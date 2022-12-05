PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP)Dre Davis scored 10 points and Seton Hall beat in-state rival Rutgers 45-43 Sunday night at the Garden State Hardwood Classic. Rutgers shot just 2 of 13 from the field over the final 9 minutes including six consecutive misses to end the game after Caleb McConnell scored inside to give the Scarlet Knights a 42-41 lead with 4:01 to play. Davis made two free throws for Rutgers with 2:46 left and McConnell hit 1 of 2 from the foul line to make it 43-all before KC Ndefo scored in the paint to cap the scoring with 1:54 remaining.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO