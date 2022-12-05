ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Paul Renner Names Committee Chairs, Vice Chairs in the Florida House

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AhpBu_0jYSqEEk00

Last week, Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, announced the appointment of committee chairs, vice chairs, and whips for the 2022-2023 Legislative Session.

Renner also made additional leadership appointments to the 85-member GOP Majority Conference.

“I am excited to announce and congratulate our new chairs, vice chairs, committee whips and Majority Conference leadership,” said Renner. “Our historic majority has produced a talented and deep bench of lawmakers who are ready to serve and take action. Together, we will deliver on our promise to secure Florida’s future and leave our state better off than we found it.”

Appropriations Committee

Chair, Rep. Tom Leek

Vice Chair, Rep. Lawrence McClure

Whip, Rep. Jim Mooney

Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Thad Altman

Vice Chair, Rep. Melony Bell

Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Sam Garrison

Vice Chair, Rep. Michelle Salzman

Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Jason Shoaf

Vice Chair, Rep. Fred Hawkins

Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Alex Andrade

Vice Chair, Rep. Linda Chaney

Justice Appropriations Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Chuck Brannan

Vice Chair, Rep. David Smith

PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Josie Tomkow

Vice Chair, Rep. Joe Harding

State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera

Vice Chair, Rep. Jim Mooney

Commerce Committee

Chair, Rep. Bob Rommel

Vice Chair, Rep. Patt Maney

Whip, Rep. David Borrero

Energy, Communications & Cybersecurity Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Mike Giallombardo

Vice Chair, Rep. Chip LaMarca

Insurance & Banking Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Wyman Duggan

Vice Chair, Rep. Tom Fabricio

Regulatory Reform & Economic Development Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Tyler Sirois

Vice Chair, Rep. Lauren Melo

Education & Employment Committee

Chair, Rep. Ralph Massullo

Vice Chair, Rep. Melony Bell

Whip, Rep. Fred Hawkins

Choice & Innovation Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Kaylee Tuck

Vice Chair, Rep. Traci Koster

Education Quality Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Dana Trabulsy

Vice Chair, Rep. Alex Rizo

Postsecondary Education & Workforce Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Lauren Melo

Vice Chair, Rep. Mike Beltran

Infrastructure Strategies Committee

Chair, Rep. Bobby Payne

Vice Chair, Rep. Sam Garrison

Whip, Rep. David Smith

Agriculture, Conservation & Resiliency Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. James Buchanan

Vice Chair, Rep. Rick Roth

Transportation & Modals Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Fiona McFarland

Vice Chair, Rep. Tom Fabricio

Water Quality, Supply & Treatment Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Cyndi Stevenson

Vice Chair, Rep. Randy Maggard

Health & Human Services Committee

Chair, Rep. Randy Fine

Vice Chair, Rep. Joe Harding

Whip, Rep. Michelle Salzman

Children, Families & Seniors Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Traci Koster

Vice Chair, Rep. Patt Maney

Health Care Regulation Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Chuck Clemons

Vice Chair, Rep. David Borrero

Judiciary Committee

Chair, Rep. Tommy Gregory

Vice Chair, Rep. Toby Overdorf

Whip, Rep. Randy Maggard

Civil Justice Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Will Robinson

Vice Chair, Rep. John Snyder

Criminal Justice Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Keith Truenow

Vice Chair, Rep. Webster Barnaby

Rules Committee

Chair, Rep. Daniel Perez

Vice Chair, Rep. Linda Chaney

State Affairs Committee

Chair, Rep. Lawrence McClure

Vice Chair, Rep. Mike Caruso

Whip, Rep. Alex Rizo

Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law & Government Operations Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Spencer Roach

Vice Chair, Rep. Webster Barnaby

Ethics, Elections & Open Government Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin

Vice Chair, Rep. Rick Roth

Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee

Chair, Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka

Vice Chair, Rep. Kaylee Tuck

Ways & Means Committee

Chair, Rep. Stan McClain

Vice Chair, Rep. James Buchanan

Whip, Rep. Chip LaMarca

Select Committee on Hurricane Resiliency & Recovery

Chair, Rep. Mike Grant

Vice Chair, Rep. Adam Botana

Joint Administrative Procedures Committee

Chair, Rep. Toby Overdorf

Joint Committee on Public Counsel Oversight

Chair, Rep. Chip LaMarca

Joint Legislative Auditing Committee

Chair, Rep. Mike Caruso

Joint Select Committee on Collective Bargaining

Chair, Rep. David Smith

Joint Legislative Budget Commission

Chair, Rep. Tom Leek

Speaker Pro Tempore

Rep. Chuck Clemons

Majority Office

Majority Leader, Rep. Mike Grant

Deputy Majority Leader, Rep. John Snyder

Chief Floor Whip, Rep. Adam Botana

Comments / 0

Related
FloridaDaily

Kathleen Passidomo Announces Florida Senate Committee Leadership, Assignments

Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, announced the committee assignments as the chamber gets ready for its regular session next year. “Over the last few days, I enjoyed the opportunity to speak with each of you regarding committee assignments. As I mentioned in our personal conversations, within the constraints of a block schedule, I gave great deference to your stated areas of interest. I appreciate your positive feedback and the willingness of senators to both take on new challenges and to continue service in areas where you have a wealth of experience,” Passidomo announced in a memo released on Monday.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Dianne Hart Elected to Leadership Post in National Black Caucus of State Legislators

