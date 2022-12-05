The Okeechobee County Education Association will continue its annual tradition of giving out free books to the children of Okeechobee in Flagler Park on Saturday December 10th, 2022 from 8am to 5pm, while supplies last! This year the Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar and FEA Treasurer Nandi Riley will be on site to help to pass out books. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to get some free books and meet & greet the biggest advocates for public education in the state of Florida, hope to see you there!

OKEECHOBEE, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO