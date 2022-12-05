MINNETONKA, Minn. – With an eye-opening five goal game on Nov. 19, Ava Lindsay emphasized why she is considered one of the best girls' high school hockey players in Minnesota. Lindsay and her talented Minnetonka team aim to get one step farther than they did last year: a win in the state title game. "We have all the talent, we have all the skill, but just overall like the discipline, and being able to to be mentally disciplined and also just finish games out, being able to stay in control and poised is something that's really gonna help...

MINNETONKA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO