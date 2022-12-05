Jessica Moore, Reggie Tongue, Joe Floyd highlight Alaska Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023

The odds said goaltender Isaiah Saville of Anchorage, who has stormed his way through the ECHL early this hockey season, was likely due for a downturn. The moment arrived Friday night. Saville surrendered five goals on 26 shots for the Savannah Ghost Pirates and got the third-period hook in a 6-2 home loss to the Florida Everblades. The five goals are the most he has given up in his one-plus seasons as a pro.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO