KTBS
Salvation Army of Texarkana prepares to distribute Christmas gifts
TEXARKANA, Texas - With only a couple of weeks left until Christmas, the Salvation Army of Texarkana is getting ready to distribute gifts from their Angel Tree program. The non-profit is organizing all of the presents coming into the Angel Tree warehouse. Organizers say they have about 800 kids enrolled...
texarkanafyi.com
‘Sensitive Santa Event’ on Monday December 12
A “Sensitve Santa Event” is planned for Monday, December 12 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Season of Lights in New Boston Texas. A lot of kids have sensory disorders, or maybe autism, and meeting Santa can be overwhelming, so enter “Sensitive Santa”. Season of...
KTBS
New east-west road in north Bossier Parish in beginning stage
BENTON, La. -- Beginning stages for construction of an east-west throughway running from Benton Road to the intersection of Bellevue and Winnfield roads were disclosed Wednesday when the Bossier Parish Police Jury's road/subdivision regulations committee discussed road projects. During their meeting prior to the regular session, police jurors heard parish...
ktalnews.com
TTPD: Texarkana porch pirate caught on camera
A woman in Texarkana is charged with theft after a door camera captured footage of someone stealing packages from her neighbor. A woman in Texarkana is charged with theft after a door camera captured footage of someone stealing packages from her neighbor. Conway grinch repeatedly snipping Christmas lights …. You...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Tuesday, November 29. Kenijajuan Witcher, 28, Waldo, failure to appear. Wednesday, November 30. Steven Hoch, 32, Magnolia, shoplifting,...
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village PD warns against leaving items in vehicles
Items like purses, electronic devices, and backpacks with items inside can all be strong temptations for potential thieves. A cup holder full of change easily seen from outside the vehicle could leave you needing a new window this holiday season. If you must leave items in your vehicle, remember to lock your doors.
ktoy1047.com
Hope PD posts weekly arrest report
On December 2 at approximately 1:40pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Andrew Sherer, 30, of Hope, AR. Mr. Sherer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of West 10th Street in Hope, AR. On December...
KSLA
Opening delayed for Sevier County Medical Center due to inspection issue
SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Last month officials at the newly constructed Sevier County Medical Center said they had plans to open the first week of December. Now, that date is uncertain after state inspectors found a communication problem at the facility. “We identified a problem with our nurse call...
magnoliareporter.com
On first day of season, 16 of 25 bears in limited South Arkansas season have been harvested
South Arkansas’ first bear-hunting season in modern times looks like it will be brief. Saturday was the first day of the season, which technically runs through Friday, December 16. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission set a quote of 25 bears in Bear Zone 4 – which includes Columbia...
KTBS
One juvenile injured in Texarkana, Arkansas shooting
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A shooting broke out Thursday afternoon on the 1400 Block of Rose Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. Police said four juveniles were walking down the street when one of them was shot in the arm. His injuries are non-life threatening. Investigators said they believe the shooting was an...
KSLA
Showers and storms tonight; Tracking potential severe storms Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Today has gone very close to plan with a line of showers and storms moving through the ArkLaTex. They are moving slowly through the region, having hit Texarkana by around 3 PM. Temperatures reached the upper-70s across the region with some sunshine earlier. Tonight, lows will eventually drop to the upper-50s, and we will continue watching the showers and storms move across the ArkLaTex.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas' first bear season in modern times starts today
For the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in Columbia and other South Arkansas counties starting today. While the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is excited about this milestone in conservation and opportunity for hunters, there are a few key points to remember to get the most out of the hunt and ensure it remains a fixture in Arkansas’s outdoors.
KSLA
Texarkana students unite to help homeless
Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston’s Cougars will arrive in town on Dec. 19. He’s charged with malfeasance over documented room checks. Shreveport family targeted by porch pirate... twice. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Odds for stolen packages will be even higher this year, with a predicted...
texarkanafyi.com
Nevada-Based Demilitarization Company is Relocating to Texarkana
The TexAmerica’s Center has a new tenant moving. Enirosafe Demil will be bringing $363 million in total contract values and a lot of work with them to TexAmericas Center and the State of Texas. Press Release:. TexAmericas Center (TAC), which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial...
KSLA
Man found guilty of pulling gun on someone in parking lot in road rage incident
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man who pulled a gun on another man during a road rage incident back in mid-March of 2021 has been found guilty, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office reports. Ozzie Washington, 46, was found guilty of aggravated assault with a firearm in a...
KTBS
Missing person from Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. - The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a woman reported missing more than a month ago. Kayla M. Stephens (Vanhoutan), 40, was last seen on Oct. 30 in Horatio, Ark. She was in a 2003 black Chevy pickup truck with Arkansas license plate USAAJDD.
Meet Stamps Mayor-elect Stacie Mitchell-Gweah
Stamps, Arkansas, will have a new mayor as the new year begins, after Lafayette County Elementary School Principal Stacie Mitchell-Gweah defeated incumbent Mayor Brenda Davis in a runoff Tuesday.
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
East Texas teen sentenced for murder of fellow high school student
A Texarkana teenager convicted in the murder of a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
OSHA investigation finds violations by Arkansas company in two workers’ deaths.
EDMOND (KFOR) – An Arkansas construction company will face hefty fines following a tragedy at an Edmond construction site. The incident happened back in June when two workers were found dead inside a manhole near the intersection of Midwest and Covell. The two men were conducting testing below ground when investigators said they passed out […]