This week, state Rep. Dianne Hart, D-Tampa, announced that she was elected to a leadership position in the National Black Caucus of State Legislators. Hart, the chair of Florida’s Legislative Black Caucus, was at a National Black Caucus of State Legislators conference in Las Vegas last week. While there, she was named to be Caucus Regional Director for Region 6 of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

ATRA: Florida is No Longer a Judicial Hellhole

The American Tort Reform Association (ATRA) released its annual Judicial Hellholes report, and for the first time in a long time, Florida is no longer on the list of offenders. “Thanks to the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis and his efforts to combat frivolous litigation and appoint textualists to the...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

John Grant: Florida Lawmakers Attempt a Christmas Miracle in December Special Session

It’s that time of year when kids around the world are making their Christmas wish lists and sending them off to the North Pole.‭ ‬Florida lawmakers will be working this December on their own wish list of sorts to improve the state’s teetering property insurance market.‭ ‬But delivering on a list of workable solutions will be a tall order‭ ‬-‭ ‬even for Santa.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Senate Approves Two of Joe Biden’s U.S. Attorney Nominees in Florida

This week, the U.S. Senate approved President Joe Biden’s nomination of two U.S. attorneys in Florida. Back in September, the White House announced the nomination of “Roger B. Handberg, of Florida, to be United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida for the term of four years, vice Maria Chapa Lopez, resigned” and “Markenzy Lapointe, of Florida, to be United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida for the term of four years, vice Ariana Fajardo Orshan, resigned.”
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Biden Signs Disaster Resiliency Planning Act From Gary Peters, Rick Scott Into Law

This week, President Joe Biden signed into law U.S. Sen. Gary Peters’, D-Mich., and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s, R-Fla., “Disaster Resiliency Planning Act.”. Peters introduced the bill at the start of the year with Scott as a co-sponsor. The bill passed the U.S. Senate without opposition back in June. At the end of last month, the U.S. House advanced the bill without any opposition.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Stephanie Murphy Looks Back on Her Six Years in Congress

This week, U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., released a new video thanking her constituents for their support, as her time serving them in the U.S. House of Representatives is coming to a close. The video highlights some of Murphy’s greatest legislative accomplishments from the past six years, including passing funding...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida Housing Coalition Names Ashon Nesbitt as New CEO

The Florida Housing Coalition, a nonprofit provider of training and technical assistance dedicated to affordable housing, announced this week that Ashon Nesbitt has been named CEO effective January 1st. Nesbitt succeeds Jaimie Ross, the Coalition’s long-time president and CEO, who announced her retirement last June. Focused on housing matters...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Names Two New Judges in South Florida

At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced two judicial appointments: one to the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court and one to the Palm Beach County Court. John Parnofiello, of Jupiter, was named to serve as a judge on the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court. Parnofiello has served as a...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron and Casey DeSantis, FDEM Announce Funds to Repair Homes, Meet Needs of Hurricane Ian Impacted Residents

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis and Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie announced that up to $25 million in state funding to purchase building materials and up to $35.2 million in generous donations to the Florida Disaster Fund will be used to allow verified nonprofit organizations to conduct critical temporary repairs on homes damaged by Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida’s Temporary Market Stabilization Arrangement Accepted by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

Last week, the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac)noticed all of its Single-Family Sellers/Servicers with guidance on the acceptance of property insurance policies in Florida, in conjunction with the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation’s (OIR) establishment of the Temporary Market Stabilization Arrangement.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida’s Senators Want GAO to Examine Military Policy on Religious Exceptions for Vaccinations

This week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., showcased his bill “requiring the Government Accountability Office to audit the military’s current process for evaluating and granting religious exemptions for vaccination requirements.”. Scott introduced the “Defending Religious Accommodations Act” at the start of the month with U.S. Sens. Mike Braun,...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Michael Wilkerson: Five Reasons I Moved to Florida

“Why, after three decades of life as a New Yorker, did you move to Florida?”. I’m often asked this question with a mix of wonder, as if I’d just traveled across Mongolia on horseback, tainted by Upper East Side disdain (“Did you retire early?” How was the hurricane?” etc.).
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida Legislature Set to Meet in Special Session on Property Insurance, Hurricane Relief Week of Dec. 12

The Legislature is ready to head back to Tallahassee for a special session on property insurance and to “address property tax obligations and provide needed economic relief for Southwest Florida residents.”. This week, the new team of legislative leaders–state Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, and state House Speaker Paul...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy