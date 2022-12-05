Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Neighborhood Cat Asks Kitty to Come Out to Play and It's Too Cute
It's always nice to have a friend in your neighborhood. Whenever you're feeling like you want some company or a playmate, you can walk over to your friend's house and see if they're free. When one kitten moved into the neighborhood, their neighbor's cat immediately attempted to make friends. TikTok...
studyfinds.org
People with shorter genes age faster, die sooner, more prone to disease
EVANSTON, Ill. — A new study finds that people with shorter genes age faster and die sooner than those with longer genes — opening the door to a potential “fountain of youth” pill. “We found it almost everywhere. I find it very elegant that a single,...
Six ways to tell if your cat is sad
These are some of the telltale signs to look out for in a sad kitten or cat
Talk to the animals? Study shows some human understanding of creatures’ sounds
It might not be animal communication Dr Dolittle-style, but researchers have found humans are able to glean insights into the feelings of creatures including pigs, horses and goats based on their vocalisations. The team say the findings suggest certain information within sounds, such as how intense an animal’s emotions are,...
studyfinds.org
Fungi in sink drains that feed on soap act as ‘reservoirs’ for serious infections
READING, United Kingdom — Sinks in public restrooms could be putting you at risk for serious infections due to the fungi lurking in their drains. Researchers from the University of Reading have found that sink drains and p-traps are home to a surprising number of micro-organisms — with some of them actually feeding on soap!
pethelpful.com
Ragdoll Cat's Tiny 'Roar' Is Small but So Mighty
Have you ever met someone who had a voice that just did not match their face at all? Well, that's the case with adorably grouchy looking Merlin who is a gorgeous Ragdoll cat that belongs to TikTok account holder @MerlinRagDoll. You'd expect a cat who looks like Merlin not to...
Comments / 0