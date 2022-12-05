Jessica Moore, Reggie Tongue, Joe Floyd highlight Alaska Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023

Read full article on original website
Around The Rinks: Tough nights for Anchorage’s Saville and Swayman (plus, junior and college notes)
The odds said goaltender Isaiah Saville of Anchorage, who has stormed his way through the ECHL early this hockey season, was likely due for a downturn. The moment arrived Friday night. Saville surrendered five goals on 26 shots for the Savannah Ghost Pirates and got the third-period hook in a 6-2 home loss to the Florida Everblades. The five goals are the most he has given up in his one-plus seasons as a pro.
Kenai rallies for 5-4 OT NAHL win, spoiling the first go as captain for Anchorage’s Ramsey
Despite an early deficit, a stellar comeback of sorts and eventual overtime loss for his Anchorage Wolverines, Andy Ramsey endured a uniquely emotional night hours before the opening faceoff. Generally, hockey players play it cool. No ups or downs, stoic at most every turn. Yet Friday marked the first time...
