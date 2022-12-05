ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee, FL

Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas Captured in Martin County

Martin County - Wednesday December 7, 2022: A Fort Pierce man wanted in connection with a shooting in Stuart last Saturday, December 3, has been captured. 20-year old Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas surrendered Tuesday night after the Martin County home he was hiding in became surrounded by law enforcement. Martin County...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Holiday Light Displays in Palm Beach County

We love putting the kids in the car and driving around looking at the beautiful holiday displays each year in Palm Beach County! A cup of lukewarm chocolate for the kids, hot chocolate, coffee or tea for the parents, Christmas songs playing, and maybe a special holiday snack, and off we go to enjoy the Christmas lights in Palm Beach County!
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach County School District set to change LGBTQ policies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District was in hot water with the state of Florida over its LGBTQ policies. In a meeting Wednesday, the school discussed its action plan after receiving a letter from the state board of education last month that says they are in violation of the parent's bill of rights. The seven members made changes to their "equity statement" to become compliant with Florida law.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
McKee Garden Festival of Lights in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH — Celebrate the holiday season at McKee Botanical Garden during the Magic of McKee Festival of Lights on Thurs., Dec. 15 through Sat., Dec. 17; Tues., Dec. 20 through Fri., Dec. 23; and Wed., Dec. 28 through Fri., Dec. 30, from 6-8 p.m. each night. The last admission ticket is sold at 7:30 p.m.
VERO BEACH, FL
Okeechobee Events 12-8-22

The Okeechobee County Education Association will continue its annual tradition of giving out free books to the children of Okeechobee in Flagler Park on Saturday December 10th, 2022 from 8am to 5pm, while supplies last! This year the Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar and FEA Treasurer Nandi Riley will be on site to help to pass out books. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to get some free books and meet & greet the biggest advocates for public education in the state of Florida, hope to see you there!
OKEECHOBEE, FL
West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments

Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex. West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Holiday shopping fair returns to Riverside Park in Vero Beach

Vero Beach — Join us to wrap up your holiday shopping and support local small businesses Dec. 10 and 11 at Riverside Park in Vero Beach. Shop outdoors and enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays with Christmas music, lights and inflatable displays. This free family-and-pet-friendly event features over 100 vendor booths and exhibits. Be sure to register to win one of the hourly door prizes.
VERO BEACH, FL

