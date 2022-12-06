ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"SNL" Reminded Everyone That Hello Kitty Is NOT A CAT, And Somehow That's Not The Weirdest Thing About Her???

By Jake Farrington
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I6edV_0jYSkfwn00

Keke Palmer's episode of Saturday Night Live this weekend was full of must-see moments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Hdqu_0jYSkfwn00
Nbc / Rosalind O'Connor / NBC via Getty Images

Like HER PREGNANCY ANNOUNCMENT !!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AdGOb_0jYSkfwn00

OK, Beyoncé vibes!

Nbc / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images

Her hilarious collab with SZA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZFv4O_0jYSkfwn00

Gotta find me a Big Boy™.

Nbc / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images, Nbc / Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

And the Kenan & Kel reboot we didn't know we needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FN79E_0jYSkfwn00

OK, Nickelodeon, are you listening??

Nbc / Rosalind O'Connor / NBC via Getty Images

But there is one explosive sketch that I simply cannot stop thinking about.

Hello. Kitty.

The sketch starts out at the Times Square Sanrio store (the company that owns Hello Kitty ), where a group of new hires are getting trained to work the sales floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXIF6_0jYSkfwn00
Nbc / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images

In order to work there, they need to know the history of the Hello Kitty character. Well... BUCKLE. UP. Because these Hello Kitty facts in the sketch are actually all true, straight from Sanrio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1SmZ_0jYSkfwn00
NBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OKsrB_0jYSkfwn00
NBC

EXCUSE ME?!?!?!?!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qG2IB_0jYSkfwn00
NBC

THE FACE OF A HUMAN?!?!?!?!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bcvgL_0jYSkfwn00
San Rio/Courtesy Everett Collection
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bXLVi_0jYSkfwn00
NBC

They go on to list that she was born in 1974, lives in London, and is "five apples tall." They also reveal that she's in the third grade, and if you can do math...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EuN6y_0jYSkfwn00
NBC

THE FACE OF A 48-YEAR-OLD THIRD-GRADER?!?!?!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBcj0_0jYSkfwn00

WHAT ARE WE DOING?!?!?

San Rio/ Courtesy Everett Collection

OK, you might be saying to yourself, it can't get crazier than that. WELL THINK AGAIN, SISTER.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xv6LU_0jYSkfwn00
NBC

WHEN WILL THE MADNESS END?! What are the rules of this world?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wGnfs_0jYSkfwn00

MY QUESTIONS EXACTY!!!!!!

NBC

THE FACE OF A 48-YEAR-OLD HUMAN THIRD-GRADER WITH A CAT FOR A BOYFRIEND?!?!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DeBFc_0jYSkfwn00
San Rio/Courtesy Everett Collection

In case you forgot (like I did), this story actually first broke back in 2014 when anthropologist Christine R. Yano was curating a Hello Kitty exhibit at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s4FWB_0jYSkfwn00
Amy Graves / Getty Images for SEPHORA

"I was corrected — very firmly," she told the Los Angeles Times . "That's one correction Sanrio made for my script for the show. Hello Kitty is not a cat. She's a cartoon character. She is a little girl. She is a friend. But she is not a cat. She's never depicted on all fours. She walks and sits like a two-legged creature. She does have a pet cat of her own, however, and it's called Charmmy Kitty ."

STOP. IT. RIGHT. NOW. So let's go over this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ycJNp_0jYSkfwn00

HOW COULD THIS GET WEIRDER?!

NBC

Well, Hello Kitty is also apparently Natasha Lyonne. BECAUSE WHY NOT?!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QwuIc_0jYSkfwn00

It makes no less sense than anything else I learned this weekend!!

NBC

You can watch the full sketch here . And be careful out there. Nothing is as it seems.

