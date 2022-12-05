ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coolidge, AZ

AZFamily

$2M free dental care event at fairgrounds in Phoenix Dec. 9 and 10

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Do you or someone you know need dental care but can’t afford it due to a lack of dental insurance? Central Arizona Dental Society Foundation is hosting its 10th annual Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy event at the Arizona State Fairgrounds this weekend from Friday, Dec. 9 to Saturday, Dec. 10. Adults and children will be able to get their dental work done at no cost.
PHOENIX, AZ
centralaz.edu

CAC to Host New Student Orientation Sessions For Spring 2023

Central Arizona College will host New Student Orientation (NSO) sessions in January. NSO is designed for anyone with questions about navigating the college experience. All students are invited to attend, but New Student Orientation is encouraged for first-time students and anyone new to CAC. Topics covered include working with Advising,...
COOLIDGE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Glendale Christmas Parade Grand Marshals Announced

Hometown Christmas Parade honors fire department captain and parade founders as Grand Marshals. Captain Anthony Valverde, a paramedic and an 18-year veteran of the Glendale Fire Department, has been named the Grand Marshal of the 9th Annual Hometown Christmas Parade and Food Drive, which culminates with the parade on Saturday, December 10th at 11:00 a.m. in downtown Glendale, Arizona. In addition, Don Mellon and Dr. Walt Kallestad, who co-founded the parade with Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers in 2012, will be the Honorary Grand Marshals.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/7/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
franchising.com

Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Casa Grande

New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on December 16. December 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // Casa Grande, AZ - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 964 East Cottonwood Lane, Casa Grande, Arizona. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, December 16, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
CASA GRANDE, AZ
12 News

Child walking to school dies after being hit by car in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A Granada West Elementary School student is dead after being struck by a car in Phoenix Thursday morning, the city's police department said. Officers arrived at the scene near 27th Avenue and Pierson Street to find a man and his child were hit by a car while they were walking to school, the department said. The child was taken to the hospital where he did not survive his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

‘Super Snowy’ Day returns to Mesa

For the first time since 2019 East Valley kids will get a chance to experience a day of snow. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Mesa Riverview open-air shopping center will host its Super Snowy Saturday holiday event. From noon to 3 p.m., kids 12 under will get a chance play in 20 tons of snow – no matter what the temperature.
MESA, AZ
themesatribune.com

Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives

It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
MESA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Polaris dealer does business with Lucid as new building goes up

CASA GRANDE — Ask local business owner Tim Robinson about the recent growth in Casa Grande and he will tell you that progress has been nothing short of remarkable. Robinson would have a reasonable idea considering he’s spent the past 40 years in Casa Grande, and while growth brings change, Robinson said it’s important that local businesses reach out and support the new companies that are flocking to the town.
CASA GRANDE, AZ

