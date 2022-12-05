Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
gophersports.com
Finally Home; Minnesota Hosts Badgers for Border Battle
MINNEAPOLIS - Golden Gopher men's hockey fans finally have a chance to see their team play at 3M Arena at Mariucci this weekend after nearly a month since the last home game when they host border rival Wisconsin Dec. 9-10 presented by M Health Fairview. The Big Ten Network has...
gophersports.com
Indoor Track Season Kicks off with Icebreaker Open
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Golden Gophers track and field team opens the 2022-23 indoor season with the Minnesota Icebreaker Open on February 9-10, at the U of MN Fieldhouse. The action will serve as an early season look for a majority of the program and help determine the travel roster for the Leonard Hilton Memorial Invitational in Houston in early January.
gophersports.com
No. 9 Gophers Hit the Road for Trio of Road Contests to Close Out First Half
MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 9 University of Minnesota wrestling program is set to hit the road for the third-straight weekend as they'll close out the first half of the season with a trio of road contests, including two duals versus ranked opponents. The road trip begins on Friday, December 9,...
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall to Ohio State in Sweet 16
AUSTIN, Texas -- The No. 8 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team fell to the No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes in four sets, 25-22, 21-25, 21-25, 19-25 on Thursday afternoon at Gregory Gymnasium in the Sweet 16. With the loss, Minnesota's season ends at 22-9, 15-5 Big Ten. "Congratulations to Ohio...
gophersports.com
Gopher Trio Takes Home Weekly B1G Awards
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota swimming and diving has taken home three honors this week, the conference announced Wednesday. Fifth-year senior Joy Zhu has been named the Big Ten Women's Diver of the Week for the fifth time this season, while Drew Bennett is the Men's Diver of the Week and Alberto Hernandez is the Men's Freshman of the Week. The honors for Bennett and Hernandez are the first of their careers.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Signs Fleck to New Seven-Year Contract
The University of Minnesota and head football coach P.J. Fleck have agreed to a new seven-year contract. This agreement, pending Board of Regents approval, will keep Fleck in Maroon and Gold through the 2029 season. The 2022 campaign was the sixth for Fleck at Minnesota, where he holds a record...
Ava Lindsay aims to bookend high school hockey career with state titles
MINNETONKA, Minn. – With an eye-opening five goal game on Nov. 19, Ava Lindsay emphasized why she is considered one of the best girls' high school hockey players in Minnesota. Lindsay and her talented Minnetonka team aim to get one step farther than they did last year: a win in the state title game. "We have all the talent, we have all the skill, but just overall like the discipline, and being able to to be mentally disciplined and also just finish games out, being able to stay in control and poised is something that's really gonna help...
Minnesota Reportedly Makes New Decision On P.J. Fleck
Since joining the Minnesota Golden Gophers in 2017, P.J. Fleck has been a revelation of a head coach, turning the football team into a force to be reckoned with. Now the school is hoping to keep him in Minneapolis into the end of the 2020s. According to Matt Fortune of...
gophersports.com
Gophers Comeback Falls Short Against Kentucky
MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 7, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (5-4, 1-0 B1G) was down seven with 3:43 to go, but another furious comeback fell short against the Kentucky Wildcats (7-1, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday night at Williams Arena. Four Gophers scored in double figures in the loss with freshman Mallory Heyer leading the way with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting.
gophersports.com
Gophers Open Big Ten Home Season Thursday Against Michigan
MINNESOTA (4-4, 0-1 BT) vs MICHIGAN (5-3, 0-0 BT) Minneapolis (Williams Arena) TV: BTN (Cory Provus- pbp, Brian Butch, analyst) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Color) Sirius XM: 372. SERIES INFORMATION. 156th Meeting (Michigan leads 92-63) Home vs. Michigan: 41-32 Gophers All-Time vs. Big Ten: 784-884 * - excludes vacated...
gophersports.com
Women's Hoops Hosts Kentucky on Wednesday Night
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (5-3, 1-0 B1G) will host the Kentucky Wildcats (6-1, 0-0 SEC) at Williams Arena on Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. The game, which can be found on B1G+, will be the third Power 5 opponent the Gophers have played this season. The game can be heard on KFAN+ or on the iHeartRadio app with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
extrainningsoftball.com
The Last Inning (Dec. 6, 2022): Spotlighting Minnesota Prospect Alissa Wernz, Reeves Joins Sorcerers, Latest Verbals, ‘Let It Snow’ & ‘The Brow’ Rules
Get on board with Extra Inning Softball’s regular feature, The Last Inning!. We are scouring the Internet and Social Media and keeping our ears to the street for the latest going on in the softball community. To contribute information, insights, thoughts or content ideas, email us at [email protected],...
willmarradio.com
Vikings stadium could be paid off next year
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota officials say the reserve fund at U.S. Bank Stadium is skyrocketing enough to payoff the building 20 years early. Minnesota Management and Budget says the state could be debt-free on the building by mid-2023. Projections put the reserve fund at over one-billion dollars by 2027 if it is left untouched. The projections were part of a healthy economic forecast for the state released Tuesday.
Minnesota Falls Named Among Most 'Picture-Perfect' Winter Destinations
Onlyinyourstate listed the best Winter destinations for outdoor adventures this season.
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes in Minnesota
There are just a few months of warm weather here in Minnesota. That explains why so many Minnesotans hurry outside as soon as the sun emerges in the spring and remain there until the weather turns chilly once more. Many of us use the extra time we have during the summer to engage in our favorite outdoor pursuits, like swimming and hiking.
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota's largest hotel going up for auction
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota's largest hotel is going up for auction. The Hilton Minneapolis is being auctioned off next month as part of foreclosure proceedings. The 826-room hotel is located on Marquette Avenue South and is a five-minute walk from the Minneapolis Convention Center. The auction is set for January...
rejournals.com
NAI Legacy closes sale of former auto parts business in Minneapolis
NAI Legacy recently helped local Minnesota buyers acquire a former Advance Auto Parts property in Minneapolis with the intention to convert it into the new Exuberance Chiropractic & Wellness Center. The property will be remodeled to include new exam and treatment rooms and ultimately will have a separate event space...
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
