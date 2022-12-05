BOZEMAN — For the second straight season, Montana State and South Dakota State will meet in the semifinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Top-seeded SDSU (12-1) rallied past eighth-seeded Holy Cross (12-1) for a 42-21 win in Brookings, South Dakota, on Saturday. The Jackrabbits will host the Bobcats (12-1) almost exactly one year after they lost to MSU 31-17 in an FCS semifinal game at Bobcat Stadium.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO