The White Lotus" shows no pity for fools in love
The following contains spoilers from the finale of Season 2 of "The White Lotus" After a one-week stay at The White Lotus luxury resort in Taormina, Sicily, the American guests who traveled by air and sea with the expectation of relaxing on the beach, stuccoing their insides with pasta and, if the opportunity struck, having a structured adventure here and there, learned in the end that vacations are a lot like taking acid. If your general state of mind is relatively happy and care free at the start of the trip, you'll be in good shape. But if you set out thinking the experience will fix the problems percolating within you, prepare to be disappointed at best and terrified at worst.
EastEnders star Charlie Brooks reveals Shirley twist in Janine story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Charlie Brooks has responded to upcoming scenes where Shirley Carter becomes suspicious of Janine Butcher. Janine is currently in the midst of plotting her dream wedding to Mick Carter and their impending departure from the Square, not aware that Shirley suspects she's having an affair.
The Silent Twins star Tamara Lawrance reveals hidden costume detail
The Silent Twins star Tamara Lawrance has revealed a hidden detail about the film’s costuming. The actress, who stars alongside Letitia Wright in Agnieszka Smoczyńska’s film, sat down exclusively with Digital Spy to talk about the biographical drama, referencing how the costumes were imbued with meaning. "A...
Killing Eve's Sandra Oh and For All Mankind cast among guests in new Carpool Karaoke series
Apple TV+ has confirmed a new series of Carpool Karaoke is set to hit our screens today (December 9), featuring Killing Eve's Sandra Oh, the cast of For All Mankind and plenty more. In a trailer released for the Emmy award-winning series, we see Oh join forces with her idols...
Riverdale star teases big change for final season
Riverdale season 7 is set to ditch more bizarre elements in favour of a "very grounded" tone. This insight was provided by Cheryl Blossom actress Madelaine Petsch during a recent chat with Variety. "We are shaking things up. Everyone is dating everyone," she teased. Related: Riverdale shares disappointing update on...
Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant hopes for bigger Jacob storylines
Joe-Warren Plant plays Jacob Gallagher in Emmerdale, and is known for being a miraculously well-adjusted character despite being through the many trials we can expect for inhabitants of the village. Now though, his character is all grown up and taking on new responsibilities, and Joe-Warren is ready for Jacob's plot...
EastEnders star Shane Richie addresses Alfie Moon story backlash
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Shane Richie has responded to backlash against Alfie Moon's current storyline. Alfie recently returned to Albert Square as Kat Slater was planning to marry Phil Mitchell, and has been pursuing her to try and revive their relationship. Some people online have painted Alfie as a 'stalker' for his dogged behaviour, and now the actor has talked about why he thinks that is.
Netflix's Bastard Son and the Devil Himself has been cancelled after just one season
Netflix won't be making a second season of The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself. Premiering close to Halloween on the streaming platform, this fantasy drama originated from Sally Green's Half Bad book series, starring Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parkes and Emilien Vekemans as witches Nathan, Annalise and Gabriel. Despite a...
Dancing on Ice's Michelle Heaton reveals leg injury ahead of 2023 series' debut
Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton proved that dancing on ice is much riskier than dancing on dry land, with the talented singer and dancer sharing a leg injury following a fall. The Dancing on Ice contestant shared an Instagram post on Friday (December 9), revealing that she’s currently on crutches....
Taylor Swift making a big career step with new movie that she has written
Taylor Swift is set to make her feature-length directorial debut with an original script she wrote. The renowned singer-songwriter has teamed up with Searchlight Pictures for the upcoming film, the specifics of which will be announced at a later time. "Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller....
Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley feared bosses were trying to replace Cain Dingle
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley has admitted that he was nervous when he first heard about Cain Dingle's newest storyline. Show bosses have cast former Waterloo Road actor Will Ash as newcomer Caleb, who'll be revealed as Cain's long-lost brother in a big Christmas plot. The soap's hour-long...
Daniel Craig lands next lead movie role in Queer adaptation
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery's Daniel Craig is attached to a movie adaptation of Queer, based on the 1985 novel from William S Burroughs. According to Deadline, director Luca Guadagnino (Bones and All) is currently trying to raise funds for the project, with Justin Kuritzkes penning the screenplay. Craig,...
‘I feel terrible’: Kathy Hilton apologises to Mariska Hargitay for PCA speech incident
Kathy Hilton has apologised for applying lipstick during actor Mariska Hargitay’s speech at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said she feels “terrible” over the now-viral moment where she reached into her bag and applied lipstick while Hargitay accepted her award.“I adore and I respect Mariska very much,” Hilton, 63, told Extra on Friday (9 December).“I already reached out to her, DMed her, I want to get her address, I feel terrible.”Hilton added that she “would never do anything to be rude intentionally” and that it was the first time “being back on the stage with some of the...
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio review: Is the new Netflix movie worth a watch?
We've already had one take on Pinocchio this year, but it should already be obvious Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is a significant improvement on that soulless Disney live-action remake. A long-gestating passion project for the director, this new take on Pinocchio couldn't be further from the Pinocchio you know. Along...
Emmerdale's Cain faces new prison shock, and 7 more big soap moments next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Kyle's behaviour concerns Cain. (Tuesday at 7.30pm on ITV1) Desperate to end the cover-up over Al's...
