Cortland man facing charges after early morning menacing
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a disturbance call. Cortland City Police responded to a residence on Union Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they say 30-year-old Jonathan Cepeda was pointing what appeared to be an AR-15 at them. Cepeda made a threatening comment before going back into his home. He emerged later without the rifle and was taken into custody after a struggle in which he was tased. The rifle was recovered and found to be an Air Soft gun disguised to look real. Cepeda is charged with two counts of felony criminal possession of a weapon, and four misdemeanors, including two for menacing. He was arraigned in Cortland City Court Wednesday afternoon.
Cortlandville man faces multiple charges after reported burglary
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – Multiple felony charges for a Cortlandville man. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a burglary call in the Town of Cortlandville Sunday. The investigation revealed that 37-year-old Michael Grossi allegedly entered a residence unlawfully and took multiple items. Grossi was picked up later that day in a traffic stop. He was in possession of some of the stolen items, and more were found later in a garage in Cortlandville. Grossi was also found to be in violation of an order of protection with a passenger inside the vehicle during the traffic stop. He was remanded to Cortland County Jail on $500 cash bail. He is charged with burglary, grand larceny, criminal mischief, and misdemeanor criminal contempt.
Fire hydrant install will close portion of road in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A portion of a road in Ithaca is set to close for the rest of the week. Crews will install a new fire hydrant on the 200 block of Linden Avenue in Collegetown. The work will close Linden Avenue between Dryden Road and Bool Street. The project starts at 7 a.m. Thursday and is expected to wrap up at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Mayor-elect Laura Lewis statement on Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety Investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Mayor-elect Laura Lewis released the statement below regarding the independent investigation of allegations of improper third-party influence of the City’s Reimagining Public Safety Working Group. One of my top priorities as a member of Ithaca’s Common Council, as Acting Mayor, and now as Mayor,...
Health officials in Ithaca urge flu shots, covid booster amid rising hospitalization rates
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is urging residents to get the flu shot and COVID-19 booster ahead of the holidays. Data shows flu cases are on the rise both nationally and in New York, with hospitalization rates for flu higher than they’ve been since the winter of 2010-2011. Officials say this year’s flu shot is well-matched for the strains being reported. The age group that’s most often getting sick are those under 18 who can spread it to their families, including grandparents.
Ithaca College’s Toerper named Coach of the Year by AFCA
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Coach of the Year in Ithaca. First year head coach of the Ithaca College Bombers football team Mike Toerper has been named Region 1 Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association. Toerper led the 12-1 Bombers to a Cortaca Jug victory at Yankee Stadium and the quarterfinals of the NCAA Football Playoffs. He’s one of just five coaches to receive the accolade in Division III and one of twenty-five coaches overall in the country.
