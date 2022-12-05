Paul Renner Names Committee Chairs, Vice Chairs in the Florida House
Last week, Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, announced the appointment of committee chairs, vice chairs, and whips for the 2022-2023 Legislative Session.
Renner also made additional leadership appointments to the 85-member GOP Majority Conference.
“I am excited to announce and congratulate our new chairs, vice chairs, committee whips and Majority Conference leadership,” said Renner. “Our historic majority has produced a talented and deep bench of lawmakers who are ready to serve and take action. Together, we will deliver on our promise to secure Florida’s future and leave our state better off than we found it.”
Appropriations Committee
Chair, Rep. Tom Leek
Vice Chair, Rep. Lawrence McClure
Whip, Rep. Jim Mooney
Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee
Chair, Rep. Thad Altman
Vice Chair, Rep. Melony Bell
Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee
Chair, Rep. Sam Garrison
Vice Chair, Rep. Michelle Salzman
Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee
Chair, Rep. Jason Shoaf
Vice Chair, Rep. Fred Hawkins
Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee
Chair, Rep. Alex Andrade
Vice Chair, Rep. Linda Chaney
Justice Appropriations Subcommittee
Chair, Rep. Chuck Brannan
Vice Chair, Rep. David Smith
PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee
Chair, Rep. Josie Tomkow
Vice Chair, Rep. Joe Harding
State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee
Chair, Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera
Vice Chair, Rep. Jim Mooney
Commerce Committee
Chair, Rep. Bob Rommel
Vice Chair, Rep. Patt Maney
Whip, Rep. David Borrero
Energy, Communications & Cybersecurity Subcommittee
Chair, Rep. Mike Giallombardo
Vice Chair, Rep. Chip LaMarca
Insurance & Banking Subcommittee
Chair, Rep. Wyman Duggan
Vice Chair, Rep. Tom Fabricio
Regulatory Reform & Economic Development Subcommittee
Chair, Rep. Tyler Sirois
Vice Chair, Rep. Lauren Melo
Education & Employment Committee
Chair, Rep. Ralph Massullo
Vice Chair, Rep. Melony Bell
Whip, Rep. Fred Hawkins
Choice & Innovation Subcommittee
Chair, Rep. Kaylee Tuck
Vice Chair, Rep. Traci Koster
Education Quality Subcommittee
Chair, Rep. Dana Trabulsy
Vice Chair, Rep. Alex Rizo
Postsecondary Education & Workforce Subcommittee
Chair, Rep. Lauren Melo
Vice Chair, Rep. Mike Beltran
Infrastructure Strategies Committee
Chair, Rep. Bobby Payne
Vice Chair, Rep. Sam Garrison
Whip, Rep. David Smith
Agriculture, Conservation & Resiliency Subcommittee
Chair, Rep. James Buchanan
Vice Chair, Rep. Rick Roth
Transportation & Modals Subcommittee
Chair, Rep. Fiona McFarland
Vice Chair, Rep. Tom Fabricio
Water Quality, Supply & Treatment Subcommittee
Chair, Rep. Cyndi Stevenson
Vice Chair, Rep. Randy Maggard
Health & Human Services Committee
Chair, Rep. Randy Fine
Vice Chair, Rep. Joe Harding
Whip, Rep. Michelle Salzman
Children, Families & Seniors Subcommittee
Chair, Rep. Traci Koster
Vice Chair, Rep. Patt Maney
Health Care Regulation Subcommittee
Chair, Rep. Chuck Clemons
Vice Chair, Rep. David Borrero
Judiciary Committee
Chair, Rep. Tommy Gregory
Vice Chair, Rep. Toby Overdorf
Whip, Rep. Randy Maggard
Civil Justice Subcommittee
Chair, Rep. Will Robinson
Vice Chair, Rep. John Snyder
Criminal Justice Subcommittee
Chair, Rep. Keith Truenow
Vice Chair, Rep. Webster Barnaby
Rules Committee
Chair, Rep. Daniel Perez
Vice Chair, Rep. Linda Chaney
State Affairs Committee
Chair, Rep. Lawrence McClure
Vice Chair, Rep. Mike Caruso
Whip, Rep. Alex Rizo
Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law & Government Operations Subcommittee
Chair, Rep. Spencer Roach
Vice Chair, Rep. Webster Barnaby
Ethics, Elections & Open Government Subcommittee
Chair, Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin
Vice Chair, Rep. Rick Roth
Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee
Chair, Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka
Vice Chair, Rep. Kaylee Tuck
Ways & Means Committee
Chair, Rep. Stan McClain
Vice Chair, Rep. James Buchanan
Whip, Rep. Chip LaMarca
Select Committee on Hurricane Resiliency & Recovery
Chair, Rep. Mike Grant
Vice Chair, Rep. Adam Botana
Joint Administrative Procedures Committee
Chair, Rep. Toby Overdorf
Joint Committee on Public Counsel Oversight
Chair, Rep. Chip LaMarca
Joint Legislative Auditing Committee
Chair, Rep. Mike Caruso
Joint Select Committee on Collective Bargaining
Chair, Rep. David Smith
Joint Legislative Budget Commission
Chair, Rep. Tom Leek
Speaker Pro Tempore
Rep. Chuck Clemons
Majority Office
Majority Leader, Rep. Mike Grant
Deputy Majority Leader, Rep. John Snyder
Chief Floor Whip, Rep. Adam Botana
