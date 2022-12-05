ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Neymar scores for Brazil in return from injury at World Cup

Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Rw62_0jYSuPqL00

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — There were no signs of the limp or the swollen ankle that had sidelined Neymar at the World Cup.

There was a goal, though.

Neymar scored from the penalty spot in the 13th minute to help Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 and advance to the quarterfinals for the eighth straight World Cup.

The forward's 76th goal moved him one shy of Pelé's all-time scoring record for Brazil's national team. Vinícius Júnior, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá also scored for Brazil at Stadium 974.

Neymar hadn't played since injuring his right ankle in the team's opening match against Serbia. Brazil coach Tite had said Neymar would play from the start against South Korea depending on how he did in training on Sunday.

Neymar was substituted in the 80th and said he felt fine.

“I didn't feel anything on the ankle,” he said. “I think I played well, but there is always room for improvement."

Danilo, who also injured his ankle in Brazil’s opener, joined Neymar in the starting lineup against South Korea. He played at left back, though, because Alex Sandro remained sidelined with a hip injury. The other left back, Alex Telles, was dropped from the squad because of a knee injury sustained in Brazil’s loss to Cameroon in its last group game. Central defender Éder Militão was playing at right back.

Gabriel Jesus also was dropped from the squad because of a knee injury.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 tie with Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 tie with Switzerland.The former Manchester United striker, who left manager Fernando Santos unhappy with his reaction to being substituted in the last game with South Korea, was was benched for the knockout game with Goncalo Ramos preferred.Ronaldo, who had his contract with United cancelled earlier this month, has scored only once in the tournament so far.Bruno Fernandes’s return is a boost for the 2016 European champions, however, after he grabbed two goals and two assists in the first two games before being rested for the Korea clash.The...
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag breaks his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United exit by saying 'he's gone and it's the past' before insisting the Red Devils are 'looking to the future' after the club ripped up the striker's contract

Erik ten Hag consigned Cristiano Ronaldo to history as he spoke for the first time about the Portugal star's acrimonious exit from Manchester United on Wednesday. United ripped up Ronaldo's contract last month in the wake of his interview with Piers Morgan in which he said he had no respect for Ten Hag and accused the club of betraying him.
The Independent

World Cup today: Spain aim to reach last eight and Fernando Santos unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo

The World Cup 2022’s quarter-final line-up will be completed on Tuesday, with the remaining fixture slot to be filled by the winners from Portugal v Switzerland and Morocco v Spain.Those contests come after Brazil powered into the last eight with a 4-1 thumping of South Korea, setting up a clash with Croatia, who defeated Japan 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the final day of round-of-16 action in Qatar, and back at how Monday unfolded.Santos unhappy with Ronaldo reactionAhead of the meeting with Switzerland at Lusail Stadium, Portugal head coach Fernando...
NBC Sports

Goncalo Ramos starts for Ronaldo, nets hat trick for Portugal at World Cup

Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick as he started over Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s65-1 win over Switzerland in the World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday. Ramos also had an assist and Portugal mainstays Raphael Guerreiro, Raphael Leao, and Pepe also scored in the win. Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, and Joao Felix all had assists for the clinical EURO 2016 champions.
Daily Mail

Richarlison wipes away the tears during emotional meeting with Brazil legend Ronaldo after scoring in his country's 4-1 World Cup knockout win over South Korea... and R9 even did the pigeon dance!

Heartwarming footage has emerged of Richarlison unable to hold back the tears when meeting with Brazilian legend Ronaldo after his side progressed to the quarter-finals of the World Cup following a 4-1 victory. The pair met after the Tottenham Hotspur striker starred in a dazzling Brazil display last night that...
Action News Jax

Qatar investigating death of worker at World Cup-linked site

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Qatar is investigating the death of a migrant worker who reportedly was killed while doing repairs at a resort that had served as training base for the Saudi team during the World Cup. Nasser Al Khater, the head of Qatar’s organizing committee for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy