WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Housing Authority relaunches in-person services at new site
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — ThePalm Beach County Housing Authority has resumed in-person services after more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said staff members have been providing aid remotely since 2020 and have recently fully opened to the public. Families who are looking for any...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association unveils motorcycle with names of those fallen
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association unveiled a customized Harley Davidson motorcycle honoring the men and women who have fallen in the line of duty. “Going back three, four months ago, I got a call from Rep. Snyder, how he met two individuals...
Sheriff's office points to retaliatory shootings for increase in violence
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said that two deputies were unhurt after they were fired upon while following a vehicle in Fort Pierce on Wednesday night.
wqcs.org
Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas Captured in Martin County
Martin County - Wednesday December 7, 2022: A Fort Pierce man wanted in connection with a shooting in Stuart last Saturday, December 3, has been captured. 20-year old Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas surrendered Tuesday night after the Martin County home he was hiding in became surrounded by law enforcement. Martin County...
cw34.com
Power Plant Attacks: After incidents in Carolinas, emergency officials on alert nationwide
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to the rise in threats — power companies and emergency operation centers across the country — including here in South Florida — are on high alert. CBS12 News asked officials in our area how they prepare for these incidents, and...
WPBF News 25
Vero Beach couple arrested and accused of abusing dogs, running puppy mill
VERO BEACH, Fla. — An Indian River County couple was arrested and charged with running a puppy mill in Vero Beach. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Michael Mendez and Shelby White. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. They both face multiple...
macaronikid.com
Holiday Light Displays in Palm Beach County
We love putting the kids in the car and driving around looking at the beautiful holiday displays each year in Palm Beach County! A cup of lukewarm chocolate for the kids, hot chocolate, coffee or tea for the parents, Christmas songs playing, and maybe a special holiday snack, and off we go to enjoy the Christmas lights in Palm Beach County!
cw34.com
Palm Beach County School District set to change LGBTQ policies
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District was in hot water with the state of Florida over its LGBTQ policies. In a meeting Wednesday, the school discussed its action plan after receiving a letter from the state board of education last month that says they are in violation of the parent's bill of rights. The seven members made changes to their "equity statement" to become compliant with Florida law.
Lockdown lifted after medical emergency involving Jupiter HS student
Jupiter Community High School is on lockdown Thursday morning following a medical emergency involving a student, authorities said.
cbs12.com
New phone scam claims to be law enforcement, deputies warn Indian River County residents
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — One local sheriff's office is warning people of a new phone scam that has made its way to Indian River County. Residents have reported receiving multiple phone calls from people posing as the Vero Beach Police Department, Sebastian Police Department, and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.
veronews.com
Island’s biggest homebuilder saving oaks to preserve Vero’s ‘Old Florida’ ambiance
Near the end of a roller coaster year for the construction and real estate industries, GHO Homes continues to move forward at its two largest island projects, opening a model home at the Strand this month and getting ready to “go vertical” at Seaglass, across from Disney’s beach resort.
hometownnewstc.com
McKee Garden Festival of Lights in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH — Celebrate the holiday season at McKee Botanical Garden during the Magic of McKee Festival of Lights on Thurs., Dec. 15 through Sat., Dec. 17; Tues., Dec. 20 through Fri., Dec. 23; and Wed., Dec. 28 through Fri., Dec. 30, from 6-8 p.m. each night. The last admission ticket is sold at 7:30 p.m.
WPBF News 25
Indian River, Osceola County deputies searching for man wanted for aggravated battery
YEEHAW JUNCTION, Fla. — Osceola and Indian River County deputies are looking for a man wanted for aggravated battery Wednesday. The search started Tuesday night, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies said 32-year-old Cory Randall Philippe attacked his father...
wokc.com
Okeechobee Events 12-8-22
The Okeechobee County Education Association will continue its annual tradition of giving out free books to the children of Okeechobee in Flagler Park on Saturday December 10th, 2022 from 8am to 5pm, while supplies last! This year the Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar and FEA Treasurer Nandi Riley will be on site to help to pass out books. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to get some free books and meet & greet the biggest advocates for public education in the state of Florida, hope to see you there!
Parents experience anxious moments during Jupiter HS lockdown
There were some tense moments at Jupiter Community High School on Thursday after the school district said there was an isolated medical incident involving a student.
cw34.com
Bank branches team up to catch couple using fake license to cash bad check, deputy says
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Good communication between bank branches led to a big bust: two people suspected of trying to use a fake driver's license to steal thousands, and one of them may have done something similar last spring. The manager of a bank west of Boca Raton...
West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments
Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex. West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson. ...
WPBF News 25
'We love when people come in earlier': Port St. Lucie postmaster prepares for busy holiday season
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Employees at the Port St. Lucie post office were busy with customers early Tuesday afternoon. Postmaster Patrick Cowley said it's been busy. Postal Workers: Mail carriers do more than deliver mail on these hot summer days in Florida. "We love when people come in...
hometownnewstc.com
Holiday shopping fair returns to Riverside Park in Vero Beach
Vero Beach — Join us to wrap up your holiday shopping and support local small businesses Dec. 10 and 11 at Riverside Park in Vero Beach. Shop outdoors and enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays with Christmas music, lights and inflatable displays. This free family-and-pet-friendly event features over 100 vendor booths and exhibits. Be sure to register to win one of the hourly door prizes.
Widening of Northlake Boulevard would impact homes, businesses
There's a heated debate between the city of Palm Beach Gardens and Palm Beach County concerning Northlake Boulevard.
