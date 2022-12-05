ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccracken County, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Fall, winter 2022 graduates walk the stage at Murray State

MURRAY, KY — A total of 716 degree applicants from 26 states and 11 countries comprised the fall/winter 2022 graduating class at Murray State University's commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the CFSB Center. Degree applicants included doctoral, specialist, master’s, baccalaureate and associate degrees. Honorary doctorates were...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marcella's Kitchen to serve free dinner, groceries Friday

BENTON, KY — In need of groceries and a meal this Christmas season?. Marcella's Kitchen will host its annual Christmas party, where each person will receive 1 1/2 bags of groceries with fresh fruit and a gift from the kitchen, on Friday, Dec. 16. The kitchen will serve a...
BENTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Tornado memorial walk to be held Saturday morning in Mayfield

MAYFIELD — Rain or shine, the Fraternal Order of Police plans to hold the memorial walk on Saturday in Mayfield. The 2-mile walk will be from the former Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory to Mayfield Court Square. Organizers say it's a chance to honor the lives lost because of...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Tiny homes provide safe, secure housing for tornado survivors

MAYFIELD, KY — The December 2021 tornado outbreak destroyed buildings, businesses and communities. But amid the chaos, there continues to be hope. Local organizations partnered to build tiny homes for tornado survivors in Mayfield. Survivors say those homes have been safe and secure. The tiny homes act as transitional...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs. It left her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield hosting several events to commemorate one-year after deadly tornado outbreak

MAYFIELD, KY — Tornado survivors in Graves County are commemorating the one year anniversary of the December 2021 tornado outbreak with a celebration of hope. Along with several other events throughout the day, the county is partnering with the city of Mayfield to hold a memorial service, remembering the past year and looking toward the future.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Southern Illinois to get new '730' area code after 22 year delay

SPRINGFIELD, IL — Some southern Illinois residents may see an unfamiliar area code next year when they request new service or an additional line. According to a release from the State of Illinois, the 730 area code is coming to southern Illinois in July of 2023. The are code will cover part or all of 37 Illinois counties, including communities like: Alton, Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, Centralia, E. St. Louis, Edwardsville, and Marion.
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Marshall County Dec. 10

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Memorial walk honors lives lost in Dec. 10 tornadoes

MAYFIELD, KY — In honor of the one-year anniversary of the Dec. 10 tornadoes, the Fraternal Order of Police held a memorial walk in Mayfield, Kentucky. Hundreds walked the 2-mile route from the former Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory to the Mayfield court square. Every step they took was...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Commemorative service held on Saturday for December 2021 tornado outbreak

MAYFIELD, KY — The city of Mayfield and Graves County governments are sponsoring a service to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado. The service, "A Celebration of Hope: We Will Remember," is at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Graves County High School gymnasium on 1220 Eagles Way. The public is invited to attend.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

12/9 High School Basketball

PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Thursday, Dec. 9. Harrisburg 61, West Frankfort 49. Ballard Memorial 92, Christian Fellowship 58. Fulton County 57, CCA 48. Lyon County 85, Crittenden County 38. South Fulton 56, Fulton City 52. Trigg County 78, Livingston Central...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Sign language interpreter from Paducah appointed to serve on state board

PADUCAH — A sign language interpreter from Paducah has been named to the Kentucky Board of Interpreters for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Edie Ryan lives in Paducah, but she works as a sign language interpreter for Muhlenberg County Schools. Gov. Andy Beshear's office on Friday announced that...
PADUCAH, KY

