Paul Renner Names Committee Chairs, Vice Chairs in the Florida House

Last week, Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, announced the appointment of committee chairs, vice chairs, and whips for the 2022-2023 Legislative Session.

Renner also made additional leadership appointments to the 85-member GOP Majority Conference.

“I am excited to announce and congratulate our new chairs, vice chairs, committee whips and Majority Conference leadership,” said Renner. “Our historic majority has produced a talented and deep bench of lawmakers who are ready to serve and take action. Together, we will deliver on our promise to secure Florida’s future and leave our state better off than we found it.”

Appropriations Committee

Chair, Rep. Tom Leek

Vice Chair, Rep. Lawrence McClure

Whip, Rep. Jim Mooney

Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Thad Altman

Vice Chair, Rep. Melony Bell

Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Sam Garrison

Vice Chair, Rep. Michelle Salzman

Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Jason Shoaf

Vice Chair, Rep. Fred Hawkins

Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Alex Andrade

Vice Chair, Rep. Linda Chaney

Justice Appropriations Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Chuck Brannan

Vice Chair, Rep. David Smith

PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Josie Tomkow

Vice Chair, Rep. Joe Harding

State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera

Vice Chair, Rep. Jim Mooney

Commerce Committee

Chair, Rep. Bob Rommel

Vice Chair, Rep. Patt Maney

Whip, Rep. David Borrero

Energy, Communications & Cybersecurity Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Mike Giallombardo

Vice Chair, Rep. Chip LaMarca

Insurance & Banking Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Wyman Duggan

Vice Chair, Rep. Tom Fabricio

Regulatory Reform & Economic Development Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Tyler Sirois

Vice Chair, Rep. Lauren Melo

Education & Employment Committee

Chair, Rep. Ralph Massullo

Vice Chair, Rep. Melony Bell

Whip, Rep. Fred Hawkins

Choice & Innovation Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Kaylee Tuck

Vice Chair, Rep. Traci Koster

Education Quality Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Dana Trabulsy

Vice Chair, Rep. Alex Rizo

Postsecondary Education & Workforce Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Lauren Melo

Vice Chair, Rep. Mike Beltran

Infrastructure Strategies Committee

Chair, Rep. Bobby Payne

Vice Chair, Rep. Sam Garrison

Whip, Rep. David Smith

Agriculture, Conservation & Resiliency Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. James Buchanan

Vice Chair, Rep. Rick Roth

Transportation & Modals Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Fiona McFarland

Vice Chair, Rep. Tom Fabricio

Water Quality, Supply & Treatment Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Cyndi Stevenson

Vice Chair, Rep. Randy Maggard

Health & Human Services Committee

Chair, Rep. Randy Fine

Vice Chair, Rep. Joe Harding

Whip, Rep. Michelle Salzman

Children, Families & Seniors Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Traci Koster

Vice Chair, Rep. Patt Maney

Health Care Regulation Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Chuck Clemons

Vice Chair, Rep. David Borrero

Judiciary Committee

Chair, Rep. Tommy Gregory

Vice Chair, Rep. Toby Overdorf

Whip, Rep. Randy Maggard

Civil Justice Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Will Robinson

Vice Chair, Rep. John Snyder

Criminal Justice Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Keith Truenow

Vice Chair, Rep. Webster Barnaby

Rules Committee

Chair, Rep. Daniel Perez

Vice Chair, Rep. Linda Chaney

State Affairs Committee

Chair, Rep. Lawrence McClure

Vice Chair, Rep. Mike Caruso

Whip, Rep. Alex Rizo

Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law & Government Operations Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Spencer Roach

Vice Chair, Rep. Webster Barnaby

Ethics, Elections & Open Government Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin

Vice Chair, Rep. Rick Roth

Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka

Vice Chair, Rep. Kaylee Tuck

Ways & Means Committee

Chair, Rep. Stan McClain

Vice Chair, Rep. James Buchanan

Whip, Rep. Chip LaMarca

Select Committee on Hurricane Resiliency & Recovery

Chair, Rep. Mike Grant

Vice Chair, Rep. Adam Botana

Joint Administrative Procedures Committee

Chair, Rep. Toby Overdorf

Joint Committee on Public Counsel Oversight

Chair, Rep. Chip LaMarca

Joint Legislative Auditing Committee

Chair, Rep. Mike Caruso

Joint Select Committee on Collective Bargaining

Chair, Rep. David Smith

Joint Legislative Budget Commission

Chair, Rep. Tom Leek

Speaker Pro Tempore

Rep. Chuck Clemons

Majority Office

Majority Leader, Rep. Mike Grant

Deputy Majority Leader, Rep. John Snyder

Chief Floor Whip, Rep. Adam Botana