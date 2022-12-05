Read full article on original website
DWI in NJ For Not DrivingBridget MulroyWayne, NJ
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWayne, NJ
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols to be Presented in NewtonProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Guinness World Record-holding family from Dutchess beats own holiday lights record
The Gay family won in 2014 with more than 601,000 lights. That's 101,000 fewer than they have this year.
Hudson Valley residents prepare for incoming snowfall
Zugibe Hardware in Garnerville expects an influx of customers over the weekend.
The Morning Grind Guest Bartending For Shop with a Cop
Nick and Producer Alex will be at Hoagie Barmichaels tonight in New Windsor pouring for charity. Stop by and help donate to WRRV's Shop with a Cop. The holiday season is here and for many of us it is a joyful time to spend with our friends and family. If you're a kid then this might truly be the most wonderful time of the year for you. You're anxiously waiting to see if Santa will bring you everything you asked for. This can also be a stressful time for parents especially ones who are struggling financially. It's been difficult for families all over the Hudson Valley for the past couple of years and though we may be recovering from the pandemic economy some households are still trying to catch up.
Meet ‘The Ornament King’ In Wappingers, NY This Holiday Season
No doubt you have heard his name and you have most certainly seen his ornaments. Christopher Radko, a Hudson Valley native, has been referred to as the "The Ornament King." If you are scratching your head for a second saying I know that name, we will give you a minute to realize that we are talking about a man whose work has made Christmas trees sparkle worldwide. Chances are you have one of his ornaments. You may have bought it yourself but more likely you received it as a gift for your tree.
Popular Hudson Valley Bar Plans NYE Party For New York Parents
A very popular brewery in the Hudson Valley is hosting a New Year's Eve party for parents that won't be able to stay up until midnight. The Newburgh Brewing Company is hosting its first New Year's Eve party. This event is called a "NYE Party For People with Kids so 5pm is Perfect, Thanks Very Much."
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds: Village of Spring Valley Trustee Sruly Eisenbach Responds to Streetlight Question
What is the procedure for having streetlights fixed?. Anyone can report an outage or problem to O&R here. All you need is the 10-digit number on the poll, as pictured below. Some elected officials also have a portal you can use so they can report it as well. - -...
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
First Significant Snowfall of Season Predicted in Hudson Valley
Newburgh, Middletown, Poughkeepsie, Kingston and New Paltz should prepare for snow. It's already the holiday season and the Hudson Valley has yet to see any significant snow accumulations. In fact, the weather has been downright balmy in many parts of the region. Instead of snow, we've experienced some wet and humid weather causing some to wonder if winter would ever arrive.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Windsor supervisor concerned about Union Avenue parking by Heritage school
NEW WINDSOR – Parents are parking along Union Avenue near the Heritage School in New Windsor even though it is posing a potential traffic hazard. “The New Windsor Police Department doing all they can do to help prevent a serious accident from occurring at that location,” said Town Supervisor George Meyers. “The county (your road) and the school have an obligation to help rectify this situation.”
bestofnj.com
PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House
The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
hvmag.com
Meet the Hudson Valley Chef Repping the Region on Hell’s Kitchen
Congers-based chef Tara Ciannella represents the Hudson Valley on Hell’s Kitchen, the heated cooking competition led by Gordon Ramsay. If you’re a fan of Hell’s Kitchen, currently airing on Fox in its 21st season, look out for Chef Tara Ciannella of Congers. For those unfamiliar with the reality show, professional chefs from around the nation are invited to compete, then split into two teams, going head-to-head in culinary challenges. The last chef standing has the chance to become the executive chef at a restaurant of chef-turned-television-host Gordan Ramsay’s choosing.
Body of Missing Woman Found in Goshen New York, Submerged in Car
The sad discovery happened in Orange County on Thursday, December 8th. Earlier this week we told you about a woman from Orange County that went missing on November 30th, friends and family shared pictures and information about 45-year-old Nicole Brown, who was last heard from around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
warwickadvertiser.com
Public invited to Dec. 14 Village Comprehensive Plan Committee meeting
The Village of Warwick Comprehensive Plan Committee and members of the Village Board will hold a work session for the Village’s Comprehensive Plan on Wednesday, December 14, at 5:30 p.m. at Village Hall, 77 Main Street, Warwick, NY. The public is invited to attend.
warwickadvertiser.com
Greenwood Lake, Lake Hopatcong to receive $1M each for water-quality projects
The Greenwood Lake Commission will receive a $1 million grant for water-quality improvement projects, New Jersey officials said Thursday, Dec. 8. Another $1 million grant will go to the Lake Hopatcong Commission to help reduce phosphorus loading to minimize harmful algal blooms (HABs). The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)...
You’ll Be Craving These 10 Kingston, NY Chinese Restaurants
If it wasn't for Chinese food, I doubt I would've gotten through school. I'm not just talking college, but like all my years of school. IT would be perfect to order after long nights of activities and then finally homework. I can still picture eating my chicken and broccoli while watching the early seasons of NCIS and Survivor on television. Now, Season 43 of Survivor is wrapping up next week for a two hour finale, and I am probably going to cuddle up on the couch with an order of Chinese food right in front of me.
Beloved Pub Owner Turning over the Keys to New Staff
Growing up in Orange County I must have passed Loughran's Irish Pub at least once a week. Since I moved to Ulster County, I don't get down to Salisbury Mills that often but I can say that it would be weird to drive down Route 94 by Loughran's and not see it open.
Police investigating fatal roll-over accident in Orange County
New York State Police are reporting of a fatal roll-over car accident in the village of Goshen that occurred around noon on Thursday. The accident occurred off exit 124 westbound on State Route 17, when a car overturned into a retention pond.
Sullivan County foster family wins surprise makeover on national TV
Army veterans Renee and Shomari Green are middle school sweethearts who’ve been married for 14 years and are raising their family of seven, including two foster children, in a 6,000-square-foot fixer-upper in Monticello.
Nonprofit: Body of missing woman found in car that was submerged in Orange County pond
On Thursday evening, the nonprofit Keep Hope Alive 845 said it was told by family members that 45-year-old Nicole Brown had been identified as the body in the car. Brown had been missing since Nov. 30.
