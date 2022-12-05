ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s basketball bounces back from 3 consecutive losses ahead of holiday break

Country roads took West Virginia back home on Sunday after Penn State earned its first victory in over two weeks. After a competitive effort against No. 4 Indiana on Thursday, coach Carolyn Kieger saw the blue and white’s matchup with the Mountaineers as an opportunity to rebound quickly ahead of a stretch where it will play just three more games before the calendar flips to 2023.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State wrestling dominates cross-country foe in return to Rec Hall

In what was arguably its toughest test to date, Penn State passed with flying colors while putting on a show in front of its first home crowd in a month. The Nittany Lions once again proved why they are the top team in the country against Oregon State, cruising past the Beavers by way of a 31-3 victory.
Digital Collegian

Preview | Penn State wrestling returns to Rec Hall to take on talented Oregon State squad

For the first time this season, Penn State will hit the “big stage,” as the squad’s match versus Oregon State will be televised on a major network — ESPNU. The Nittany Lions’ prior matchups have all been aired on the Big Ten Network or streamed on FloSports; however, Sunday’s showdown with the Beavers provides an opportunity for the top team in the nation to gain some more exposure for wrestling, which continues to grow year after year.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football's Chris Stoll named nation's top long snapper

Penn State didn't win the Heisman Trophy for the best player in college football, but Chris Stoll took home the nation's best long snapper award. Nittany Lion redshirt-senior long snapper Stoll was named the recipient of the Patrick Mannelly award. As a walk-on, Stoll played in 47 games for Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State alumna opens Drip Studios tattoo shop in downtown State College

Penn State alumna Jenny Eisenhauer and her husband opened up their own tattoo studio called Drip Studios, which can be found on 246 E. Calder Way. Eisenhauer said she has always had an interest in art, and she never “strayed from the path of being an artist.” Her father was an artist as well and taught her many skills when she was a child.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy