Billings, MT

406mtsports.com

RaeQuan Battle, Great Osobor help Montana State men overwhelm Omaha

BOZEMAN — RaeQuan Battle swatted the pass on the perimeter into the air, secured the ball around half court and raced the other way. He gathered the ball in the lane and elevated for a thunderous dunk. The play was reminiscent of his game-winning steal and ensuing three-point play...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

South Dakota State sets up another FCS semifinal game with Montana State

BOZEMAN — For the second straight season, Montana State and South Dakota State will meet in the semifinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Top-seeded SDSU (12-1) rallied past eighth-seeded Holy Cross (12-1) for a 42-21 win in Brookings, South Dakota, on Saturday. The Jackrabbits will host the Bobcats (12-1) almost exactly one year after they lost to MSU 31-17 in an FCS semifinal game at Bobcat Stadium.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Milestones set in Montana State’s quarterfinal win encapsulate special era

BOZEMAN — It felt inevitable that Isaiah Ifanse would set the Montana State football program’s career rushing record. But several things had to go right in the last 11 months to make it happen. Ifanse could’ve grown impatient with his interminable recovery from offseason knee surgery and decided...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

'Football on hardwood': Helena Capital beats Bozeman in physical state title rematch

You've probably heard of basketball on grass. On Saturday, Helena Capital and Bozeman showed the exact opposite of that in a state championship rematch. "Football on the hardwood" is what Capital head coach guy Almquist termed it as the Bruins rebounded, defended and muscled in just enough buckets to rally from a 12-point deficit past Bozeman 55-52 in the Bears Den Saturday.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State gets commitment from California high school lineman Cedric Jefferson

BOZEMAN — A few hours before kickoff of its Football Championship Subdivision playoff game against Weber State last Saturday, Montana State received its 20th commitment of the 2023 recruiting cycle. That commit is Cedric Jefferson, an offensive lineman who attends Chaparral High School in Temecula, California. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school swimming results

Girls team scores: Billings West 240, Billings Central 230, Billings Skyview 198, Bozeman 152, Bozeman Gallatin 108, Billings Senior 107, Hardin 103, Havre 80. Boys team scores: Billings Central 211.5, Billings West 202, Bozeman 201, Bozeman Gallatin 165, Billings Skyview 141.5, Havre 108, Hardin 61, Billings Senior 55. Girls 200...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Billings' Clay Tryan places second in team roping in round 9 of NFR

LAS VEGAS — Clay Tryan of Billings and partner Jade Corkill of Fallon, Nevada, tied for second in team roping during round nine of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The 10-round NFR, presented by Teton Ridge, concludes Saturday. Tryan, a three-time...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Bozeman Gallatin boys open season with win at Butte

BUTTE – The opening night of the season for the Butte Bulldogs and Bozeman Gallatin Raptors got underway at East Middle School in Butte. With the 34th annual Mining City Duals Jim Street Classic taking over Butte High School’s two gym, East’s doors were wide open for the two teams.
BUTTE, MT

