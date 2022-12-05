Thousands of Henry County residents cast ballot early in runoff election

Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Raphael Warnock carries Henry County, wins statewide Senate runoff
McDONOUGH — Incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock easily won the night in Henry County against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. With 100% precincts reporting, Warnock earned 66.18% or 54,590 votes. Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 7. Several animals in Clayton County are looking for their forever home....
Roswell Election Results: Sarah Beeson wins runoff for City Council seat
ROSWELL — Roswell voters have elected Sarah Beeson to serve the remainder of Marcelo Zapata’s term as Post 1 City Council member. Beeson defeated Allen Sells in a runoff Tuesday night with 52.% of the vote. Turnout was slightly lower than the general election last month. In the...
fultoncountyga.gov
Board of Registration and Elections to Hold Special Called Meeting to Review Voter Challenges
Board of Registration and Elections to Hold Special Called Meeting to Review Voter Challenges. During its regularly scheduled meeting, the Fulton County Board of Registration & Elections will hold a series of hearings to review and resolve voter residency challenges. The Board is urging voters who have not been able...
fultoncountyga.gov
Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections to Host Two Election Day Press Briefings
The Department of Registration and Elections will host two Media Briefings on Election Day. The planned briefings, which will provide updates regarding the Election Day process are scheduled for mid-morning and following the close of all polling sites. (MEDIA BRIEFING #1) Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 9 a.m. Fulton County...
Runoffs decide city council seats in three Fulton cities
In addition to the national spectacle of a runoff election for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, city council seats in East...
The Citizen Online
Runoff election returns for Fayette, Peachtree City
9:40 P.M. REPORT — In what has been a Republican-dominated county, Republican Herschel Walker squeaked out a 491-vote victory over Democrat Raphael Warnock in final but unofficial vote totals for the U.S. Senate runoff. Walker had 27,059 (50.46%) while Warnock had 26,568 (49.54%). Statewide, the Senate race was see-saw...
WRDW-TV
Georgia lawmaker introducing legislation to extend future runoff elections
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Less than 24 hours after one of the most competitive runoffs in Georgia’s history, Rep. Jasmine Clark said she plans to introduce legislation to extend future runoffs from four weeks to six weeks. “There was not enough time for the volume of voters...
eastcobbnews.com
Davis ends Cobb school board tenure at Thursday meetings
The final meetings for two members of the Cobb Board of Education take place on Thursday. First-term Democrats Charisse Davis of Post 6 (Walton, Wheeler clusters) and Jaha Howard of Post 2 (Campbell, Osborne clusters) did not seek re-election this year. Howard ran for Georgia School Superintendent but was defeated...
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County sees steady stream of voters for runoff despite weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Despite the nasty weather and having to come out and vote a second time in a month, DeKalb County has seen a steady stream of voters enthusiastic about casting their ballots. “Get out and vote! Get out and vote,” said Raymond Smalls, who lives in...
Resignations, new chair amid shakeup on MARTA board
MARTA will begin the new year with a substantial shakeup of its appointed leadership.
Henry County Daily Herald
Newton County Adoptable Animals - Week of December 9
Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name.
Henry County Daily Herald
Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill loses Georgia POST certification
JONESBORO — Former sheriff Victor Hill has been divested of his Peace Officer Standards and Training certification. The POST council voted on Dec. 1 to revoke Hill’s certification due to his recent conviction on six of seven federal civil rights charges. Butts County Adoptable Dogs - Week of...
Gwinnett county government employees to receive cost of living payment
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — At their Tuesday meeting, Gwinnett County commissioners approved a cost of living payment for government employees that is intended to support retention and to help offset the effects of inflation on the county workforce. The county says on Dec. 16, eligible full-time employees will receive...
LIVE UPDATES: Warnock wins reelection in victory over Walker
ATLANTA, Ga. — A record number of Georgians turned out for Georgia’s hotly contested Senate runoff race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The race remained tight throughout the night until outstanding votes from metro Atlanta propelled Warnock into the lead. He will hang...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Adoptable Animals - Week of December 8
Several animals in Henry County are looking for their forever homes. Friends of Henry Animals Facebook page showcases the pets impounded at the local animal control shelter in Henry County Georgia.
No injuries, fire burns half of building overnight in Henry County, officials said
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Henry County Fire crews responded to a building fire on Wednesday night. Officials said no one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported. The fire sparked at a building near the intersections of Patrick Henry Parkway and Eagle's Landing Parkway in Stockbridge.
Gwinnett teachers walk out to send message following repeated acts of school violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of teachers in Gwinnett County Public Schools are calling out of the classroom this week in an attempt to make a statement over repeated acts of violence in school. It comes after one teacher was assaulted and others have been hurt trying to break up fights in the last week.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge police seeking applicants for Citizen Police Advisory Board
STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department is moving toward building its Citizen Police Advisory Board. The Police Department is seeking applicants who are willing to serve on its Citizen-Police Advisory Council. The purpose of the advisory council is to assist the Police Department with identifying community concerns and developing appropriate responses to public safety issues.
APS school under federal investigation after parent claims second-graders restricted to 'Black classes'
ATLANTA — The Department of Education opened a federal investigation into Atlanta Public Schools after a parent claimed that classes at a Candler Park school separated students into classes based on race. According to the complaint, the assistant principal at Mary Lin Elementary admitted in a recorded phone conversation...
Former College Park officials accuse city of sexism, racial discrimination
College Park is the subject of two federal discrimination complaints accusing the city of allowing sexism, intimidation ...
