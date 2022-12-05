Read full article on original website
Children’s of Alabama patients experience winter wonderland at Children’s Tree Farm
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Patients at Children’s of Alabama got to spend the day at the annual Children’s Tree Farm presented by ACE Hardware. The hospital patio was transformed into a winter wonderland on Thursday, Dec. 8 with 350 3-foot trees, holiday decorations, music and snow. Throughout the...
USPS extends some post office hours for the holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Postal Service announced Friday that they’ll be extending hours at some post offices during the holiday season. Select postal facilities will extend their hours to help you with your mailing needs for much of the rest of the year. For a list of...
Governor Ivey awards grants to southeast Alabama child advocacy groups
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced on Friday that they are awarding around $884,000 to child advocacy groups in southeast Alabama. “Child abuse is a horrendous act that can leave victims not only with physical injuries, but emotional...
Retail theft costly to both retailers and consumers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shoplifting happens everywhere and is quite frequent around the holiday season. These retail thefts can have a huge financial impact on, not only the retailer, but the consumer as well. The Hoover Police Department says retail theft happens everywhere and they have had some cases recently.
Hubbard nears end of sentence for ethics conviction
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is nearing the end of his prison sentence for his conviction on ethics charges. The Alabama Department of Corrections lists a Jan. 8 minimum release date for Hubbard. Hubbard was sentenced to 28 months in prison after a jury...
