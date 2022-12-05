The dinners in this week's plan deliver the comfort I crave this time of year, along with the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet. The Mediterranean eating pattern puts an emphasis on delicious, nutrient-dense foods, like fruits, veggies, healthy fats, whole grains and lean protein—which this menu is packed with. And while traditional dishes from countries in the Mediterranean region, like Italy and Greece, are delicious, the principles of the Mediterranean diet can be applied to any type of cuisine.

2 DAYS AGO