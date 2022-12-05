Read full article on original website
Camp Graves continues to help tornado survivors amid aftermath of Dec. 10 storm
WATER VALLEY, KY — In the aftermath of the Dec. 10 tornadoes, organizations continue to help tornado survivors. Camp Graves is providing disaster relief to these survivors. About 15 to 16 acres of land in Graves County is being used to help people impacted by the Dec. 10 storm.
Fall, winter 2022 graduates walk the stage at Murray State
MURRAY, KY — A total of 716 degree applicants from 26 states and 11 countries comprised the fall/winter 2022 graduating class at Murray State University's commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the CFSB Center. Degree applicants included doctoral, specialist, master’s, baccalaureate and associate degrees. Honorary doctorates were...
Marcella's Kitchen to serve free dinner, groceries Friday
BENTON, KY — In need of groceries and a meal this Christmas season?. Marcella's Kitchen will host its annual Christmas party, where each person will receive 1 1/2 bags of groceries with fresh fruit and a gift from the kitchen, on Friday, Dec. 16. The kitchen will serve a...
Tornado memorial walk to be held Saturday morning in Mayfield
MAYFIELD — Rain or shine, the Fraternal Order of Police plans to hold the memorial walk on Saturday in Mayfield. The 2-mile walk will be from the former Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory to Mayfield Court Square. Organizers say it's a chance to honor the lives lost because of...
Tiny homes provide safe, secure housing for tornado survivors
MAYFIELD, KY — The December 2021 tornado outbreak destroyed buildings, businesses and communities. But amid the chaos, there continues to be hope. Local organizations partnered to build tiny homes for tornado survivors in Mayfield. Survivors say those homes have been safe and secure. The tiny homes act as transitional...
Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues
FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs. It left her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.
Mayfield hosting several events to commemorate one-year after deadly tornado outbreak
MAYFIELD, KY — Tornado survivors in Graves County are commemorating the one year anniversary of the December 2021 tornado outbreak with a celebration of hope. Along with several other events throughout the day, the county is partnering with the city of Mayfield to hold a memorial service, remembering the past year and looking toward the future.
Calvert City Cram the Cruiser to benefit Calvert-Sharpe Family Resource Center
CALVERT CITY, KY — The Calvert City Police Department is participating in Cram the Cruiser to help local families in need this holiday season. According to a Friday release, a cruiser will be parked in front of City Hall at 861 East 5th Avenue in Calvert City from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 12 through 16.
Interstate 69 restricted to one lane in Marshall County on Monday, Tuesday
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Both north and southbound traffic on Interstate 69 in Marshall County will be restricted to one lane between the 42 and 44 mile marker on Monday, Dec. 12 and Tuesday, Dec. 13. This will allow clearing of debris from the Clarks River Bridge and overflow...
Southern Illinois to get new '730' area code after 22 year delay
SPRINGFIELD, IL — Some southern Illinois residents may see an unfamiliar area code next year when they request new service or an additional line. According to a release from the State of Illinois, the 730 area code is coming to southern Illinois in July of 2023. The are code will cover part or all of 37 Illinois counties, including communities like: Alton, Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, Centralia, E. St. Louis, Edwardsville, and Marion.
Tiny homes for tornado survivors
Tiny homes provide safe, secure housing for tornado survivors. Local organizations partnered to build tiny homes for tornado survivors in Mayfield. Survivors say those homes have been safe and secure.
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Marshall County Dec. 10
Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs. It left her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.
Memorial walk honors lives lost in Dec. 10 tornadoes
MAYFIELD, KY — In honor of the one-year anniversary of the Dec. 10 tornadoes, the Fraternal Order of Police held a memorial walk in Mayfield, Kentucky. Hundreds walked the 2-mile route from the former Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory to the Mayfield court square. Every step they took was...
Southern Illinois Healthcare announces workforce reductions in 'last resort' decision, cites nat'l. financial issues for hospitals
CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois Healthcare has announced the elimination or reorganization of 76 positions within senior leadership, management, and corporate services, in what President and CEO Rex Budde says was "truly a last resort." According to a release from SIH, 33 of the positions were already vacant and...
Commemorative service held on Saturday for December 2021 tornado outbreak
MAYFIELD, KY — The city of Mayfield and Graves County governments are sponsoring a service to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado. The service, "A Celebration of Hope: We Will Remember," is at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Graves County High School gymnasium on 1220 Eagles Way. The public is invited to attend.
12/9 High School Basketball
PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Thursday, Dec. 9. Harrisburg 61, West Frankfort 49. Ballard Memorial 92, Christian Fellowship 58. Fulton County 57, CCA 48. Lyon County 85, Crittenden County 38. South Fulton 56, Fulton City 52. Trigg County 78, Livingston Central...
Deputies: Suspects in Graves County home invasion were seeking retaliation but unaware of visitors in the home
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — In retaliation against an individual they knew, three masked men attempted a home invasion in Graves County and found themselves among additional unexpected visitors in the home, sheriff's deputies say. Unknown to the suspects when they entered the residence, 15 people were inside the home,...
Sign language interpreter from Paducah appointed to serve on state board
PADUCAH — A sign language interpreter from Paducah has been named to the Kentucky Board of Interpreters for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Edie Ryan lives in Paducah, but she works as a sign language interpreter for Muhlenberg County Schools. Gov. Andy Beshear's office on Friday announced that...
Sikeston, Missouri man convicted of first-degree murder in November 2019 shooting
CARBONDALE, IL — After a nearly two-year-long search that led to his arrest in 2021, a suspect in the 2019 murder of Keon L. Cooper was found guilty of first-degree murder on Friday. Olando T. Sheron, 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was convicted following a jury trial led by Jackson...
Ordained clergy member, county resident selected as Lyon County Sheriff's Office chaplain
LYON COUNTY, KY — Lyon County Sheriff's Office selected ordained clergy member Jeanne Laird, who has years of experience and training in trauma and crisis response, as its new chaplain. The selection of a new chaplain began in March and was completed in October. Laird is a Lyon County...
