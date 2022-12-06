"SNL" Reminded Everyone That Hello Kitty Is NOT A CAT, And Somehow That's Not The Weirdest Thing About Her???

Related
A.V. Club
SNL returns for its best episode of the season with host Keke Palmer
Following a two-week hiatus, Saturday Night Live returns with Keke Palmer making her hosting debut after giving a stellar performance in the summer blockbuster Nope. After courting controversy with host Dave Chappelle, Palmer felt like a delightfully un-divisive choice and a breath of fresh air for the show. Already a showbiz veteran at 29, Palmer, an actress, singer, host, and genuinely funny individual, is a promising and inspired choice to host the show. Her monologue confirmed her charisma and star power as well as the rumors of her expecting her first child.
Keke Palmer dismisses trolls who criticized her makeup-free appearance: 'It's insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me'
"I really want y'all to get the help y'all need because makeup isn't real," said Palmer, who hosted "SNL" on Saturday.
Bustle
The Kenan & Kel Reunion On SNL Took A Dramatic Turn, Thanks To Keke Palmer
Aw, here it goes! Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunited on Saturday Night Live’s Dec. 3 episode, but it wasn’t in the Rigby’s you’ll remember. The sketch kicked off with host Keke Palmer approaching Thompson with her “idea for a reboot” of classic ’90s Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel, swapping herself into the latter role as “Kelly.” Only — surprise! — she’d already sold the show under the guise that they’d written it together. Much like Mitchell’s character, Kelly wreaked havoc in the fictional convenience store to hilarious effect, but things took a dramatic turn when she revealed she was pregnant with Kenan’s baby.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kirstie Alley fans devastated to find out one of her biggest films isn’t available to stream anywhere
Yesterday we received the sad news that actor Kirstie Alley had died at the age of 71. The Cheers, Veronica’s Closet, and Look Who’s Talking star had been suffering from cancer, and was undergoing treatment at Florida’s Moffit Cancer Center, with an official announcement posted on her social media confirming her passing.
This Week's Ep Of "The White Lotus" Had Me SCREAMING, And Here Are 34 Tweets To Tell You Why
"Portia gave us one cute outfit, now she’s back to dressing like a Polly Pocket doll who lost half her luggage."
msn.com
Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance
Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
AOL Corp
Jane Fonda, 84, says her biggest fear is dying with regrets: ‘I want to feel that I’ve done my very best’
Jane Fonda is living a life without shame. The actress and activist, 84, opened up to Glennon Doyle on her podcast We Can Do Hard Things about her decades-long search for wholeness — and how it's shaped her views on life, spirituality and death. "My big fear is getting...
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside Factory
"Sopranos" and "Green Book" actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has been found dead after his body was reportedly dumped near a sheet metal factory in New York, The Hollywood Reporter reports.
Captain Sully and Whoopi Goldberg are among the latest celebrities announcing they quit Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
Multiple celebrities say they have quit Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover. Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the social-media platform closed at the end of October. Some public figures have expressed concern over what the billionaire would do with the platform. Celebrities are starting to quit Twitter...
Stephen King Says MyPillow Will “Pretty Soon” Be Twitter’s “Only Advertiser Left” & Elon Musk Reacts
Stephen King is back at calling out Twitter’s new direction as Elon Musk took the reins of the company. This time, the bestselling author made an observation over what advertisers the social media platform would have after many companies paused their spending. “Pretty soon the only advertiser left on Twitter will be My Pillow,” King tweeted. Musk saw the tweet and replied, “Oh hi lol.” In a follow-up tweet, Musk said he was “curious” about the quality of MyPillow asking if it is “actually a great pillow.” Not having said enough, Musk then predicted a headline that could’ve been generated following the exchange...
'It's F--king Mind-Blowing': Howard Stern Slams Oprah Winfrey Over How She Spends Her Wealth
The contentious radio show host did not hold back on his Sirius XM show on Monday.
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
Jamie Lee Curtis Once Felt a Photoshoot She Did in Her Underwear Led to Her Casting in ‘Freaky Friday’
Jamie Lee Curtis theorized that she was cast in ‘Freaky Friday’ after trying to promote body positivity in a magazine.
Madonna calls for people to 'stop bullying' her after 50 Cent called her a 'grandma' in an Instagram post
Madonna posted an Instagram Story that read, "Stop Bullying Madonna For Enjoying Her Life." This follows 50 Cent making fun of her lip-syncing to a Baby Keem song on her social media. 50 shared an article on his Instagram that labeled her TikTok video "pathetic." Madonna and 50 Cent are...
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Madame Noire
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
John Leguizamo calls Steven Seagal a 'horrible human' and said he based his 'washed up' character in 'The Menu' on him
Leguizamo once said watching Steven Seagal film his death scenes in "Executive Decision" was a "fantasy" in a 2012 interview with the AV Club.
Tom Hanks’ son Chet reveals parents sent him to wilderness program amid addiction battle
Chet Hanks has revealed his parents, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, sent him to a wilderness program for “troubled teens” amid his battle with substance abuse.The 32-year-old actor and musician detailed the harrowing experience during a recent episode of the Ivan Paychecks podcast. Hanks opened up about his early struggles with addiction, and how it put a strain on his relationship with his parents.In the episode, he recalled how he was dragged out of his bed in 2008 by two men. “My junior year of high school, when the fights and power struggle with my parents had reached...
BuzzFeed
