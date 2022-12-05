ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

KTBS

Salvation Army of Texarkana prepares to distribute Christmas gifts

TEXARKANA, Texas - With only a couple of weeks left until Christmas, the Salvation Army of Texarkana is getting ready to distribute gifts from their Angel Tree program. The non-profit is organizing all of the presents coming into the Angel Tree warehouse. Organizers say they have about 800 kids enrolled...
TEXARKANA, TX
texarkanafyi.com

‘Sensitive Santa Event’ on Monday December 12

A “Sensitve Santa Event” is planned for Monday, December 12 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Season of Lights in New Boston Texas. A lot of kids have sensory disorders, or maybe autism, and meeting Santa can be overwhelming, so enter “Sensitive Santa”. Season of...
NEW BOSTON, TX
KTBS

New east-west road in north Bossier Parish in beginning stage

BENTON, La. -- Beginning stages for construction of an east-west throughway running from Benton Road to the intersection of Bellevue and Winnfield roads were disclosed Wednesday when the Bossier Parish Police Jury's road/subdivision regulations committee discussed road projects. During their meeting prior to the regular session, police jurors heard parish...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

TTPD: Texarkana porch pirate caught on camera

A woman in Texarkana is charged with theft after a door camera captured footage of someone stealing packages from her neighbor. A woman in Texarkana is charged with theft after a door camera captured footage of someone stealing packages from her neighbor. Conway grinch repeatedly snipping Christmas lights …. You...
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Police list recent arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Tuesday, November 29. Kenijajuan Witcher, 28, Waldo, failure to appear. Wednesday, November 30. Steven Hoch, 32, Magnolia, shoplifting,...
MAGNOLIA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Wake Village PD warns against leaving items in vehicles

Items like purses, electronic devices, and backpacks with items inside can all be strong temptations for potential thieves. A cup holder full of change easily seen from outside the vehicle could leave you needing a new window this holiday season. If you must leave items in your vehicle, remember to lock your doors.
ktoy1047.com

Hope PD posts weekly arrest report

On December 2 at approximately 1:40pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Andrew Sherer, 30, of Hope, AR. Mr. Sherer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of West 10th Street in Hope, AR. On December...
HOPE, AR
KTBS

One juvenile injured in Texarkana, Arkansas shooting

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A shooting broke out Thursday afternoon on the 1400 Block of Rose Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. Police said four juveniles were walking down the street when one of them was shot in the arm. His injuries are non-life threatening. Investigators said they believe the shooting was an...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Showers and storms tonight; Tracking potential severe storms Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Today has gone very close to plan with a line of showers and storms moving through the ArkLaTex. They are moving slowly through the region, having hit Texarkana by around 3 PM. Temperatures reached the upper-70s across the region with some sunshine earlier. Tonight, lows will eventually drop to the upper-50s, and we will continue watching the showers and storms move across the ArkLaTex.
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas' first bear season in modern times starts today

For the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in Columbia and other South Arkansas counties starting today. While the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is excited about this milestone in conservation and opportunity for hunters, there are a few key points to remember to get the most out of the hunt and ensure it remains a fixture in Arkansas’s outdoors.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Texarkana students unite to help homeless

Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston’s Cougars will arrive in town on Dec. 19. He’s charged with malfeasance over documented room checks. Shreveport family targeted by porch pirate... twice. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Odds for stolen packages will be even higher this year, with a predicted...
TEXARKANA, TX
texarkanafyi.com

Nevada-Based Demilitarization Company is Relocating to Texarkana

The TexAmerica’s Center has a new tenant moving. Enirosafe Demil will be bringing $363 million in total contract values and a lot of work with them to TexAmericas Center and the State of Texas. Press Release:. TexAmericas Center (TAC), which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Missing person from Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. - The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a woman reported missing more than a month ago. Kayla M. Stephens (Vanhoutan), 40, was last seen on Oct. 30 in Horatio, Ark. She was in a 2003 black Chevy pickup truck with Arkansas license plate USAAJDD.
SEVIER COUNTY, AR

