FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's how Brock Purdy won over the 49ers as Mr. Irrelevant and now has NFL asking 'what's up?' at his ceiling
Everything about the moment seemed surreal. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was pounding a fist across his chest on Sunday night and screaming “WHAT’S UP!?” to seemingly nobody and everybody. The team’s left tackle, Trent Williams, walked up behind him and broke into a wide smile while clapping into Purdy’s energy. The stands around him were chanting “Purr-dee! Purr-dee! Purr-dee!” like this was the anticipated arrival of a first-round franchise centerpiece rather than the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
Inconsistent Bucs look inward with future hopes in balance
It's been one step forward and two steps back for the Bucs, who are now a game below .500 after a humiliating 35-7 road loss to the Niners on Sunday. "They kicked our ass," Tom Brady said.
Yakima Herald Republic
Three things we learned from the Seahawks’ costly loss to the Panthers
The Seahawks couldn’t overcome an early 17-point deficit and were upset at home 30-24 in a confounding loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field. Run defense struggles (again and again and again) How many more ways can we describe the awfulness of the Seahawks’ run...
Social Media Buzz: Justin Herbert’s outstanding game vs. Miami Dolphins has Twitter buzzing
If you’re someone who has watched Justin Herbert at one point or another during his first three seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers, then what you saw on Sunday night wasn’t out of the ordinary. Herbert, the Oregon Ducks legend, completed 39-of-51 passes for 367 yards and a touchdown in the 23-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. It was an important win not only for the Chargers’ season, but it also allowed many to see what they were wrong about when thinking that the Dolphins should draft Tua Tagovailoa over Herbert back in the 2019 NFL Draft. With the numbers that he put up, Herbert broke a few statistical records on Sunday night and had social media buzzing. Vintage Herbert. Here are some of the best reactions to the game: The Game Ballhttps://twitter.com/chargers/status/1602168996547026944Chargers' Historyhttps://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/status/1602167596287156224NFL Historyhttps://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/status/1602167599517007873Little Brother Approvedhttps://twitter.com/pherbert14/status/1602158782536384513Supermanhttps://twitter.com/TonyDungy/status/1602154642821074945I'd Say It's Goodhttps://twitter.com/chargers/status/1602146759274156032Listen to Matthttps://twitter.com/MattPrehm/status/1602159715680915457Herbert vs. Tuahttps://twitter.com/duckscrootin/status/1602159467596251136A Man of Oregonhttps://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1602125391455469568More Fuel to the Firehttps://twitter.com/PFF/status/1602154864984956928An Amazing Throwhttps://twitter.com/NFL/status/1602146753226059776Ok, That's Funnyhttps://twitter.com/GC24_Football/status/1602155550745165825It's Been Decided!https://twitter.com/CSimmsQB/status/1602158794259275776We Will Never Get Over Ithttps://twitter.com/JaRomney/status/1602146979135782912Strange But Truehttps://twitter.com/BarryOnHere/status/1602115276731981824My Goodnesshttps://twitter.com/EatYourReedies/status/1602124259102334976Chip On The Shoulderhttps://twitter.com/K_Spee/status/160215678502400000211
Yakima Herald Republic
Samantha Holloway ascends to top of Kraken organization as new co-owner
Sitting in bluejeans with her schoolteacher husband to watch the Kraken play at Climate Pledge Arena isn't quite the expected image of a new Seattle sports team power broker. But Samantha Holloway, who in recent weeks quietly joined her billionaire father David Bonderman as the equal co-owner of the second-year NHL franchise, is all about forging her own identity. Earning respect as a business leader in her own right became paramount before Holloway allowed herself to entertain joint ventures with her dad.
Yakima Herald Republic
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 5:58 p.m. EST
'I want to talk': Griner opened up during her long trip home. WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want quiet time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I’ve been in prison for 10 months, listening to the Russians. I want to talk,” Griner said. That's according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week. Carstens told CNN's “State of the Union” on Sunday that Griner walked throughout the plane, introducing herself to every member of the flight crew, shaking their hands, and “making a personal connection with them."
Eagles clinch playoff berth with 48-22 win over Giants
Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 48-22 victory over the fading New York Giants on Sunday.
