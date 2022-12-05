Penn State alumna Jenny Eisenhauer and her husband opened up their own tattoo studio called Drip Studios, which can be found on 246 E. Calder Way. Eisenhauer said she has always had an interest in art, and she never “strayed from the path of being an artist.” Her father was an artist as well and taught her many skills when she was a child.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO