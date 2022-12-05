ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WSFA

USPS extends some post office hours for the holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Postal Service announced Friday that they’ll be extending hours at some post offices during the holiday season. Select postal facilities will extend their hours to help you with your mailing needs for much of the rest of the year. For a list of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Governor Ivey awards grants to southeast Alabama child advocacy groups

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced on Friday that they are awarding around $884,000 to child advocacy groups in southeast Alabama. “Child abuse is a horrendous act that can leave victims not only with physical injuries, but emotional...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Retail theft costly to both retailers and consumers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shoplifting happens everywhere and is quite frequent around the holiday season. These retail thefts can have a huge financial impact on, not only the retailer, but the consumer as well. The Hoover Police Department says retail theft happens everywhere and they have had some cases recently.
HOOVER, AL
WSFA

Hubbard nears end of sentence for ethics conviction

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is nearing the end of his prison sentence for his conviction on ethics charges. The Alabama Department of Corrections lists a Jan. 8 minimum release date for Hubbard. Hubbard was sentenced to 28 months in prison after a jury...
ALABAMA STATE

