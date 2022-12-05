ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Holland, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwi.life

Franciscan Health Crown Point, Michigan City recognized for excellence in infant and maternal health

Franciscan Health Crown Point and Franciscan Health Michigan City were among five Franciscan Health hospitals to be recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box, MD, for their commitment to infant and maternal health through the INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy