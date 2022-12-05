Read full article on original website
Week 15: Fourth-seeded Montana State Bobcats race past William & Mary in FCS quarterfinals
The fourth-seeded Montana State Bobcats (12-1) set multiple records in dispatching William & Mary (11-2) in Bozeman to advance to the FCS semifinals for the third year in a row. alert top story breaking. Montana State advances to FCS semifinals with historically dominant win over William & Mary. BRADEN SHAW...
RaeQuan Battle, Great Osobor help Montana State men overwhelm Omaha
BOZEMAN — RaeQuan Battle swatted the pass on the perimeter into the air, secured the ball around half court and raced the other way. He gathered the ball in the lane and elevated for a thunderous dunk. The play was reminiscent of his game-winning steal and ensuing three-point play...
Polson earns first win as former MSU player Brandie Buckless leads Pirates into new era
FRENCHTOWN — The Polson girls basketball locker room erupted so loud that the cheers inside could be heard though a closed door as other teams were warming up for their game Saturday. The Pirates had just posted their first win under new head coach Brandie Buckless. That alone was...
South Dakota State sets up another FCS semifinal game with Montana State
BOZEMAN — For the second straight season, Montana State and South Dakota State will meet in the semifinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Top-seeded SDSU (12-1) rallied past eighth-seeded Holy Cross (12-1) for a 42-21 win in Brookings, South Dakota, on Saturday. The Jackrabbits will host the Bobcats (12-1) almost exactly one year after they lost to MSU 31-17 in an FCS semifinal game at Bobcat Stadium.
Milestones set in Montana State’s quarterfinal win encapsulate special era
BOZEMAN — It felt inevitable that Isaiah Ifanse would set the Montana State football program’s career rushing record. But several things had to go right in the last 11 months to make it happen. Ifanse could’ve grown impatient with his interminable recovery from offseason knee surgery and decided...
Rocky's Embry, Carroll's Heuiser, Tech's Jessop and Henley named NAIA Volleyball All-Americans
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A quartet of standouts from the Frontier Conference were named to NAIA Volleyball All-America teams for the season, as announced by the association Friday. Both Rocky Mountain College senior libero Ayla Embry and Montana Tech senior outside hitter Maureen Jessop were selected as third team...
Kalispell Flathead defeats Billings West to win Mining City Duals
BUTTE – The intensity level seemed to go up a few notches for the second day of the Mining City Duals. With pool play completed on Friday, the top 12 teams advanced to the championship bracket to compete for first place. When the mats cleared after two long days...
Live coverage: No. 4 seed Montana State Bobcats host William & Mary in FCS quarterfinals
BOZEMAN — The fourth-seeded and No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats (11-1) host the fifth-seeded and No. 6-ranked William & Mary Tribe (11-1) in the quarterfinal round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Pregame. This is MSU's first game since the death of Sonny Holland, who passed away after MSU's...
Montana Grizzlies are staying in the Big Sky — for now, and AD Kent Haslam explains why
MISSOULA — The University of Montana’s student newspaper, The Kaimin, recently wrote a story about the school’s chances of moving its football program to the FBS level, citing athletic director Kent Haslam throughout. One of his quotes — “Changes happen. It’s nice when you’re in a spot...
'Football on hardwood': Helena Capital beats Bozeman in physical state title rematch
You've probably heard of basketball on grass. On Saturday, Helena Capital and Bozeman showed the exact opposite of that in a state championship rematch. "Football on the hardwood" is what Capital head coach guy Almquist termed it as the Bruins rebounded, defended and muscled in just enough buckets to rally from a 12-point deficit past Bozeman 55-52 in the Bears Den Saturday.
Montana State gets commitment from California high school lineman Cedric Jefferson
BOZEMAN — A few hours before kickoff of its Football Championship Subdivision playoff game against Weber State last Saturday, Montana State received its 20th commitment of the 2023 recruiting cycle. That commit is Cedric Jefferson, an offensive lineman who attends Chaparral High School in Temecula, California. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound...
Billings West boys have imperfect perfect weekend; Missoula Sentinel girls rebound after loss
BILLINGS — The Billings West boys basketball team defeated Missoula Sentinel Saturday afternoon at the West High gym to run their season-opening weekend to 2-0. That’s a good way to start a new season, for sure, but it wasn’t a perfect weekend to Golden Bears coach Kelly Darragh.
Jaxan Lieberg's 26 points spark Helena High's season-opening win over Belgrade
HELENA — Jaxan Lieberg, in his first varsity start, introduced himself to Class AA on Saturday afternoon, scoring 21 first-half points in Helena High’s 62-42 season-opening victory over Belgrade. “It’s been a while since we’ve been in the 60s,” Bengals head coach Brandon Day said. “One thing I...
Scoreboard: High school swimming results
Girls team scores: Billings West 240, Billings Central 230, Billings Skyview 198, Bozeman 152, Bozeman Gallatin 108, Billings Senior 107, Hardin 103, Havre 80. Boys team scores: Billings Central 211.5, Billings West 202, Bozeman 201, Bozeman Gallatin 165, Billings Skyview 141.5, Havre 108, Hardin 61, Billings Senior 55. Girls 200...
Missoula Big Sky boys, girls sweep Billings Senior to get first wins for new coaches
BILLINGS — Remember every first. That was the text message former Missoula Big Sky boys basketball coach Ryan Hansen sent Eagles’ new coach Zach Murphy before tryouts began this season. Murphy had been an assistant on Hansen’s bench, including last season when Big Sky placed third at the...
Billings' Clay Tryan places second in team roping in round 9 of NFR
LAS VEGAS — Clay Tryan of Billings and partner Jade Corkill of Fallon, Nevada, tied for second in team roping during round nine of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The 10-round NFR, presented by Teton Ridge, concludes Saturday. Tryan, a three-time...
All-American Indian Shootout notebook: Hays-Lodgepole girls win a thriller; Plenty Coups boys coach a familiar face
BILLINGS — The second day of three at the All-American Indian Shootout on Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark was one that reminded spectators that few leads are safe in Native American basketball. Breakneck paces and rapid-fire possessions ruled the hardwood in classic "Rezball" fashion, resulting in some...
Bozeman Gallatin boys open season with win at Butte
BUTTE – The opening night of the season for the Butte Bulldogs and Bozeman Gallatin Raptors got underway at East Middle School in Butte. With the 34th annual Mining City Duals Jim Street Classic taking over Butte High School’s two gym, East’s doors were wide open for the two teams.
