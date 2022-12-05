Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
20 Peoria elementary school students get sick after eating lunch on field trip
PEORIA, Ariz. - Nearly two dozen students at Zuni Hills Elementary School in Peoria started vomiting after eating lunch during a field trip on Thursday, officials said. Peoria firefighters said they received reports of at least 20 sixth graders throwing up after they ate their lunch off-campus. The kids had...
AZFamily
$2M free dental care event at fairgrounds in Phoenix Dec. 9 and 10
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Do you or someone you know need dental care but can’t afford it due to a lack of dental insurance? Central Arizona Dental Society Foundation is hosting its 10th annual Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy event at the Arizona State Fairgrounds this weekend from Friday, Dec. 9 to Saturday, Dec. 10. Adults and children will be able to get their dental work done at no cost.
KTAR.com
Free dental care available to 1,800 patients at Phoenix arena this weekend
PHOENIX – Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix will become the state’s largest free dental clinic this weekend, with the capacity to provide care for 1,800 patients in need. The 10th annual Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy is set to take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m....
centralaz.edu
CAC to Host New Student Orientation Sessions For Spring 2023
Central Arizona College will host New Student Orientation (NSO) sessions in January. NSO is designed for anyone with questions about navigating the college experience. All students are invited to attend, but New Student Orientation is encouraged for first-time students and anyone new to CAC. Topics covered include working with Advising,...
AZFamily
Zzeek’s Pizza co-owner got more than she expected helping Queen Creek dog rescue
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Jody Pectol, co-owner of Zzeek’s Pizza, helps out with her local animal shelters and found out one of them was running low on dog food. So she asked the Zzeek’s Pizza community on Facebook to give what they could. The community responded with overwhelming support.
SignalsAZ
Glendale Christmas Parade Grand Marshals Announced
Hometown Christmas Parade honors fire department captain and parade founders as Grand Marshals. Captain Anthony Valverde, a paramedic and an 18-year veteran of the Glendale Fire Department, has been named the Grand Marshal of the 9th Annual Hometown Christmas Parade and Food Drive, which culminates with the parade on Saturday, December 10th at 11:00 a.m. in downtown Glendale, Arizona. In addition, Don Mellon and Dr. Walt Kallestad, who co-founded the parade with Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers in 2012, will be the Honorary Grand Marshals.
KTAR.com
Metro Phoenix domestic violence shelter opens dog park for pets of survivors
PHOENIX — A metro Phoenix domestic violence shelter has opened a dog park tailored to survivors and their pets. The park is located at New Life Center’s shelter Goodyear hub near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street. The facility is an extension of an enclosed basketball area and...
AZFamily
Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/7/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
AZFamily
Phoenix man’s $500 Harley-Davidson gift card has no money on it
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Ephram Cordova says there’s nothing like hopping on his Harley-Davidson and taking a spin. “It’s just peaceful. You just get on the road and go,” he told On Your Side. Cordova’s Harley is his only mode of transportation. So, when a...
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Casa Grande
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on December 16. December 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // Casa Grande, AZ - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 964 East Cottonwood Lane, Casa Grande, Arizona. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, December 16, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
An ocean-themed surf park is coming to Mesa, Arizona in 2023
Cannon Beach RenderingPhoto byCannon Beach Developments. Mesa, Arizona is expected to get its first-ever ocean-themed surf park in summer 2023, amassing a total of 40 acres located at the southeast corners of Power and Warner roads.
Child walking to school dies after being hit by car in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A Granada West Elementary School student is dead after being struck by a car in Phoenix Thursday morning, the city's police department said. Officers arrived at the scene near 27th Avenue and Pierson Street to find a man and his child were hit by a car while they were walking to school, the department said. The child was taken to the hospital where he did not survive his injuries.
AZFamily
Hance Park in Phoenix left in ruins after rain during Zona Music Festival
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hance Park was left in ruins after thousands of music festival-goers trampled through it on an unexpectedly rainy Saturday. The festival was a big hit, but the entire park is now just a pit of mud. Now the city has some work to do before hosting more events for the Super Bowl.
East Valley Tribune
‘Super Snowy’ Day returns to Mesa
For the first time since 2019 East Valley kids will get a chance to experience a day of snow. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Mesa Riverview open-air shopping center will host its Super Snowy Saturday holiday event. From noon to 3 p.m., kids 12 under will get a chance play in 20 tons of snow – no matter what the temperature.
Three large winning lottery tickets sold across Arizona in two days
If you've bought an Arizona lottery ticket this week, make sure to check it. You could be one of three recent winners of at least $50,000!
Gilbert memory care center fined $500 after patient walks out undetected and dies
GILBERT, Ariz — A Valley memory care facility is facing multiple citations after one of its patients wandered out of the building and was found dead about two miles away. Ina Jenkins, an 88-year-old who had been diagnosed with dementia, somehow walked out undetected in early August of the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center in Gilbert.
For Black Families in Phoenix, Child Welfare Investigations Are a Constant Threat
One in three Black children in Maricopa County, Arizona, faced a child welfare investigation over a five-year period, leaving many families in a state of dread. Some parents are pushing back.
themesatribune.com
Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives
It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Polaris dealer does business with Lucid as new building goes up
CASA GRANDE — Ask local business owner Tim Robinson about the recent growth in Casa Grande and he will tell you that progress has been nothing short of remarkable. Robinson would have a reasonable idea considering he’s spent the past 40 years in Casa Grande, and while growth brings change, Robinson said it’s important that local businesses reach out and support the new companies that are flocking to the town.
